Barbeque

Chaddy Daddy's BBQ - 2 491 Fairfax Street

review star

No reviews yet

491 Fairfax Street

Carlyle, IL 62231

Popular Items

10 inch pizza with 20oz drink
Brisket Nacho
Pulled Pork Sandwich w/chips

Starters

Bosco Sticks (3)

$7.99

Mozzarella cheese-stuffed breadsticks brushed with butter & paremesan.

Pretzel Bread Sticks (3)

$7.99

Jumbo pretzel stick brushed with a garlic butter sauce.

Pulled pork Rangoon

$7.99Out of stock

Order of 6 Pulled Pork Rangoon Wonton stuffed w/ a blend of cream cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce and shredded cheese.

Pretzel Boats

$7.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/chips

$5.99

Smoked pork butt, wet or dry, on bun

Smoked Brat w/ chips

$4.99

Brisket Sandwich w/ chips

$8.99

Nachos

Brisket Nacho

$11.99

Chips & Cheese

$4.99

Specialties

BBQ Split & drink

$8.99

BBQ Sundae

$7.99

Piggy Mac

$9.99Out of stock

Creamy man-n-cheese topped with pulled pork & BBQ sauce

Potato Bomb

$9.99

Street Tacos, Brisket

$10.99

Street Tacos, Pulled Pork

$9.99

Baby Back Ribs

1/2 rack baby back

$10.99Out of stock

Meals

Pulled Pork Meal

Pulled Pork Meal

$9.99

Smoked pork butt, pulled on bun. Comes with choice of 2 sides or 1 side and 1 20 oz drink.

Brisket Meal

Brisket Meal

$13.99

Texas style brisket sliced on bun with your choice of 2 sides or 1 side and 20 oz drink

Smoked Brat Meal

$9.99

Brat smoked in apple juice, brown sugar and onion on brat bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides or 1 side and a 20 oz drink.

Rib Meal (4 bones)

$10.99

1/2 Rack Rib meal

$13.99

Sides

1 package of buns

$2.99

BBQ Baked Beans

$2.99Out of stock

Coleslaw

$2.99

Plain Lays Chips

$0.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Gift Cards

$5.00 Gift Card

$5.00

$10.00 Gift Card

$10.00

$15.00 Gift Card

$15.00

$20.00 Gift Card

$20.00

$30.00 Gift Card

$30.00

$40.00 Gift Card

$40.00

$50.00 Gift Card

$50.00

$60.00 Gift Card

$60.00

$70.00 Gift Card

$70.00

$80.00 Gift Card

$80.00

$90.00 Gift Card

$90.00

$100.00 Gift Card

$100.00

Tye Dyed shirt

$12.00

Thanksgiving Deposit

Kids Menu

7 inch one topping pizza

$4.99

Corn Dog nuggets (order of 10)

$4.99

6 piece chicken nuggets w/ side choice & 20 oz drink

$5.99

6 piece Corn Dog nuggets w/ choice of side & 20 oz drink

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Daily Special

10 inch pizza with 20oz drink

$6.99

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

4 bone rib meal (2 sides & drink)

$10.99

Pulled pork nachos & 20 oz

$6.99

Pulled pork sandwich, tots & 20 oz

$6.99

Pulled Pork Street Tacos & 20 oz

$6.99

Soda

7up 32 oz

$1.99

7up, 20 oz

$1.49

Diet Pepsi, 20 oz

$1.49

Diet Pepsi, 32 oz

$1.99

Dr. Pepper, 20 oz

$1.49

Dr. Pepper, 32 oz

$1.99

Mt. Dew, 20 oz

$1.49

Mt. Dew, 32 oz

$1.99

Pepsi, 20 oz

$1.49

Pepsi, 32 oz

$1.99

Ski, 20 oz

$1.49

Ski, 32 oz

$1.99

Rainbow 🌈 ski, 20 oz

$1.99

Rainbow 🌈 ski, 32 oz

$2.49

UP charge to 32 oz drink for lunch special

Blueberry Ski, 32 oz

$2.49

Cherry Pepsi, 32 oz

$2.49

Cherry Ski, 32 oz

$2.49

Pepsi, 32 oz

$1.99

Diet Pepsi, 32 oz

$1.99

Ski, 32 oz

$1.99

7up 32 oz

$1.99

Dr. Pepper, 32 oz

$0.99

16" Pizza

Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce or your choice of sauce & pepperoni. Add additional topping for $1.50 each.

16 Inch Crab Rangoon Pizza

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza, 16"

$16.99Out of stock

Ultra thin crust topped with garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, pulled chicken & buffalo sauce.

Cheese Pizza, 16"

$14.99

Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese. Add any additional topping for $1.50 each.

Indian Special, 16"

$18.99

Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onion, Black Olives & Mushroom. $1.00 of each Indian Special sold will be donated to Carlyle School system to help with programs for Carlyle students.

Meat Lovers Pizza, 16"

$18.99

Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce, bacon, sausage & pepperoni. Add additional topping for $1.50 each.

Pepperoni Pizza, 16"

$16.99

Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce & pepperoni. Add additional topping for $1.50 each.

Pulled Chicken Pizza, 16"

$16.99Out of stock

Ultra thin pizza crust, topped with garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, un-sauced pulled chicken & BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Pizza, 16"

$16.99

Ultra thin pizza crust topped with garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, un-sauced pulled pork & BBQ sauce.

