A map showing the location of Chad Thai Urban AsianView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

Chad Thai Urban Asian

review star

No reviews yet

13087 Hwy 9 N. #910

Milton, GA 30004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Chad Thai Urban Asian Kitchen..... "It's all about The Love!" in our food and service.

Website

Location

13087 Hwy 9 N. #910, Milton, GA 30004

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Saigon Cafe - Alpharetta
orange star3.5 • 240
5530 Windward Parkway C300 Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Spice of Thai - 580 E Crossville Road
orange starNo Reviews
580 E Crossville Road Rosewell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Suroor Halal Restaurant - Junoon - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Izumi Cumming
orange starNo Reviews
1510 Market Place Blvd. Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Saigon Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
12195 highway 92 STE 132 woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville
orange star4.2 • 453
1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Milton

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milton
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston