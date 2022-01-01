Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bimbos Cantina

1,103 Reviews

$

1013 E Pike St

Seattle, WA 98122

Order Again

Popular Items

Bimbos Burrito w/protein

Burritos

Bimbos Burrito

Bimbos Burrito

$11.00

organic rice and beans, jack cheese, salsa, sour cream

Bimbos Burrito w/protein

Bimbos Burrito w/protein

$14.00

organic rice and beans, jack cheese, salsa, sour cream with your choice of protein

Burrito Inferno

Burrito Inferno

$12.00

organic rice and beans, jack cheese, salsa, lettuce, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, and hot sauce

Burrito Inferno w/protein

$15.00

organic rice and beans, jack cheese, salsa, lettuce, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, and hot sauce with your choice of protein

Burrito Supreme

Burrito Supreme

$15.00

Organic rice and beans, jack cheese, salsa, lettuce, olives, guacamole, sunflower seeds, cumin-lime sour cream with your choice of protein

No Meato

No Meato

$12.00

Organic rice and beans, jack cheese, salsa, lettuce, olives, guacamole, sunflower seeds, cumin-lime sour cream

Snack Burrito

$4.50

Mini bean and cheese burrito.

Nachos

Bean&Guac Nachos

$15.00

corn chips, melted jack cheese, green onion, jalapeños, salsa and cumin-lime sour cream, organic beans and guacamole

Bimbos Nachos

Bimbos Nachos

$12.00

corn chips, melted jack cheese, green onion, jalapeños, salsa and cumin-lime sour cream

Bimbos Nachos w/protein

Bimbos Nachos w/protein

$15.00

corn chips, melted jack cheese, green onion, jalapeños, salsa and cumin-lime sour cream with your choice of protein

Quesadillas

Bimbos Quesadilla

Bimbos Quesadilla

$11.00

grilled flour tortilla loaded with melted jack cheese served with salsa

Bimbos Quesadilla w/protein

Bimbos Quesadilla w/protein

$14.00

grilled flour tortilla loaded with melted jack cheese served with salsa served with your choice of protein

Tacos

Street Taco

Street Taco

$3.95

Your choice of protein served on two corn tortillas with white onion & cilantro.

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$13.00

Two tacos of your choice with a side of organic rice and beans

Vegan

Side Vegan Sour Cream

$0.95

Vegan Nachos

$13.00

Chips, melted Vegan cheese, green onion, jalapeños, salsa and Vegan sour cream

Vegan Quesadilla

$11.00

grilled flour tortilla loaded with melted vegan cheese with salsa

Vegan Supreme Burrito

$15.00

Sides

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.50
Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$6.50

Side Cumin Lime Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Guacamole

$3.95
Side Rice and Beans

Side Rice and Beans

$6.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Vegan Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Salsa

$0.95
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1013 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

