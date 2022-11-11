Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chaat of India

review star

No reviews yet

6157 Mack Road

Sacramento, CA 95823

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosas

Appetizers

Aloo Tikki

$4.49

2 Potato Patties made with Our Special Blend of Spices Served with Our Tamarind & Mint Dips

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.49

Potato Patty Topped with Chickpeas, Yogurt, Tamarind and Mint Chutney & Finished with our Special Spice Blend.

Chicken Pakora

$11.99

Marinated & Deep Fried Chicken Pieces with Mint & Tamarind Sauce.

Dahi Bhalla

$7.99

Soft Lentil Balls in Seasoned Yogurt, Tamarined & Mint Chutney

Fish Pakora

$10.99

Marinated & Deep Fried Fish Pieces with Mint & Tamarind Sauce.

Mixed Veggie Combo

$7.99

A Variety of Veg Starters, Pakoras and Samosas

Paneer Pakora

$9.99

Cottage Cheese Pieces Dipped in Corn Flour Batter Deep Fried with Spices

Papri Chaat

$8.49

Layer of Flour and Lentil Crisps, Boiled Potato Slices & Chickpeas, Topped with Yogurt & Chutney Sauce

Shrimp Pakora

$11.99

Marinated & Deep Fried Shrimp Pieces with Mint & Tamarind Sauce.

Vegetable Pakora

$5.99

Mixed Vegetables dipped in Gram Flour with Spices & Deep Fried.

Vegetable Samosas

$4.49

2 Samosas Stuffed with Potatoes, Peas & Spices Served with our Special Tamarind Sauce

Onion Bhaji

$5.49

Fries

$3.99

Veg Manchurian

$10.99Out of stock

Bhalla papri chaat

$8.99

Street Food

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Crispy Triangular Pastry, Stuffed with Potatoes, Peas and Spices, Topped with Chickpeas, Yogurt & Tamarind Sauce.

Jhaal Muri - Kolkata Special

$7.99

Puffed Rice Tossed Potato, Cucumber & a Special Blend of Spices with Tamarind Sauce

Bhel Puri Chaat

$7.99

Puffed Rice Tossed with Fine Sev, Flour Crisps, Potato, Cucumber & a Special Blend of Spices with Tamarind Sauce.

Spicy Corn Chaat

$7.99

A blend of Sweet corn, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Coriander Leaves, Green Chilies, Spices & Herbs.

Dahi Pani Puri

$8.99

Puri Filled With Potatoes, Tamarind Sauce Curd, Red Chilly, Cumin Powder & Coriander Leaves

Plain Pani Puri

$6.99

Plain Puri ka Pani

$2.99

Chole Bhature

$11.99

Puri Chole

$9.99

Breads/Naan

Bread Basket

$7.99

2 Garlic, 1 Onion,1 Plain Naan

Butter Naan

$1.79

Plain Naan with Butter Topping

Garlic Naan

$2.79

Naan with Topping of Garlic & Cilantro

Keema Naan

$3.99

Naan Stuffed with Minced Lamb Blended with Spices

Onion Kulcha

$3.29

Naan Stuffed with Fragrant Onion

Paneer Paratha

$3.49

The Whole Wheat Flat Bread Stuffed with Cheese & Spices

Aloo Paratha

$3.79

Whole Wheat Flat Bread Stuffed with Potatoes & Spices

Lacha Paratha

$2.49

Layered Crispy Whole Wheat Flour Baked Bread

Gobi Paratha

$3.79

Whole Wheat Flat Bread Stuffed with Special Cauliflower Mix

Tandoori Paratha

$2.79

Wheat Bread Cooked in Clay Oven with Butter

Tandoori Roti

$1.89

Flat Bread Cooked in Clay Oven

Bhatura

$1.89

A Fluffy Deep Fried Bread

Tawa Roti 4 roti

$4.99

The Traditional Flat Bread from Indian Sub Continent

Puri 4

$5.99

A Fluffy Whole Wheat Deep Fried Bread

Tawa Roti

$1.29

Puri

$1.79

Makki Di Roti

$2.99

Mix Paratha

$3.49

Main Course Non-Veg

Alert - Due to Rising cost of Labor and food Prices, We No longer Offer Complimentary Rice With Our Main Course dishes. Please order Rice from Sides Extra Tab or Special Biryani option. Thank you Very Much

Butter Chicken

$12.99

Specially Marinated Boneless Chicken Pieces, Slowly Cooked in a Butter & Tomato Gravy

Chicken Korma

$13.99

Boneless Chicken Pieces Cooked Delicately in a Cream Based Sauce With Cashew Nuts

