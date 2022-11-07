Thai
Asian Fusion
Chad Thai Urban Asian
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Chad Thai Urban Asian Kitchen..... "It's all about The Love!" in our food and service.
13087 Hwy 9 N. #910, Milton, GA 30004
