Chaat Dining

Mouth Watering Snacks

Aloo Tikki with Chana

$9.99

Spiced potato patty served with garbanzo curry and chutneys

Batata Vada

$4.99

Spiced potato patty with chutneys

Bhalla Papdi Chaat

$8.99

White lentil dumpling and crispy wafers layered with potato, sev, onion, chutney, yogurt, chickpeas, and chutney

Bhel Poori

$7.99

Puffed rice mixed with crispy wafers, chickpeas, potato, onion, sev, and chutney

Bombay Chinese Bhel

$10.99

Crispy noodles tossed with bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, spring onions, and sauces

Bombay Vada Pav

$4.99

Spiced potato patty sandwiched between two slices of pav served with chutneys

Chaat Basket

$9.99

Basket-shaped wafers stuffed with sprouts, potatoes, chutney, yogurt, and sprinkled with sev

Chaat Samosa

$9.99

Triangular crispy potato patty served with garbanzo curry, chutney, and onions

Dabeli

$7.99

Potato mixture filled into a pav and topped with onion, pomegranate, cilantro, peanuts, and sev

Dahi Batata Sev Poori

$7.99

Round crispy wafers stuffed with sprouts, potatoes, yogurt, chickpeas, and chutney sprinkled with sev

Dahi Papdi Chaat

$7.99

Crispy wafers layered with potato, sev, onion, chutney, yogurt, chickpeas, and spices

Dahi Vada

$7.99
Gobi Manchurian

$13.99

Crisp cauliflower florets, green onion, soy, garlic, and chaat bhavan special manchurian sauce

Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Noodles stir-fried with vegetables and sauces, a popular indo-chinese street food dish

Hara Bhara Bhel

$7.99

Puffed rice mixed with cucumber, tomato and sprouts, crispy wafers, chickpeas, and chutney

Masala Chaat

$7.99
Mix Veg Manchurian

$14.99

Crisp mixed veg bowl with green onion, soy, garlic, and chaat bhavan special manchurian sauce

Pakora - Chilli

$9.99

Deep fried chickpea flour batter fritters served with chutneys

Pakora - Mix Veg

$9.99

Deep fried chickpea flour batter fritters served with chutneys

Pakora - Panner

$9.99

Deep fried chickpea flour batter fritters served with chutneys

Pani Poori

$7.99

Crispy puffed wafers served with spicy mint water, chutneys, potatoes, sprouts, and chickpeas. No onion and no garlic

Ragada Pattice

$9.99

Peas cooked in special sauce served with potato pattice, and chutney

Sabudana Vada

$7.99

Sago seeds and potato patty served with chutneys

Samosa

$4.99

Triangular crispy shell stuffed with spiced potatoes, peas, and coriander and served with chutney

Sev Puri

$7.99

Round crispy wafers stuffed with sprouts, potatoes, chickpeas, and chutney sprinkled with sev

Sprouts Bhel

$7.99

Sprouted lentils tossed with potato, onion, sev, chickpeas, and chutney

Usal Pav

$11.99

Green peas curry served with bread, onions, garlic chutney, and green chilies

Vegetable Burger

$7.99

Indian style burger with potato fries and a choice of soda

Chaat Bhavan Snack Combo

Snack Combo

$14.99

Choice of any two snacks from below and papad with choice of soda, tea or chaas (dahi papdi chaat / pani poori / bhel poori / dahi bateta sev poori / dahi bateta poori / sev poori / masala chaat / Hara bHara bhel / sprouts bhel)

Chaat Bhavan Thalis

House Thali

$11.99

Two vegetables, 1 plain paratha or 2 rotis, 2 dal, rice, raita, papad, and dessert of the day with choice of soda, chaas or tea

Bhel Thali

$14.99

Bhel, two vegetables, 1 plain paratha or 2 rotis, kadhi, dal, rice, raita, papad, and dessert of the day with a choice of soda, chaas or tea

