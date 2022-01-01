Chaddy Daddy's BBQ - 2 491 Fairfax Street
491 Fairfax Street
Carlyle, IL 62231
Starters
Bosco Sticks (3)
Mozzarella cheese-stuffed breadsticks brushed with butter & paremesan.
Pretzel Bread Sticks (3)
Jumbo pretzel stick brushed with a garlic butter sauce.
Pulled pork Rangoon
Order of 6 Pulled Pork Rangoon Wonton stuffed w/ a blend of cream cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce and shredded cheese.
Pretzel Boats
Sandwiches
Specialties
Baby Back Ribs
Meals
Pulled Pork Meal
Smoked pork butt, pulled on bun. Comes with choice of 2 sides or 1 side and 1 20 oz drink.
Brisket Meal
Texas style brisket sliced on bun with your choice of 2 sides or 1 side and 20 oz drink
Smoked Brat Meal
Brat smoked in apple juice, brown sugar and onion on brat bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides or 1 side and a 20 oz drink.
Rib Meal (4 bones)
1/2 Rack Rib meal
Sides
Gift Cards
$5.00 Gift Card
$10.00 Gift Card
$15.00 Gift Card
$20.00 Gift Card
$30.00 Gift Card
$40.00 Gift Card
$50.00 Gift Card
$60.00 Gift Card
$70.00 Gift Card
$80.00 Gift Card
$90.00 Gift Card
$100.00 Gift Card
Tye Dyed shirt
Thanksgiving Deposit
Kids Menu
Daily Special
Soda
UP charge to 32 oz drink for lunch special
16" Pizza
16 Inch Crab Rangoon Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza, 16"
Ultra thin crust topped with garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, pulled chicken & buffalo sauce.
Cheese Pizza, 16"
Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese. Add any additional topping for $1.50 each.
Indian Special, 16"
Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onion, Black Olives & Mushroom. $1.00 of each Indian Special sold will be donated to Carlyle School system to help with programs for Carlyle students.
Meat Lovers Pizza, 16"
Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce, bacon, sausage & pepperoni. Add additional topping for $1.50 each.
Pepperoni Pizza, 16"
Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce & pepperoni. Add additional topping for $1.50 each.
Pulled Chicken Pizza, 16"
Ultra thin pizza crust, topped with garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, un-sauced pulled chicken & BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork Pizza, 16"
Ultra thin pizza crust topped with garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, un-sauced pulled pork & BBQ sauce.
Sausage Pizza, 16"
Tropical Pig, 16"
12" Pizza
12 inch Crab Rangoon Pizza
Ultra thin crust topped with crab meat, sour cream mixture. Topped with mozzarella cheese, sweet n sour sauce, scallions & fried wonton crumbles.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12 inch
Ultra thin crust topped with garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, pulled chicken & buffalo sauce.
Cheese Pizza 12 inch
Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese. Add any additional topping for $1.50 each.
Indian Special 12 inch
Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onion, Black Olives & Mushroom. $1.00 of each Indian Special sold will be donated to Carlyle School system to help with programs for Carlyle students.
Meat Lovers Pizza 12 inch
Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce, bacon, sausage & pepperoni. Add additional topping for $1.50 each.
Pepperoni Pizza 12 inch
Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce & pepperoni. Add additional topping for $1.50 each.
Pulled Chicken Pizza 12 inch
Ultra thin pizza crust, topped with garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, pulled chicken & BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork Pizza 12 inch
Ultra thin pizza crust, topped with garlic butter sauce, mozzarella cheese, un-sauced pulled pork & BBQ sauce.
Sausage Pizza 12 inch
Ultra thin pizza crust topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese & sausage. Add additional topping for $1.50 each.
Tropical Pig 12 inch
Kids 7" Pizza 1 topping
Hard Dipped in Cup
Coffee Lovers
Cake Batter
Chocolate
Caramel Apple
Mint Chocolate
Strawberry
Brownie Blast
BlackBerry Cobbler
Superman
Cinnamon Roll
Gooey Butter Cake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Blast
Cookie Monster
Cookie Dough
Milk Shakes
Vanilla Milkshake
Peanut Butter Milk Shake
Coffee Milk Shake
French Toast Milk Shake
Banana Milk Shake
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Milk Shake
Caramel Milk Shake
Butterscotch Milk Shake
Cheesecake Milk Shake
Coconut Milk Shake
White Chocolate Milk Shake
Peach Milk Shake
Raspberry Milk Shake
Cherry Milk Shake
Chocolate Milk Shake
Grape Milk Shake
Strawberry Milk Shake
Toasted Marshmallow Milk Shake
Blueberry Cheesecake
Apple Milkshake
Banana Cheesecake Milk Shake
Peanut Butter N Jelly Milk Shake
Freak Shake & Delights
Hard Dipped on Cone
Soft Serve
Sundaes
Pickle Sickle
Topping Add Ons
Sundes
Floats
Strawberry Ski Float
RootBeer Float
Ski Float
Grape Ski Float
Cherry Ski Float
Rainbow Ski Float
Cherry Pepsi Float
Cherry Dr. Pepper Float
Pepsi Float
Beach Float
Shirley Temple Float
7 up, orange juice, ice cream, cherry syrup, whipped topping & cherry on top
