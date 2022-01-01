- Home
Chacho's - Morgan Hill -------For Online Pick Up Orders Only - No Dine In
30 E 3rd Street Suite #120
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Choriqueso
Chorizo dip, pico de gallo, jalapenos, nacho cheese served with flour chips
Chorizo Skins (6pc)
Potato skins filled with chorizo, bacon, pico de gallo and topped with Monterey Jack Cheese
El Jefe Platter 2 Of Each Item
combo platter of 2 of each item, flautas, quesadilla, sope, chorizo skins, jalapeno popper and chicken mole skewers
Guacamole & Chips
House made Guacamole and chips
Jalapeno Poppers
Deep fried Jalapeno filled with cheese
Mexican Street Corn Con Todo
Corn Kennels Sautéed golden on skillet topped with cotija cheese
Micharon Shrimp (9pc)
9 Large Spicy Shrimp sautéed with house chile
Mini Flautas (6 Half pc)
6 half pieces of Flautas beef chicken or potato, served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Mini Quesadilla
flour tortilla filled with cheese, your choice of chicken beef or cheese served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Mini Sopes (6pc)
small, round, tartlet-like cakes made with masa harina, the flour used to prepare corn tortillas, topped with pico de gallo and choice of chicken, beef, or veggies
Tortas Sliders
3 mini Tortas served slider style choice of chicken, beef or al pastor pork
Salads
Chacho’s' Salad
Mixed greens, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing
Fiesta Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Jicama slices, cuts of Orange fruit, tomato, tortilla strips with house dressing
Mexican Shrimp Salad
Romaine lettuce, Marinated small shrimp, Nopales (cactus) pico de gallo, tossed in house dressing
Soups
Pozole
Traditional Pozole in red sauce served either pork or chicken with homony cabbage and radishes
Cocido
Traditional Beef Mexican Soup chunks of tender beef, carrots, potatoes, zucchini & cabbage
Albondigas
Traditional Mexican Beef Meatballs with carrots, potatoes, zucchini in savory tomato broth.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Classic Tortilla Soup, chicken, corn kernel, beans, rice, shredded tortillas, avocado, cheese in savory broth
Nachos
Paisa Nachos Aka Mexican
Our famous Chacho's Chips served topped with nacho cheese and jalapeños
Chacho's Large Nachos
Our famous Chacho's Chips topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños
Chacho's XL Nachos
XL portion of Our famous Chacho's Chips topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños
Chacho's Shrimp Nacho's
Our famous Chacho's Chips topped with Shrimp, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños
Chacho's Nacho Fries
French Fries topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños
Tacos
3 Inch Street Taco
3 inch corn tortilla street taco, choice of meat, cilantro and onions
3" Alambre
3 inch corn tortilla street taco, al pastor meat (Pork), bell peppers and onions
3" Campbell Fish Taco
3 inch corn tortilla street taco, talapia fish grilled, cabbage, pico de gallo and salsa
3" El Rey Taco
3 inch corn tortilla street taco, beef, chicken, chorizo, al pastor meat (Pork), cheese, bell peppers and onions
3" Hawallano
3 inch corn tortilla street taco, al pastor meat (Pork), bacon, pineapple, bell peppers and onions
3" House Soy Chorizo Taco
3 inch corn tortilla street taco with Soy Chorizo topped cheese bell peppers and onions
3" Regular Fish Taco
3 inch corn tortilla street taco, grilled fish, cabbage and salsa
6" Bacon Y Shrimp Taco
6 inch corn tortilla taco, cheese, bacon and shrimp
6" Chacho's Shrimp Taco
lettuce wrap taco, shrimp, bell peppers, onions
6" Spartan Taco
6 inch corn tortilla taco, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
6" Super Fish Taco
6 inch corn tortilla taco, grilled fish, cabbage, bell peppers, onions and salsa
6" Veggie Taco
3 inch corn tortilla street, grilled veggies, cilantro and onions
Burrito
Regular Burrito
Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, whole beans, rice pico de gallo, and choice of meat
Super Burrito
Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, whole beans, rice pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and choice of meat
Veggie Burrito
Chile Relleno Burrito
Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, whole beans, rice pico de gallo, and a whole Chile Relleno
Whole Beans & Rice Burrito
Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, whole beans and rice
Refried Beans & Cheese Burrito
Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, refried beans and cheese
Bay Shrimp Burrito
Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, shrimp, whole beans, rice and pico de gallo
Bay Shrimp Super Burrito
Classic Flour Tortilla Burrito, shrimp, whole beans, rice pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Wet Burrito Mojado
Tortas
Chacho's Torta
Toasted Sandwich Roll with beans, onions, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream and your choice of meat served with fries
Hawallano Torta
Toasted Sandwich Roll with beans, onions, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream, pineapple, al pastor meat (pork) and ham served with fries
Super Torta
Toasted Sandwich Roll with beans, onions, tomatoes, cheese, lettuce, avocado, sour cream, stacked with al pastor (pork), chicken and chorizo served with fries
Quesadilla
House Specials
Mole Con Pollo
thigh meat of chicken in a rich dark traditional Mexican Mole sauce
Steak A La Chicana
Carne Asada steak sautéed with jalapeños and onions in a red sauce
Carne Asada
Choice of Beef or Chicken grilled with onions served with avocado and pico de gallo
Chile Relleno
Traditional Mild Poblano Chiles filled with cheese and coated in an egg batter relent deep fried to perfection smothered in our home sauce of more chili and onions.