Chaat Bhavan Wraps

Chilli Paneer Wrap

$13.99

Chili paneer wrapped in plain paratha or spinach paratha served with chaas or soda

Paneer Bhurji Wrap

$13.99

Mashed homemade cheese cooked with spices, wrapped in plain paratha or spinach paratha, served with chaas or soda

Paneer Tikka Wrap

$13.99

Cottage cheese and green vegetables cooked in a clay oven with herbs and spices served with chaas or soda

Chaat Bhavan Specials

Tomato Soup

$8.99

Tomato soup with special Indian spices

Mulligatawny Soup

$8.99

Delicately spiced lentil soup

Khichdi

$11.99

Rice and lentils cooked together with Indian spices

Sabudana Khichdi

$11.99

Sago seeds cooked with potatoes, peanuts and blend of spices

Bombay Pav Bhaji

$12.99

Mixed vegetables cooked with special pav bhaji masala served with bun

Methi Poori with Bhaji

$13.99

Deep fried puffed whole wheat and fenugreek bread served with delicately spiced potatoes

Chana Bhatura

$13.99

Puffed leavened bread served with garbanzo beans cooked in special gravy

Poori Bhaji

$13.99

Deep fried puffed whole wheat bread served with spiced potatoes

Makki Di Roti and Saag

$14.99

Two maize flat breads served with spiced mustard and spinach dish

Amritsari Kulcha Chole

$14.99

Flaky traditional layered flat bread served with spiced chickpeas

Kadhi Chaval

$12.99

Traditional Indian curry made with chickpea flour and yogurt, served with rice

Dal Dhokli

$13.99

Whole wheat bread served with spiced lentil soup, garnished with vegetables

Lucknowi Vegetable Biryani

$13.99

Assorted spiced veggies mixed with saffron flavored basmati rice

Fried Rice

$10.99

Mixed vegetables cooked with basmati rice and chaat bhavan blend of spices

Banarasi Paan

$2.99

Vegetable Delights

Aloo Baigan

$13.99

Eggplant and potatoes cooked together with ginger, garlic, tomato and Indian spices

Aloo Gobi

$13.99

Cauliflower cooked with potatoes, peas, and spices

Aloo Gobi Mattar

$13.99

Cauliflower cooked with potatoes, peas, and spices

Aloo Masala

$11.99

Potatoes cooked with royal cumin, ginger, garlic and Indian spices

Aloo Palak Masala

$13.99

Potatoes and fresh spinach cooked together with spices

Amritsari Saag Paneer

$13.99

Punjabi style spiced fresh spinach tossed with home-made cheese

Baigan Bhartha

$13.99

Roasted eggplant cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices

Chana Masala

$11.99

Garbanzo beans cooked with onions, tomatoes and chaat bhavan special spices

Chana Saag

$13.99

Garbanzo beans cooked with fresh spinach, herbs, and spices

Chilli Paneer

$13.99

Home-made cheese cooked with bell pepper, onion, ginger, garlic, and herbs

Dal Makhani

$13.99

A harmonious combination of mixed lentil, tomato, ginger, garlic and house spices

Jaipuri Masala Bhindi

$14.99

Fresh cut okra cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and herbs

Kadhi Pakora

$11.99

Chickpea flour and yogurt based traditional Indian curry with mix veg fritters

Kashmiri Dum Aloo

$13.99

Stuffed potatoes cooked in an onion gravy with a special blend of spices

Kofta Curry

$13.99

Vegetable dumplings cooked with herbs and spices in a creamy sauce

Malai Paneer

$13.99

Home-made cheese cooked with chaat bhavan special spices in a creamy sauce

Matter Paneer

$13.99

Home-made cheese cooked in special gravy with green peas

Mix Vegetable Korma

$13.99

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a special creamy sauce

Mix Vegetable Sabji

$12.99

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, and spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Cottage cheese, onions, and spices cooked in chaat bhavan signature sauce

