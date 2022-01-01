Chacho's - Morgan Hill -------For Online Pick Up Orders Only - No Dine In

Chacho's - Morgan Hill imageView gallery

Chacho's - Morgan Hill

30 E 3rd Street Suite #120

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Inch Street Taco
Super Burrito
Quesabirria Taco

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Choriqueso

$10.95

Chorizo dip, pico de gallo, jalapenos, nacho cheese served with flour chips

Chorizo Skins (6pc)

$12.95

Potato skins filled with chorizo, bacon, pico de gallo and topped with Monterey Jack Cheese

El Jefe Platter 2 Of Each Item

$21.95

combo platter of 2 of each item, flautas, quesadilla, sope, chorizo skins, jalapeno popper and chicken mole skewers

Guacamole & Chips

$10.95

House made Guacamole and chips

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.95

Deep fried Jalapeno filled with cheese

Mexican Street Corn Con Todo

$10.95

Corn Kennels Sautéed golden on skillet topped with cotija cheese

Micharon Shrimp (9pc)

$14.00

9 Large Spicy Shrimp sautéed with house chile

Mini Flautas (6 Half pc)

$12.50

6 half pieces of Flautas beef chicken or potato, served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Mini Quesadilla

$10.95

flour tortilla filled with cheese, your choice of chicken beef or cheese served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Mini Sopes (6pc)

$14.00

small, round, tartlet-like cakes made with masa harina, the flour used to prepare corn tortillas, topped with pico de gallo and choice of chicken, beef, or veggies

Tortas Sliders

$14.00

3 mini Tortas served slider style choice of chicken, beef or al pastor pork

Salads

Chacho’s' Salad

$11.50

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing

Fiesta Salad

$13.50

Romaine Lettuce, Jicama slices, cuts of Orange fruit, tomato, tortilla strips with house dressing

Mexican Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Romaine lettuce, Marinated small shrimp, Nopales (cactus) pico de gallo, tossed in house dressing

Soups

Pozole

$12.95+

Traditional Pozole in red sauce served either pork or chicken with homony cabbage and radishes

Cocido

$12.95+

Traditional Beef Mexican Soup chunks of tender beef, carrots, potatoes, zucchini & cabbage

Albondigas

$12.95+

Traditional Mexican Beef Meatballs with carrots, potatoes, zucchini in savory tomato broth.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.95+

Classic Tortilla Soup, chicken, corn kernel, beans, rice, shredded tortillas, avocado, cheese in savory broth

Nachos

Paisa Nachos Aka Mexican

$10.00

Our famous Chacho's Chips served topped with nacho cheese and jalapeños

Chacho's Large Nachos

$14.95

Our famous Chacho's Chips topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños

Chacho's XL Nachos

$28.00

XL portion of Our famous Chacho's Chips topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños

Chacho's Shrimp Nacho's

$19.50

Our famous Chacho's Chips topped with Shrimp, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños

Chacho's Nacho Fries

$14.95

French Fries topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños

Tacos

3 Inch Street Taco

3 inch corn tortilla street taco, choice of meat, cilantro and onions

3" Alambre

$5.50

3 inch corn tortilla street taco, al pastor meat (Pork), bell peppers and onions

3" Campbell Fish Taco

$5.00

3 inch corn tortilla street taco, talapia fish grilled, cabbage, pico de gallo and salsa

3" El Rey Taco

$5.50

3 inch corn tortilla street taco, beef, chicken, chorizo, al pastor meat (Pork), cheese, bell peppers and onions

3" Hawallano

$5.50

3 inch corn tortilla street taco, al pastor meat (Pork), bacon, pineapple, bell peppers and onions

3" House Soy Chorizo Taco

$6.95

3 inch corn tortilla street taco with Soy Chorizo topped cheese bell peppers and onions

3" Regular Fish Taco

Out of stock

3 inch corn tortilla street taco, grilled fish, cabbage and salsa

6" Bacon Y Shrimp Taco

$7.50

6 inch corn tortilla taco, cheese, bacon and shrimp

6" Chacho's Shrimp Taco

$7.50

lettuce wrap taco, shrimp, bell peppers, onions

6" Spartan Taco

$4.50

6 inch corn tortilla taco, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

6" Super Fish Taco

$7.50

6 inch corn tortilla taco, grilled fish, cabbage, bell peppers, onions and salsa

6" Veggie Taco

$5.95

3 inch corn tortilla street, grilled veggies, cilantro and onions

Burrito

Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, whole beans, rice pico de gallo, and veggie mix

Regular Burrito

$10.95

Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, whole beans, rice pico de gallo, and choice of meat

Super Burrito

$13.95

Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, whole beans, rice pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and choice of meat

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.95

Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, whole beans, rice pico de gallo, and a whole Chile Relleno

Whole Beans & Rice Burrito

$8.50

Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, whole beans and rice

Refried Beans & Cheese Burrito

$9.50

Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, refried beans and cheese

Bay Shrimp Burrito

$14.95

Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, shrimp, whole beans, rice and pico de gallo

Bay Shrimp Super Burrito

$17.95

Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, shrimp, whole beans, rice pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Wet Burrito Mojado

$14.95

Tortas

Chacho's Torta

$14.00

Toasted Sandwich Roll with beans, onions, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream and your choice of meat served with fries

Hawallano Torta

$14.00

Toasted Sandwich Roll with beans, onions, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream, pineapple, al pastor meat (pork) and ham served with fries

Super Torta

$15.50

Toasted Sandwich Roll with beans, onions, tomatoes, cheese, lettuce, avocado, sour cream, stacked with al pastor (pork), chicken and chorizo served with fries

Quesadilla

10" Gringa

$9.95

12" Pocha

$12.95

12" Chacho's

$12.95

6" El Chico

$5.95

6" Super Chico

$6.95

6" Veggie Chico

$6.95

Quesabirria Taco

$7.50

MIni Quesabirria Tacos 3

$10.00

3 mini street size tacos 3.5 inch quesabiirria style with shredded beef, melted cheese, cilantro and onions with consome' side juice.

