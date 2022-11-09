Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Chaatable 345 40th Ave

960 Reviews

$$

345 40th Ave

Nashville, TN 37209

Order Again

Popular Items

Poori
Crispy Okra Chaat
Samosa Chaat

Chaats

Crispy Okra Chaat

$7.00

onion, tomato, signature chaatable spice blend

Puchka

$7.00

tamarind cumin water, potato moong daal

Dahi Papdi Chaat

$7.00

masala para, banana tamarind chutney, raita

Desi Bhel

$7.00

green chilies, puffed rice, mango, tomato, potato & pomegranate

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

chaatable spice blend & dried cranberries

Dahi Puri

$7.00

moong daal, raita, mint & tamarind chutney

Desi Nachos

$7.00

amul cheese, plantain chips, jalapeño, onion, tomato & plantain chips

Appetizers

Samosa Chaat

$11.00

spiced potato hand pie samosa chaat, green peas, tamarind & mint chutney

Vegetable Pakora

$9.00

sweet mango chutney, raita

Shrimp Pakora

$12.00

crispy shrimp, carrot, mint chutney

Chili Paneer

$12.00

pepper, onion, IndoChinese soy glaze

Shammi Sliders

$14.00

minced lamb, pickled onions & mint chutney

Fried Chicken Basket

$12.00

ginger beer marinade, indian comeback sauce

Entree

Thali

Goat Biryani

$25.00

Weekends Only!!! masala braised goat, saffron rice, raita

Breads

Sheermal

$5.00

savory, buttery, sweet flatbread

Roti

$5.00

unleavened whole wheat bread

Poori

$5.00

puffed whole wheat bread

Maska Pau

$5.00

sweet butter rolls

Sides

Maggi Noodle

$5.00

scallion, sweet pepper, red onion

Vegetable of day

$5.00

Daal of Day

$5.00

Masala Fries

$5.00

chaat masala, maggi ketchup

Side of Curry

$12.00

Golden Rice

$4.00

Mint Chutney

$0.50

Raita

$0.50

Tamarind Chutney

$0.50

Jay's Slaw

$4.00

Dessert

Sorbet Watermelon

$7.00

Brownie

$9.00

Rasmalai

$8.00

Gulab Jamon

$6.00

Kids

Kids Noodle

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken

$7.00

Kebabs

Chicken Kebab

$15.00

Lamb Kebab

$15.00

Paneer Kebab

$15.00

Cauliflower Kebab

$15.00

Shrimp Kebab

$15.00

Salmon Kebab

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Indian Street Food

Website

Location

345 40th Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