Rajmah

$12.99

Red kidney beans cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, onions, curry leaves and spices

Tadka Dal

$13.99

Traditional north Indian style yellow lentils tempered with fried onions, tomatoes, and special spices

Toor Ki Daal

$11.99

Traditional Indian yellow lentil soup cooked with chaat bhavan special spices

Tandoori Kababs

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$14.99

Marinated home-made cheese and vegetables with herbs and spices and cooked in a clay oven

Martban Ka Paneer

$14.99

Cottage cheese marinated in chef's special spices

Traditional Breads

Aloo Onion Paratha

$6.99
Aloo Paratha

$6.99

Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes and herbs

Bhatura (1pc)

$2.49
Bhatura (2pc)

$4.99

Butter Naan

$3.99

Clay oven-leavened bread garnished with butter

Chili Thyme Naan

$4.99

Clay oven leavened bread with chilli, thyme, and spice

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Clay oven leavened bread garnished with garlic and herbs

Gobi Paratha

$6.99

Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with cauliflower and spices

Hara Bhara Paratha

$6.99

Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with a mix of spiced vegetables

Lacha Paratha

$4.99

Flaky and layered whole wheat bread

Makki Roti

$2.99

Pan-cooked maize flour flat bread

Masala Papad

$4.99

Fried lentil wafer topped with chopped tomato, onion, green chilly, cilantro, chaat masala, and chutneys

Masala Roti

$3.99

Whole wheat bread with spices

Methi Paratha

$5.99

Pan cooked whole wheat bread with fenugreek and spices

Methi Poori

$4.99

2 pieces. Deep fried whole wheat puffed bread with fenugreek

Muli Paratha

$6.99

Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with radish and herbs

Onion Kulcha

$6.99

Leavened clay oven bread stuffed with onion and herbs

Paneer Kulcha

$6.99

Leavened clay oven bread stuffed with paneer and herbs

Paneer Paratha

$6.99

Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with home-made cheese, onions, and spices

Papadum

$2.99
Paratha

$3.99

Pan-cooked whole wheat Indian bread

Pav

$2.99

Plain Naan

$3.99

Traditional Indian leavened bread made in a clay oven

Plain Yogurt

$4.99
Poori

$2.99

2 pieces. Deep fried whole wheat puffed bread

Potato Kulcha

$6.99

Leavened clay oven bread stuffed with potato and herbs

Raita

$4.99

Yogurt with carrot, cucumber, mint leaves, and chaat bhavan special spices

Rice

Rice

$4.99

Steamed basmati rice with cumin

Roti (10)

$8.99
Roti (2)

$2.99

2 pieces. Traditional whole wheat Indian bread

Spinach Paratha

$5.99

Pan-cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with fresh spinach and spices

Spinach Poori

$4.99

2 pieces. Deep fried whole wheat puffed bread with spinach

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Traditional whole wheat Indian bread made in clay oven

Monthly Special

Dal Moradabadi Chaat

$8.99

Chaat Desserts

Chaat Bhavan Desserts

Kheer

$5.99

Indian rice pudding with milk, cardamom, almond, and saffron

Kulfi

$6.99

Indian-style rich and creamy ice cream

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Melt-in-your-mouth fried cheese dumplings soaked in rose-flavored sugar syrup

Faluda Kulfi

$7.99

Indian-style rich and creamy ice cream topping with rose-flavored vermicelli

Faluda Drink

$7.99

Rose-flavored milk with ice cream, vermicelli, and nuts

Rasmalai

$7.99

3 pieces. Miniature poached cottage cheese dumplings soaked in sweetened saffron-flavored reduced milk

Gajjar Halwa

$7.99

Shredded carrots pudding mixed with nuts and dried fruits

Moong Dal Halwa

$8.99

Yellow lentil pudding mixed with nuts and dry fruits

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

Chocolate cake with a soft chocolaty