Chile Colorado
Tender chunks of Beef in traditional red sauce
Chacho's Famous Fajitas
Our famous traditional chicken, beef or veggie fajitas add shrimp $5
Chile Verde
Tender chunks of pork in traditional green sauce
Flautas
3 Chicken, beef or potato flautas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cotija cheease
Tampiquena
Juicy Carne Asada grilled with onions, topped with pico de gallo and avocado, accompanied with a chicken, beef or cheese enchilada
Milanesa Con Papa
Tenderized carne asada breaded and served with fries
Family Meal Enchiladas
Family Meal Chile Verde
Family Meal Chile Colorado
Family Meal 4 Chile Rellenos
Turkey Mole Plate
Chimichangas
Enchiladas
Enchiladas
3 Chicken Enchiladas, chicken, beef or cheese, topped in red or green sauce
Enchiladas Suizas
3 chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, sour cream, green onion and cotija cheese
Enchiladas De Mole
3 chicken or cheese enchiladas in a rich traditional dark Mexican Mole sauce topped with sour cream and cotija cheese
Enchilada Lunch Plate 1 enchilada
1 enchilada your choice or chicken, shredded beef or cheese topped with red or green sauce, served with rice and beans
Enchilada Party Plate
Mariscos
Camarones A La Plancha
Large Shrimp grilled with onions and garlic
Camarones A La Diablo
Big Shrimp sautéed in a spicy hot salsa
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Big Shrimp scampi in garlic
Camarones Rancheros
Big shrimp sautéed with onions, jalapenos, tomatoes and smothered in our house salsa
Talapia Fish Plate Special
Shrimp Cocktails
Burgers
Tostadas
A La Carte
Whole Beans
Refried Beans
Rice
Tortillas
Guacamole
Sour Cream
Fries
Chile Relleno Ala Cart
Enchilada Sauce
Enchilada Ala Cart
Enchilada Suiza Ala Cart
Enchilada de Mole A la Carte
Mole Sauce
Flautas Ala Cart 3pc
Sope Ala Cart
Jalapenos
Cheese (Monterey Jack)
Nacho Cheese (Cheese Sauce)
Pico De Gallo
Mole Sauce
Avocado
Taco Fish Sauce
Pineapple
Meat A La Carte
Large Rice for 4
Large Refried Beans for 4
Large Whole Beans for 4
Desserts
Breakfast
Moreliana
eggs on a stack of of tortillas smothered in house red sauce
Machaca
traditional Machaca, scrambled eggs mixed in with shredded beef and pico de gallo
Califas
Traditional Chorizo and Eggs
Azteca
Traditional Migas (shredded corn tortillas) mixed in with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo and topped with avocado
King & Story
Carne Asada Steak with two eggs to order
Santa Clara Street AKA Ranchero
eggs cooked in Chacho's house salsa
Poco Way
Chorizo refried beans and two eggs to order
Chilaquiles
Traditional Mexican tortilla casserole in red or green sauce
Campesino
Scambled eggs and Nopales (cactus)
Breakfast Burrito
Classic Breakfast Burrito, eggs and diced potato
Weekend Breakfast Burrito
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
30 E 3rd Street Suite #120, Morgan Hill, CA 95037