House Specials

Mole Con Pollo

$25.95

thigh meat of chicken in a rich dark traditional Mexican Mole sauce

Steak A La Chicana

$21.95

Carne Asada steak sautéed with jalapeños and onions in a red sauce

Carne Asada

$21.95

Choice of Beef or Chicken grilled with onions served with avocado and pico de gallo

Chile Relleno

$21.95

Traditional Mild Poblano Chiles filled with cheese and coated in an egg batter relent deep fried to perfection smothered in our home sauce of more chili and onions.

Chile Colorado

$21.95

Tender chunks of Beef in traditional red sauce

Chacho's Famous Fajitas

$26.95

Our famous traditional chicken, beef or veggie fajitas add shrimp $5

Chile Verde

$24.95

Tender chunks of pork in traditional green sauce

Flautas

$22.95

3 Chicken, beef or potato flautas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cotija cheease

Tampiquena

$22.50

Juicy Carne Asada grilled with onions, topped with pico de gallo and avocado, accompanied with a chicken, beef or cheese enchilada

Milanesa Con Papa

$22.50

Tenderized carne asada breaded and served with fries

Family Meal Enchiladas

$60.00

Family Meal Chile Verde

$60.00

Family Meal Chile Colorado

$60.00

Family Meal 4 Chile Rellenos

$60.00

Turkey Mole Plate

$16.95

Chimichangas

Reg Chimi

$14.50

Classic Chimichanga, deep fried golden flour tortilla, whole beans, rice, pico de gallo and choice of meat

Super Chimi

$16.95

Classic Chimichanga, deep fried golden flour tortilla, whole beans, rice, pico de gallo, cheese, choice of meat served with guacamole and sour cream on the side

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$24.95

3 Chicken Enchiladas, chicken, beef or cheese, topped in red or green sauce

Enchiladas Suizas

$24.95

3 chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, sour cream, green onion and cotija cheese

Enchiladas De Mole

$26.00

3 chicken or cheese enchiladas in a rich traditional dark Mexican Mole sauce topped with sour cream and cotija cheese

Enchilada Lunch Plate 1 enchilada

$14.95

1 enchilada your choice or chicken, shredded beef or cheese topped with red or green sauce, served with rice and beans

Enchilada Party Plate

$15.00

Mariscos

Camarones A La Plancha

$24.95

Large Shrimp grilled with onions and garlic

Camarones A La Diablo

$24.95

Big Shrimp sautéed in a spicy hot salsa

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$24.95

Big Shrimp scampi in garlic

Camarones Rancheros

$24.95

Big shrimp sautéed with onions, jalapenos, tomatoes and smothered in our house salsa

Talapia Fish Plate Special

$16.95Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktails

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.95

Traditional Mexican Shrimp Cocktail, cucumber, avocado, pico de gallo in a house made sauce served with saltine crackers

Ceviche

$16.95

Tilapia fish cooked in lime and mixed with pico de gallo, avocado and house marinade served with mini tostadas

Burgers

Burger

$14.50

Tostadas

Tostada

$13.50

A La Carte

Whole Beans

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Tortillas

$1.50

Guacamole

$4.75

Sour Cream

$1.75

Fries

$5.00+

Chile Relleno Ala Cart

$8.50

Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

Enchilada Ala Cart

$8.50

Enchilada Suiza Ala Cart

$9.50

Enchilada de Mole A la Carte

$10.00

Mole Sauce

$4.00

Flautas Ala Cart 3pc

$8.00

Sope Ala Cart

$8.00Out of stock

Jalapenos

$1.50

Cheese (Monterey Jack)

$2.00

Nacho Cheese (Cheese Sauce)

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Avocado

$4.00

Taco Fish Sauce

$2.00

Pineapple

$1.50

Meat A La Carte

$6.50

Large Rice for 4

$12.00

Large Refried Beans for 4

$12.00

Large Whole Beans for 4

$12.00

Desserts

Churro

$6.25

Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Moreliana

$14.95

eggs on a stack of of tortillas smothered in house red sauce

Machaca

$14.95

traditional Machaca, scrambled eggs mixed in with shredded beef and pico de gallo

Califas

$14.95

Traditional Chorizo and Eggs

Azteca

$14.95

Traditional Migas (shredded corn tortillas) mixed in with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo and topped with avocado

King & Story

$15.95

Carne Asada Steak with two eggs to order

Santa Clara Street AKA Ranchero

$14.95

eggs cooked in Chacho's house salsa

Poco Way

$14.95

Chorizo refried beans and two eggs to order

Chilaquiles

$15.95

Traditional Mexican tortilla casserole in red or green sauce

Campesino

$14.95

Scambled eggs and Nopales (cactus)

Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Classic Breakfast Burrito, eggs and diced potato

Weekend Breakfast Burrito

$3.99

Breakfast Sides

Side Spam

$3.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Ham

$3.50

One Egg

$3.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
