Chacahua 758 Sheridan Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Chacahua, where every dish tells a story of Oaxaca's most vibrant flavors. Join us for a taste of tradition and hospitality in every bite.
Location
758 Sheridan Road, Highwood, IL 60040
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza Company - Highwood - 254 Green Bay Rd
No Reviews
254 Green Bay Rd Highwood, IL 60040
View restaurant