Chicken Saag

$13.49

Spinach & Chicken Pieces Cooked with Onion & Garlic Paste

Chicken Curry

$12.99

A Traditional North Indian Dish, Boneless Chicken Pieces in a Curry Sauce

Chicken Madras

$13.99

South Indian Style Spicy Chicken Dish with Coconut Base

Chicken Vindaloo

$12.99

Boneless Chicken Pieces Cooked Delicately In a Gravy With a Touch of Vinegar, Lemon & Potatoes

Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.99

Specially Marinated Boneless Chicken Pieces, Slowly Cooked in Butter & Tomato Gravy with Spices & Herbs

Chili Chicken

$13.99

Pan Fried Boneless Chicken Pieces, Sliced Onion, Bell Peppers & Special Sauce

Goat Curry

$14.99

Bone-in Goat Cooked with Spices and Cury paste

Lamb Korma

$14.99

Boneless Lamb Pieces Cooked Delicately in a Cream Based Sauce With Cashew Nuts

Lamb Saag

$14.99

Spinach & Boneless Lamb Pieces Cooked with Onion & Garlic Paste

Lamb Tikka Masala

$14.99

Specially Marinated Boneless Lamb Pieces, Slowly Cooked in Butter & Tomato Gravy with Spices & Herbs

Lamb Curry

$14.49

Boneless Lamb Cooked with Spices & Curry Paste

Lamb Madras

$14.99

South Indian Style Spicy Boneless Lamb Dish with Coconut Base

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.49

Boneless Lamb Pieces Cooked Delicately In A Gravy with a Touch of Vinegar, Lemon & Potatoes

Lamb Rogan Josh

$14.49

Lamb Cooked with Garlic, Tomatoes with a Touch of Yogurt

Chili Lamb

$15.49

Pan Fried Boneless Lamb Pieces, Sliced Onion, Bell Peppers & Special Sauce

Fish Vindaloo

$13.99

Fish Pieces Cooked Delicately in A Gravy with a Touch of Vinegar, Lemon & Potatoes

Fish Curry

$13.49

Fish Cooked with Spices & Curry Paste

Fish Tikka Masala

$13.99

Specially Marinated Fish Pieces, Slowly Cooked in Butter & Tomato Gravy with Spices & Herbs

Prawn Tikka Masala

$14.99

Specially Marinated Prawn Slowly Cooked in Butter & Tomato Gravy With Spices & Herbs

Prawn Curry

$14.99

Prawn Cooked in Tomatoes & Onion Gravy

Prawn Vindaloo

$14.99

Prawns Cooked Delicately in a Gravy With a Touch of Vinegar, Lemon & Potatoes

Prawn Korma

$15.99

Prawn Cooked Delicately in a Cream Based Sauce with Cashew Nuts.

Kadhai Chicken

$13.49

Main Course Veg

Alert - Due to Rising cost of Labor and food Prices, We No longer Offer Complimentary Rice With Our Main Course dishes. Please order Rice from Sides Extra Tab or Special Biryani option. Thank you Very Much

Aloo Gobhi

$10.99Out of stock

Potatoes & Cauliflower Tossed in Garlic & Herbs

Aloo Matar

$10.49

Green Peas Cooked in a Curry Sauce Mixed with Potatoes Onions & Herbs

Baingan Bhartha

$11.99

Charcoal Smoked Eggplant Cooked with Onion & Tomatoes

Navratan Korma

$12.99

Mix Vegetable Cooked in a Creamy Sauce & Nuts

Bombay Aloo

$10.99

Fried Potatoes Cooked with Cumin Seeds & Gravy

Bhindi Masala

$10.99

Okra Cooked with Onion, Green Chillies & Spices

Malai Kofta

$11.99

Grated Mixed Veggies & Lentil Balls Cooked in Creamy Rich Sauce

Mix Vegetable

$10.99

Cauliflower, Green Pepper, Onion, Peas & Carrots Cooked with Sauteed Ginger

Dal Makhani

$10.99

A Creamy Textured Black Lentil Delicacy

Paneer Bhurji

$12.99

Home Made Soft Cheese Cooked in Butter with Cream

Shahi Paneer

$13.99

Homemade Cheese Cooked in Creamy & Tomato Based Gravy

Matar Paneer

$12.99

Homemade Cheese Cooked with Green Peas in a Tomato Based Gravy

Saag

$11.99

Spinach Cooked with Onion, Green Chilies & Spices

Chilli Paneer

$13.99

Pan Fried Crispy Indian Cheese Pieces, Sliced Onion, Bell Pepper & Sauce

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Spinach Cooked with Cottage Cheese

Chana Masala

$10.99

Chickpeas Cooked In a Tomato Gravy & Spices

Chana Saag

$11.99

Spinach Cooked with Chickpeas & our Special Blend of Spices

Dal Tadka

$10.99

Masoor Daal

$10.99

Kadahi Paneer

$13.99

Paneer Tikka Masal

$13.99

Tandoori Specialties

Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Bone-in Chicken Marinated in Yogurt & Spices, Roasted in a Classic Clay Oven.

Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Bite Size Tender & Juicy Boneless Chicken Breast Pieces Marinated and Cooked in Clay Oven

Fish Tikka

$14.99

Fish Fillets Marinated in Lemon Juice & Herbs, Roasted in Clay Oven

Lamb Tikka

$15.99Out of stock

Fresh Minced Lamb Blended with Spices & Herbs

Mix Grilled Non Veg

$18.99

This Dish Covers our Entire Tandoori Range Chicken Tikka, Tandoori Chicken, Prawn, Lamb & Fish.

Prawn Tikka

$14.99Out of stock

Paneer tikka

$13.99

Sweets / Mithai

Gulab Jamun

$8.99

Laddu

$8.99

Bikaneri Burfi

$10.99

Roasted Khoya Burfi

$10.99

Dhoda

$10.99

Milk Cake

$10.99

Chumchum

$10.99

Brown Chumchum

$10.99

Pink Chumchum

$10.99

Yellow Chumchum

$10.99

Green Chumchum

$10.99

Malai Champ

$10.99

Kaju Katli

$14.99

Khoya Pede

$10.99

Motichoor Ladoo

$10.99

Khoya Burfi

$10.99

Chocolate Burfi

$10.99

Bakery

Potato patty (vegetarian)

Pastry

$3.49

Cream Roll

$2.50

Chocolate Mousse

$4.25

Kaju Barfi

$14.99

Cake Regular

$32.99

Puff Patty

$2.49

Cookies

$4.99

Regular Sweets/1/2 lb

$4.49

Premium sweets/1/2 lb

$5.49

Coconut pastry

$4.15

Paneer Patty

$2.99

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Mix Vegetables Made with Special Blend Of Spices, Herbs & Chutnies Filled in a Naan Bread

Lamb Wrap

$10.99

Minced Lamb Tossed with bell Peppers, Onion & Blend of Spices & Herbs Wrapped with Naan Bread.

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Chunks Tossed with bell Peppers, Onion & Blend of Spices & Herbs wrapped with Naan Bread.

Fish Wrap

$9.99

Fish Fillets Tossed with bell Peppers, Onion & Blend of Spices & Herbs wrapped with naan bread.

Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Falooda

$4.99

A special drink of Vermicelli in a Cold Milk with Topping of Nuts & Ice Cream

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.99

Jal-jeera

$3.99

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Milk & Yogurt Based Drink with Mango Pulp

Masala Chai

$2.49

Traditional Indian Tea with Milk and Special Tea Masala.

Orange Crush

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Rooh-afza

$3.99

A Traditional Indian Beverage with Rose Syrup

Salt Lassi

$2.99

Milk & Yogurt Blended Drink with Taste Of Salt

Shakes

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Soda/Sparkling Water

$2.99

Sweet Lassi

$2.99

Milk & Yogurt Based Drink with Sweet Taste

TropicanaLemonade

$2.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

2 Spongy Dark Brown Milky Balls Soaked in a Sugar Syrup. Topped with Grated Coconut.

Kheer

$4.99

A Sweet Rich Classic Rice Pudding in Milk. Topped with Sliced Almonds.

Kulfi

$3.99

Pistachio, Mango & Malai Indian Ice Cream Variants

Ras Malai

$4.99

Homemade Cheese balls sweetened with Mix and Flavored with Rosewater and Nuts.

Ice Cream

$4.99

Soups & Sides

(Small) Plain Rice

$3.99

Richly Fragranced Steamed Basmati Rice

(Large) Plain Rice

$5.99

Richly Fragranced Steamed Basmati Rice

Green Salad

$3.49

Tempting Platter of Sliced Cucumber, Onion with Chillies & Lemon

Mix Raita

$3.99

Plain Yogurt

$3.99

Fresh Plain Yogurt

Daal Soup

$4.99

Lentils Dal

Special Biryanies

Veg. Biryani

$11.99

A Variety of Vegetables Cooked with Basmati Rice

Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Traditionally Cooked Boneless Pieces Cooked Chicken in Basmati Rice with Spices

Lamb Biryani

$14.99

Tender Boneless Lamb Cooked with Basmati Rice & Whole Spices

Prawn Biryani

$14.99

A Delicious Combination of Prawns & Basmati Rice

Rice (Small)

$3.99

Rice (Large)

$5.99

Sides extra

Green Chutney

$0.75+

Tamarind Chutney

$0.75+

Chowly Open Items

Chowly Open Items

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Indian Cuisine and Indian Street Food.

Location

6157 Mack Road, Sacramento, CA 95823

Directions

