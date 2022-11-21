Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Chadwicks - Old Town

1,630 Reviews

$$

203 Strand Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Popular Items

Burger
Chicken Tenders
The B.F.C.

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Honey Dijon & BBQ Sauce

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Buffalo or BBQ. Blue cheese or Ranch

Crab Dip

$15.00

Hot crab dip with crispy pita chips

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Bacon Jam & Jalapeno Cream

Hummus

$10.00

Olive Tapenade, Crudités, Grilled Pita

Shrimp & Avocado Ceviche

$15.00

Served with tortilla chips

Spicy Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

Salad/Soups

Clam Chowder

$8.00

House recipe for over 40 years

Soup & Salad

$14.00

Clam Chowder with Choice of House, Greek or Caesar Salad

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, pecorino romano, croutons, caesar dressing

Full House

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Choice of Dressing

Greek

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Pickled Red Onion, Herb Vinaigrette Dressing

Salmon Greek

$22.00

Blackened Salmon, Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Pickled Red Onion, Herb Vinaigrette Dressing

Seafood Cobb

$27.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Roasted Corn, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Choice of Dressing on the Side

The B.F.C.

$20.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, roasted corn, tomato, ranch, mixed greens

Flaco Taco Salad

$15.00

Spiced chickpeas, pickled red onions, carrots, avocado, tortilla crisps, gonzo dressing (vegan)

Sandwich/Burger

Burger

$15.00

Build your own! Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, potato kaiser, and choice of side item

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles

F.G.T Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Fried Green Tomato, Housemade Pimento Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Grilled Brioche

French Dip

$18.00

House roasted beef, provolone, au jus, sub roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pickles, mayo, potato kaiser

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Lime chipotle mayo, potato kaiser

The Big Mick

$17.00

Two all beef patties, thousand island, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, red onion, potato kaiser

The Gambler

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a cheddar grilled cheese

Corned Beef Reuben

$19.00

Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled rye

Main Entrees

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

$22.00

Slow roasted with our signature rub, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, hand cut fries

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$19.00

Fried Chicken breast, bacon gravy, mac & cheese, coleslaw

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$22.00

Penne Pasta, Blackened Chicken Breast, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Cajun Cream

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$36.00

Slow roasted with our signature rub, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, hand cut fries

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$36.00

Smoked tomato aioli, coleslaw, hand cut fries

Salmon Entree

$24.00

Ribeye Steak

$38.00

12 ounce ribeye, mashed potatoes, herb butter

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in butter with bacon, tomatoes, capers and served with cheddar cheese grits

Roast 1/2 Chicken

$23.00

Braised Short Ribs

$27.00

Demi glaze, mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach

Baked Cod

$24.00

Garlic breadcrumbs, roasted potatoes, green beans

Roast Turkey Platter

$17.00

Roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce

Sides

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Crabcake

$15.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Add Salmon

$9.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Veggies

$4.00

Broccoli

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$8.00

Hot chocolate chip blondie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce

Hot Apple Pie

$8.00

Toffee walnut crust, caramel, vanilla ice cream

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Whipped cream, raspberry sauce

Mud Pie

$8.00

Oreo crust, coffee ice cream, chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

GLASS OF WINE

Cava

$9.00

G Riesling

$8.50

G Malbec

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

G M Fritz Chardonnay

$9.00

G Rose

$8.00

G Cabernet

$10.00

G Pinot Grigio

$8.00

G Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

G Ferrandiere Pinot Noir

$9.00

BOTTLE OF WINE

BTL Cava

$32.00

BTL Riesling

$30.00

BTL Malbec

$28.00

BTL M Fritz Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Rose

$28.00

BTL Poppy Cab

$36.00

BTL Merlot

$28.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$32.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The locals favorite, serving casual American fare on the Old Town waterfront since 1979. Swing by for a burger, crab cakes, fried chicken, ribs, seafood, steak, or salad; stay for the friendly service. Best brunch in Old Town! Fully stocked bar with a huge craft beer selection and late night dining. Kid-friendly. All are welcome!

Website

Location

203 Strand Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