Sausage Pizza, 16"

$16.99Out of stock

Tropical Pig, 16"

$18.99

12" Pizza

12 inch Crab Rangoon Pizza

$12.99

Ultra thin crust topped with crab meat, sour cream mixture. Topped with mozzarella cheese, sweet n sour sauce, scallions & fried wonton crumbles.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12 inch

$12.99Out of stock

Ultra thin crust topped with garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, pulled chicken & buffalo sauce.

Cheese Pizza 12 inch

$10.99

Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese. Add any additional topping for $1.50 each.

Indian Special 12 inch

$14.99

Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onion, Black Olives & Mushroom. $1.00 of each Indian Special sold will be donated to Carlyle School system to help with programs for Carlyle students.

Meat Lovers Pizza 12 inch

$14.99

Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce, bacon, sausage & pepperoni. Add additional topping for $1.50 each.

Pepperoni Pizza 12 inch

$12.99

Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce & pepperoni. Add additional topping for $1.50 each.

Pulled Chicken Pizza 12 inch

$12.99

Ultra thin pizza crust, topped with garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, pulled chicken & BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Pizza 12 inch

$12.99

Ultra thin pizza crust, topped with garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, un-sauced pulled pork & BBQ sauce.

Sausage Pizza 12 inch

$12.99Out of stock

Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese & sausage. Add additional topping for $1.50 each.

Tropical Pig 12 inch

$14.99

Kids 7" Pizza 1 topping

Kids 7" Pizza

$4.99

Extra cup of

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Queso Cheese

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Garlic Butter Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

White Garlic Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Hard Dipped in Cup

Coffee Lovers

$1.00+

Cake Batter

$1.00+

Chocolate

$1.00+

Caramel Apple

$1.00+

Mint Chocolate

$1.00+

Strawberry

$1.00+Out of stock

Brownie Blast

$1.00+

BlackBerry Cobbler

$1.00+

Superman

$1.00+

Cinnamon Roll

$1.00+

Gooey Butter Cake

$1.00+

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$1.00+

Peanut Butter Blast

$1.00+

Cookie Monster

$1.00+

Cookie Dough

$1.00+

Milk Shakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.49

Peanut Butter Milk Shake

$4.49

Coffee Milk Shake

$4.49

French Toast Milk Shake

$4.49

Banana Milk Shake

$4.49

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Milk Shake

$4.49

Caramel Milk Shake

$4.49

Butterscotch Milk Shake

$4.49

Cheesecake Milk Shake

$4.49

Coconut Milk Shake

$4.49

White Chocolate Milk Shake

$4.49

Peach Milk Shake

$4.49

Raspberry Milk Shake

$4.49

Cherry Milk Shake

$4.49

Chocolate Milk Shake

$4.49

Grape Milk Shake

$4.49

Strawberry Milk Shake

$4.49

Toasted Marshmallow Milk Shake

$4.49

Blueberry Cheesecake

$4.49

Apple Milkshake

$4.49

Banana Cheesecake Milk Shake

$4.49

Peanut Butter N Jelly Milk Shake

$4.49

Freak Shake & Delights

Cosmic Brownie Freak Shake

$5.99

Swiss Roll Freak Shake

$5.99

Peanut Butter Explosion

$5.99

Peanut Butter Hot Fudge Brownie Delight

$5.99

Hot Fudge Brownie Delight

$5.99

Strawberry Shortcake Freak Shake

$5.99

Santa Pig Freak Shake

$5.99

Hard Dipped on Cone

Pumpkin

$1.00+

Cake Batter

$1.00+

Chocolate

$1.00+

Brownie Blast

$1.00+

Mint Chocolate

$1.00+

Cinnamonroll

$1.00+

Cocunut Almond

$1.00+

Blackberry Cobbler

$1.00+

Peanut Butter Blast

$1.00+

Gooey Butter Cake

$1.00+

Superman

$1.00+

Coffee Lovers

$1.00+

Cookie Monster

$1.00+

Cookie Dough

$1.00+

Soft Serve

Cones

$0.99+

Cups

$0.99+

Sundaes

Butterscotch Sundae

$3.25+

Cherry Sundae

$3.25+

Caramel

$3.25+

Blueberry Sundae

$3.25+

Cookie Dough Bites Sundae

$3.25+

Twinkle Nut Crunch Sundae

$3.25+

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.25+

Peach Sundae

$3.25+

Pineapple Sundae

$3.25+

Oreo

$3.25+

Dirt Sundae

$3.25+

Summer Sundae

$3.25+

Pickle Sickle

Pickle Sickle

$0.50

Topping Add Ons

Twinkle But Crunch

$0.25

Gummy Bears

$0.25

Rainbow Sprinkles

$0.25

Oreos

$0.25

Cookie Dough Bites

$0.25

White chocolate Sauce

$0.25

Caramel Sauce

$0.25

Strawberry Sauce

$0.25

Peanut Butter Sauce

$0.25

Cookies & Cream Sauce

$0.25

Chocolate Sauce

$0.25

Sundes

America Sundae

$3.99

Floats

Strawberry Ski Float

$1.99

RootBeer Float

$4.99

Ski Float

$4.99

Grape Ski Float

$4.99

Cherry Ski Float

$4.99

Rainbow Ski Float

$4.99

Cherry Pepsi Float

$4.99

Cherry Dr. Pepper Float

$4.99

Pepsi Float

$4.99

Beach Float

$5.49

Shirley Temple Float

$5.49

7 up, orange juice, ice cream, cherry syrup, whipped topping & cherry on top

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
BBQ Shack serving BBQ, pizza, nachos & icecream

491 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231

Chaddy Daddy's BBQ - 2 image
Chaddy Daddy's BBQ - 2 image
Chaddy Daddy's BBQ - 2 image
