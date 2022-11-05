Cha Thai Bistro
816 Reviews
$$
21001 San Ramon Valley BLVD
San Ramon, CA 94583
Popular Items
Beverages
Appetizer
Spring Roll (4)
Crispy fried veggie egg rolls
Potstickers (5).
Pan fried chicken potstickers served with special gyoza sauce
Chicken Satay (6).
Hand made Chicken Satay, perfectly marinated and pan grilled served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Fresh Rolls (4).
Lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, noodles wrapped in rice paper (not fried).
Angel Crispy Shrimp (6)
Crispy fried jumbo shrimp
Crispy Calamari
In-house made, breaded crispy calamari
Roti with Yellow Curry.
Pan fried flatbread served with seasoned yellow curry sauce
Fried Tofu
Crispy fried fresh tofu served with in-house sweet n sour sauce
Cream Cheese Rangoon (5)
Cream cheese filled fried dumplings
Noodles / Fried Rice
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles, stir fried with eggs, green onions, bean sprouts topped with ground peanuts, and lime slice
Pad See Ew
Stir fried wide rice noodles with broccoli and egg
Drunken Noodles
Stir fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, carrots, tomato, basil
Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with bamboo shoots, green beans, onions, bell peppers, carrots, sweet basil
Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with eggs, tomato, carrot, onion
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with pineapple chunks, yellow onions, carrots, bell peppers, cashew and raisins
Stir Fry
Orange Chicken
Crispy fried chicken in tangy sauce with yellow onion, bell peppers and carrot, topped with sesame seeds
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Crispy chicken stir fried with fresh pineapple, yellow onion, bell pepper and tomatoes
Eggplant Basil
Fried eggplant pieces, carrot, bell peppers, zucchini, sweet onion and basil stir fried with your choice of protein
Garlic Pepper Stir Fry
Choice of protein stir fried with broccoli, carrots, sweet bell peppers, mushrooms, and green onion
Basil-Pad Kra Pow
Choice of protein stir fried with bamboo shoots, onions, zucchini, green beans, bell peppers, fresh basil and garlic
Mix Vegetable Delight
Gourmet mixture of broccoli, baby corns, cabbage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and delicious water chestnuts
Curry
Red Curry
Choice of protein simmered in red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers, basil and fried eggplants topped with coconut milk
Yellow Curry
Choice of protein simmered in our in-house yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots and sweet onions, topped with coconut milk
Green Curry
Choice of protein simmered in green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, basil and fried eggplants topped with coconut milk
Panang Curry
Choice of protein simmered in peanut curry with green beans, carrot, bell peppers, basil, kaffir leaves, topped with coconut milk
Chef Special
Grill Thai BBQ Chicken
Chicken leg quarters marinated in Chef's special BBQ sauce, oven baked and pan grilled for extra crispiness.
Grilled Thai BBQ Pork
Pork pieces marinated in Chef's special BBQ sauce, oven baked and pan grilled for extra crispiness.
Crying Tiger (Beef Steak)
In-house marinated, grilled (rare/medium/well-done) beef steak, served with spicy Thai dipping sauce.
Spicy Basil Fish
Crispy fried Tilapia topped with bell pepper, carrot, onion, zucchini, tomato and basil in a special seasoning sauce
Soup
Tom Kha Soup
Coconut milk base soup with kaffir leaves, lemongrass, mushrooms, tomato, carrot, onion and cabbage.
Tom Yum Soup
Hot n sour soup with kaffir leaves, lemongrass, cabbage, onion, tomato and mushroom
Thai Boat Noodle Soup (Beef)
Beef ball soup, mixed with thin rice noodles and sliced tender beef topped with green onion and cilantro
Salad
Papaya Salad
Green papaya mixed with lettuce, carrots, green beans in tangy salad dressing, topped with roasted ground peanuts
Thai Style Salad
Grilled pieces of chicken, beef or pork, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and mint
Larb (Ground Meat Salad)
Pan seared juicy ground meat with lettuce, tomato, red/green onion, roasted rice powder and mint, tossed with tangy Thai sauce
Mango Salad
Seasonal chunky mango pieces, lettuce, red chili, sweet peppers, onions, peanuts in special sweet and lemony sauce
Sides
Dessert
Appetizer
Spring Rolls (20/40)
Crispy fried veggie egg rolls, served with in-house prepared sweet and sour sauce
Potstickers (25/50) - chicken
Pan fried chicken and vegetables potstickers served with special Gyoza sauce.
