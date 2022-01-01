Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Latin American

Chacarero

1,005 Reviews

$

101 Arch St

Boston, MA 02110

Popular Items

Chacarero Original - Chicken
Chacarero Original - Beef

Lunch

Chacarero Original - Chicken

$13.08+

A CHACARERO is a traditional Chilean sandwich. It begins with Homemade bread, we make fresh daily tender grilled steak or chicken (or both) is the main ingredient. Steamed green beans are an authentic Chilean touch, muenster cheese, fresh tomatoes, then we add an avocado spread, salt, pepper & our secret hot recipe to complete the sandwich.

Chacarero Original - Beef

$13.08+

$13.08+

Chacarero Original - Combo

$13.81+

$13.81+

Chacarero BBQ - Chicken

$15.89+

$15.89+

Chacarero BBQ - Beef

$15.89+

$15.89+

Chacarero BBQ - Combo

$16.50+

$16.50+

Chacarero Vegetarian

$11.22+

$11.22+

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Beef Salad

$13.00

Spinach Salad

$8.78

Medium Soup

$4.80

Empanada Chicken

$8.41

Empanada Beef

$8.41

Sweet Potatoes

$3.27

Large Bread

$2.25

Small Bread

$2.00

Combo Salad

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.93

BBQ Beef Salad

$14.93

Bbq Combo Salad

$14.93

No Bread

Gift Card

$14.02

Gift Card

$18.69

Beef Mechada Sm

$12.00

Mix Green

Breakfast

Ham & Cheese

$3.90

2 Eggs & Homemade Bread

$3.40

2 Eggs, Ham & Homemade Bread

$4.95

Plain Omelet

$3.90

Cheese Omelet

$5.75

Ham Omelet

$5.75

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$5.75

Vegetarian Omelet

$6.25

Eggs, Broccoli, Red Peppers & Mushrooms

Homemade Pancakes

$6.25

Muffin

$1.83

Large Bread

$2.25

Small Bread

$2.00

Desserts

Orange Cake

$4.50

Rice Pudding

$3.50

Fruit Salad

$5.75

12" Cakes

$40.00

Chilenito

$4.85

Lemon Pie

$5.00

Coconut Macaroons

$2.25

Torta

$5.75

Flan

$5.61

Flan Whole

$46.73

Milhoja

$4.85

Bread Puddin

$3.50

Combo Empanadas

$9.35

Sm Lemon Pie

$2.50

Vegan

$13.08

Vegan Bread

$1.17

No Egg

No Feta Cheese

No Olive

No Tomato

No Beans

Sm Beef Empanada

$4.67

Sm Chicken Empanada

$4.67

Extras

Sweet Potatoes

$3.27

Hot Sauce

$15.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Beans

$2.00

Extra Tomato

$2.00

Extra Red Pepper

$2.00

Side of Regular Hot

$1.50

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Beef

$3.50

Russet Potatos

$3.27

Chips

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Wheat Bread

See Server

Completo

$11.22

No Cilantro

Drinks

Coffee

$1.35+

Coffe Late Lg

$3.74+

Flavored Tea

$1.85+

Juice

$2.70

CAN Soft Drink

$1.95

LG Bottled Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$5.10+

Oat Milk Coffee Sm

$3.74

Oat Milk Coffee Md

$4.45

Oat Milk Coffee Lg

$4.80
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Arch St, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

Gallery
Chacarero image
Chacarero image
Chacarero image

