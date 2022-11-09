Indian
Chaatable 345 40th Ave
960 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Indian Street Food
Location
345 40th Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
Gallery