Fresh Rolls (20/40) - veggie, tofu, chicken or shrimp
Lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, noodles and choice of tofu, chicken or shrimp wrapped in rice paper (not fried), served with in-house prepared peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Satay (30/60)
Hand made chicken satay, perfectly marinated and pan grilled, served with in house peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Fried Tofu
Crispy fried fresh tofu served with our in-house sweet and sour sauce
Angel Crispy Shrimp (30/60)
Crispy fried jumbo breaded shrimp, served with in-house special sweet and sour sauce
Crispy Calamari
Hand made, breaded, crispy fried calamari, served with in-house sweet and sour sauce
Cream Cheese Rangoon (30/60)
Cream cheese fried dumplings
Salad
Papaya Salad
Coarsely grated green papaya mixed with lettuce, grated carrots, green beans and tomatoes tossed in lime juice Thai dressing, topped with roasted ground peanuts
Mango Salad (seasonal mangoes)
Seasonal chunky mango pieces mixed with lettuce, red chili, sweet peppers, red and green onions, peanuts tossed in tangy lime juice dressing topped with cilantro
Thai Style Salad (choice of chicken, beef or pork)
Hand prepared grilled pieces of chicken, beef or pork mixed with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and mint, tossed with roasted rice powder and in-house thai salad dressing
Chicken or Pork Larb (ground meat salad)
Boiled juicy ground meat, mixed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, green onion, roasted rice powder and mint, tossed with special tangy thai sauce
Soup
Tom Yum Soup (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Hot and sour soup mixed with aromatic kaffir leaves, lemongrass, cabbage, onion, tomato, mushrooms and choice of tofu, chicken, pork or shrimp
Tom Kha Soup (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Spicy coconut milk base soup with aromatic kaffir leaves, lemongrass, mushrooms, tomato, carrot, onion, cabbage and choice of vegetable, tofu, chicken, pork or shrimp.
Thai Boat Noodle Soup (Beef)
Special In-house stock and beef ball soup, mixed with thin rice noodles and sliced tender beef topped with green onion and cilantro
Stir Fry
Eggplant with basil (choice of tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Eggplant pieces stir fried in our special seasoning sauce with carrot, bell peppers, zucchini, sweet onion and basil
Garlic Pepper Stir Fry (choice of tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Choice of tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp mixed with steamed broccoli, carrots, sweet bell peppers, mushrooms, and green onion, stir fried in roasted garlic sauce
Basil - Pad Kra Pow (choice of tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Choice of tofu, chicken, beef, pork or shrimp, stir fried with bamboo shoots, onions, zucchini, green beans, bell peppers, carrot, fresh basil and garlic
Orange Chicken
Crispy fried chicken, tossed with in-house tangy sauce and stir fried with yellow onion, bell peppers and carrot, topped with green onions and sesame seeds
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Stir fried chicken in a tangy sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, yellow onion, red and green bell peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, topped with green onion
Mix Vegetable Delight
Freshly prepared gourmet mixture of broccoli, baby corns, cabbage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and delicious water chestnuts
Curry
Yellow Curry (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Choice of Tofu/Chicken/Pork/Beef/Shrimp simmered in our in house yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots and sweet onions, topped with coconut milk
Red Curry(choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Choice of veggie/tofu/chicken/pork/beef/shrimp simmered in our in-house red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers, basil and fried eggplants topped with coconut milk
Green Curry (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Choice of tofu/chicken/pork/beef/shrimp simmered in our in house green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, basil and fried eggplants topped with coconut milk
Panang Curry (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Choice of tofu/chicken/pork/beef/shrimp simmered in our in house peanut sauce with green beans, carrot, bell peppers, basil and kaffir leaves topped with coconut milk
Noodles / Fried Rice
Pad Thai (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Thin rice noodles, stir fried with eggs, green onions and bean sprouts in our special Pad Thai sauce, topped with ground peanuts, more bean sprouts and lime slice
Drunken Noodle (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Stir fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, carrots, tomato, basil and choice of vegetable only/tofu/chicken/beef/pork/shrimp
Pad See Ew (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Wide rice noodle and choice of tofu/chicken/beef/pork/shrimp sautéed with roasted garlic, broccoli and egg
Thai Fried Rice(Choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Stir fried rice with eggs, tomato, carrot, onion and choice of tofu/chicken/ beef/pork or shrimp
Pineapple fried Rice(Choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Stir fried rice with pineapple chunks, yellow onions, carrots, bell peppers, cashew, raisins and choice of tofu/chicken/beef/pork /shrimp
Basil Fried Rice (choice of Veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)
Stir fried rice with bamboo shoots, green beans, onions, bell peppers, carrots, sweet basil and choice of vegetable only/tofu or meat
Chef Special
Grilled Thai BBQ Chicken
Chicken leg quarters marinated in cha thai's special BBQ sauce, oven baked and pan grilled for extra crispiness. served with in-house BBQ sauce
Grilled Thai BBQ Pork
Juicy tender Pork loin pieces marinated overnight in Cha Thai's special BBQ sauce and pan grilled to perfection, served with in-house BBQ sauce.
Spicy Basil Catfish / Tilapia
Stir fried bell pepper, carrot, onion, zucchini, tomato and basil, topped on crispy fish fillet and special tangy sauce
Crying Tiger (Beef Steak)
In house marinated beef steak, grilled as per your choice (rare/medium/well done), served with spicy thai dipping sauce
Dessert
Banana sweet rice (20/40)
Sweet banana rice wrapped in banana leaf sprinkled with white sesame seeds and topped with coconut milk
Taro Sweet Rice (20/40)
Taro sweet rice wrapped in banana leaf sprinkled with white sesame seeds and topped with coconut milk
Sticky Rice with Mango
Sticky rice soaked in sweet coconut milk, topped with cut seasonal mango chunks and sesame seeds
Sides (Half tray-10 people. Full tray-20 people.)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Your Local Thai Restaurant! Prepared Fresh, Served Hot!!
21001 San Ramon Valley BLVD, San Ramon, CA 94583