- Cha For Tea - Long Beach
Cha For Tea - Long Beach
5720 E. 7th St.
Long Beach, CA 90803
Cha Combos
Crispy Chicken Combo
One entrée and one medium size Boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entrée is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside and juicy tender inside. Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
Grill Chicken Combo
Crispy Tofu Combo
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
Curry Chicken Combo
Orange Chicken Combo
Teriyaki Combo
Appetizers
Crispy Chicken Appetizer
Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce. Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
Crispy Chicken Dumplings (5pc)
Served with sweet & sour sauce
Cajun Chicken Dumplings (5pc)
Crispy chicken dumplings tossed with Cajun seasoning. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
Steamed Chicken Dumplings (5pc)
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.
Crispy Chicken + Rice
Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
Crispy Chicken + Noodle
Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy Tofu Appetizer
Soft tofu lightly fried to golden brown, serviced with house blended soy sauce
Pork Sausage (1 piece)
Orange Chicken Appetizer
We stir fry fresh when you order!
Cajun Sweet Potato Fries
Orange Tofu Appetizer
We stir fry fresh when you order!
Side and Extra Sauces
Meat Entrée
Crispy Chicken Entrée
#1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside and juicy tender inside. Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
Curry Chicken Entrée
Tender chicken in sweet Japanese style curry sauce
Grilled Chicken Entrée
Freshly grilled chicken marinated in rice wine and sweet garlic sauce
Pork Sausage (2PC) Entrée
Sweet smoky Simbala pork sausage
Orange Chicken Entrée
We stir fry fresh when you order!
Basil Chicken Entrée
Chicken simmered to perfection with basil, rice wine and green tea
Teriyaki Chicken Entrée
Freshly grilled lean chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce
Beef Stew Entrée
Savory tender cut beef simmered in Chinese beef stew
Vegetarian Entrée
Crispy Tofu Entrée
Soft tofu lightly fried to golden brown. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.
Orange Tofu Entrée
We stir fry fresh when you order!
Curry Crispy Tofu Entrée
Crispy tofu served in Japanese curry sauce
Curry Steamed Tofu Entrée
Soft tofu served in Japanese curry sauce
Salad
Party Food
Party Tray - Crispy Platter
Please note this product will take 30-60 mins to prepare. For large orders, please contact events.chafortea@gmail.com in advance for our Party Specialist. Each order serves 9. Plates are not included.
Party Tray - Crispy Chicken
Please note this product will take 30-60 mins to prepare. For large orders, please contact events.chafortea@gmail.com in advance for our Party Specialist. Each order serves 9. Plates are not included.
Party Tray - Orange Chicken
Please note this product will take 30-60 mins to prepare. For large orders, please contact events.chafortea@gmail.com in advance for our Party Specialist. Each order serves 9. Plates are not included.
Party Tray - Orange Tofu
Please note this product will take 30-60 mins to prepare. For large orders, please contact events.chafortea@gmail.com in advance for our Party Specialist. Each order serves 9. Plates are not included.
Party Tray - Crispy Dumplings (25)
Please note this product will take 30-60 mins to prepare. For large orders, please contact events.chafortea@gmail.com in advance for our Party Specialist. Each order serves 9. Plates are not included.
Party Tray - Steamed Dumplings (25)
Please note this product will take 30-60 mins to prepare. For large orders, please contact events.chafortea@gmail.com in advance for our Party Specialist. Each order serves 9. Plates are not included.
Party Tray - Grilled Chicken
30 Minute Prep Time. Serves 9
Party Tray - Teriyaki Chicken
30 Minute Prep Time. Serves 9
Party Tray - Curry Chicken
30 Minute Prep Time. Serves 9
Party Tray - Basil Chicken
30 Minute Prep Time. Serves 9
Party Tray - Beef Stew
30 Minute Prep Time. Serves 9
Party Tray - Spring Mix Salad (NO MEAT)
30 Minute Prep Time. Serves 9
Iced Tea
Mango Green Tea (Medium)
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Mango Green Tea (Large)
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Mango Black Tea (Medium)
Mango Black Tea (Large)
Honey Green Tea (Medium)
Honey Green Tea (Large)
Honey Black Tea (Medium)
Honey Black Tea (Large)
Peach Passion Green Tea (Medium)
Medium Size
Peach Passion Green Tea (Large)
Large Size
Peach Green Tea (Medium)
Peach Green Tea (Large)
Peach Black Tea (Medium)
Peach Black Tea (Large)
Passion Fruit Green Tea (Medium)
Medium Size
Passion Fruit Green Tea (Large)
Large Size
Passion Fruit Black Tea (Medium)
Medium Size
Passion Fruit Black Tea (Large)
Large Size