Cha House Raleigh Raleigh

Order Again

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken
Tofu
Thai Chili Chicken

Offline Member

Please enter your Name and Member Number as a "special request".
Offline Member Click Here

Offline Member Click Here

Please enter your Name and Member Number as a Special Request. Thank you!

Food

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$6.79+
Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$7.47+Out of stock

Traditional Asian Pork Chop, hand cut, trimmed, tenderized, marinated and made ready. Gluten, dairy, and soy free!

Tofu

Tofu

$6.90+
Tea Stew Pork Rice Plate

Tea Stew Pork Rice Plate

$8.99
Thai Chili Chicken

Thai Chili Chicken

$7.49+
Popcorn Chicken n' Waffle

Popcorn Chicken n' Waffle

$8.99

Cone Shaped waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar, stuffed with Taiwanese popcorn chicken and drizzled with maple syrup.

Green Scallion Pancake

Green Scallion Pancake

$5.99
Bubble Waffle

Bubble Waffle

$6.00

Waffle will come dusted with powdered sugar, drizzled with a sauce of your choice and accompanied by whip cream and a cookie.

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.99
Thai Fries

Thai Fries

$4.99

Sweet and Spicy! Organic Sriracha Salts make these fusion street food perfect for snacking!

Side Items

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Veg

$3.00

Side Kimchi

$3.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Utensil/Sauces/Bag

Utensils/Napkins

Sauces

Bag

Offline Member

Offline Member Click Here

Offline Member Click Here

Please enter your Name and Member Number as a Special Request. Thank you!

Milk Tea

Black MLK Tea

Black MLK Tea

$4.55+
Jasmine MLK Tea

Jasmine MLK Tea

$4.55+
Earl Grey MLK Tea

Earl Grey MLK Tea

$4.55+
Oolong MLK Tea

Oolong MLK Tea

$4.55+
Purple Taro

Purple Taro

$4.55+
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.75+
Taro Slush

Taro Slush

$5.55+

Hong Kong Milk Tea

$4.50+

Fruit Tea (COLD ONLY)

Passion Fruit

$4.55+

Mango

$4.55+

Wintermelon

$4.55+
Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$4.55+
Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$4.55+

Peach Tea

$4.55+

Lime Tea

$4.55+

Fruit Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea (cold only)

Strawberry Milk Tea (cold only)

$5.15+

Lychee Green Milk Tea

$4.95+

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.95+
Mango Green Milk Tea (Cold Only)

Mango Green Milk Tea (Cold Only)

$5.15+

SpecialTeas

Uji Matcha Latte

Uji Matcha Latte

$5.25+
Taro Matcha Latté (COLD ONLY)

Taro Matcha Latté (COLD ONLY)

$5.85+

Strawberry Matcha Latté (COLD ONLY)

$5.85+

Mango Matcha Latté (COLD ONLY)

$5.85+

Craft Limeade

$4.85+

Pink Lady

$5.35+
Firework

Firework

$4.95+
Dirty Tiger Milk

Dirty Tiger Milk

$4.90+

Dirty Tiger Milk Tea

$4.90+

Spiced Chai

$4.95+

Salty Caramel Milk Tea

$5.25+
Salty Caramel & Chocolate

Salty Caramel & Chocolate

$5.25+

Lavender Earl Grey

$4.95+
Peaches and Cream

Peaches and Cream

$4.99+

Double Dirty

$5.99+

Plain Tea

Plain Black Tea

$3.55+

Plain Green Tea

$3.55+

Plain Oolong Tea

$3.55+

Plain Earl Grey

$3.55+

Espresso Drinks

(HOT) Cappuccino

$4.99+

Café Americano

$3.75+

Café Latté

$4.99+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Peppermint Latte

$5.00+

Toppings

These can be added to any Drink

Boba

$0.75

Pineapple Jelly

$0.85

Lychee

$0.85

Puree

$1.50

Cream Cheese Cap

$1.25

Pudding

$2.00

Coconut Cream Cap

$1.25

Strawberry Cream Cap

$1.25

Single Shot Esspresso

$2.00

Double Shot Esspresso

$4.00

Ginger Shot

$3.00

Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Spiced Chai

$5.95+

Raleigh Fog

$5.95+

ChaRista Pick

$5.50+

Rosewater LimeAid

$5.55+

Peppermint Patty

$5.55+

Pumpkin Thai

$5.55+

Matchajito

$7.00+Out of stock

Blackology Cold Brew

Classic Cold Brew

$4.50+

Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Caramel Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Lavender Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Mocha Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Cha House Reusable Cups

Large Pink Logo Cup (Boba Straw included)

$20.00Out of stock

Medium Pink Logo Cup (Boba Straw included)

$20.00Out of stock

Large Clear Logo Cup (Boba Straw included)

$20.00

Medium Clear Logo Cup (Boba Straw included)

$20.00

Mon Macs

2 Pack Macarones

$5.00

3 Pack

$7.50

5 Pack

$12.00

Dozen

$25.00

Stickers

Struggle Bus

$3.00

Tea-Rex

$3.00

Rainbow

$3.00

Chowly Open Item - DO NOT DELETE

Chowly Open Item - DO NOT DELETE

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Tea & Taiwanese Street food

Website

Location

3001 Hillsborough St, #108, Raleigh, NC 27607

Directions

Gallery
Cha House Raleigh image
Cha House Raleigh image
Cha House Raleigh image

