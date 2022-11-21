American
Bars & Lounges
Chadwicks - Old Town
1,630 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
The locals favorite, serving casual American fare on the Old Town waterfront since 1979. Swing by for a burger, crab cakes, fried chicken, ribs, seafood, steak, or salad; stay for the friendly service. Best brunch in Old Town! Fully stocked bar with a huge craft beer selection and late night dining. Kid-friendly. All are welcome!
Location
203 Strand Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant