Cha For Tea - Long Beach

review star

No reviews yet

5720 E. 7th St.

Long Beach, CA 90803

Crispy Chicken Appetizer
Mango Green Tea (Large)
Crispy Chicken Combo

Cha Combos

Crispy Chicken Combo

$13.25

One entrée and one medium size Boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entrée is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside and juicy tender inside. Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20

Grill Chicken Combo

$13.25
Crispy Tofu Combo

$13.25

Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce

Curry Chicken Combo

$13.25
Orange Chicken Combo

$14.25
Teriyaki Combo

$13.25

Appetizers

Crispy Chicken Appetizer

$5.25

Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce. Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20

Crispy Chicken Dumplings (5pc)

$5.50

Served with sweet & sour sauce

Cajun Chicken Dumplings (5pc)

$5.50

Crispy chicken dumplings tossed with Cajun seasoning. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce

Steamed Chicken Dumplings (5pc)

$5.50

Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.

Crispy Chicken + Rice

$7.25

Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20

Crispy Chicken Dumplings (10pc)

$9.75

Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.

Cajun Chicken Dumplings (10pc)

$9.75

Crispy chicken dumplings tossed with Cajun seasoning. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.

Steamed Chicken Dumplings (10pc)

$9.75

Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.

Crispy Chicken + Noodle

$7.25

Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75
Crispy Tofu Appetizer

$5.25

Soft tofu lightly fried to golden brown, serviced with house blended soy sauce

Pork Sausage (1 piece)

$3.95
Orange Chicken Appetizer

$6.75

We stir fry fresh when you order!

Cajun Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75
Orange Tofu Appetizer

$6.75

We stir fry fresh when you order!

Side and Extra Sauces

Side Rice *

$2.00
Side Noodle *

$2.25
Side Corn *

$2.00
Side Salad *

$2.75

Charged Sauces

Meat Entrée

Crispy Chicken Entrée

$10.00

#1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside and juicy tender inside. Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20

Curry Chicken Entrée

$10.00

Tender chicken in sweet Japanese style curry sauce

Grilled Chicken Entrée

$10.50

Freshly grilled chicken marinated in rice wine and sweet garlic sauce

Pork Sausage (2PC) Entrée

$10.95

Sweet smoky Simbala pork sausage

Orange Chicken Entrée

$10.95

We stir fry fresh when you order!

Basil Chicken Entrée

$10.00

Chicken simmered to perfection with basil, rice wine and green tea

Teriyaki Chicken Entrée

$10.50

Freshly grilled lean chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce

Beef Stew Entrée

$11.95

Savory tender cut beef simmered in Chinese beef stew

Crispy Chicken Dumplings (10pc)

$9.75

Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.

Cajun Chicken Dumplings (10pc)

$9.75

Crispy chicken dumplings tossed with Cajun seasoning. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.

Steamed Chicken Dumplings (10pc)

$9.75

Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.

Vegetarian Entrée

Crispy Tofu Entrée

$10.00

Soft tofu lightly fried to golden brown. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.

Orange Tofu Entrée

$10.95

We stir fry fresh when you order!

Curry Crispy Tofu Entrée

$10.25

Crispy tofu served in Japanese curry sauce

Curry Steamed Tofu Entrée

$10.25

Soft tofu served in Japanese curry sauce

Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.50

Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20

Crispy Tofu Salad

$9.50
Orange Chicken Salad

$10.25
Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50
Dumpling (5PC) Salad

$9.50
Orange Tofu Salad

$10.25

Party Food

Party Tray - Crispy Platter

$35.00

Please note this product will take 30-60 mins to prepare. For large orders, please contact events.chafortea@gmail.com in advance for our Party Specialist. Each order serves 9. Plates are not included.

Party Tray - Crispy Chicken

$54.00

Please note this product will take 30-60 mins to prepare. For large orders, please contact events.chafortea@gmail.com in advance for our Party Specialist. Each order serves 9. Plates are not included.

Party Tray - Orange Chicken

$60.00

Please note this product will take 30-60 mins to prepare. For large orders, please contact events.chafortea@gmail.com in advance for our Party Specialist. Each order serves 9. Plates are not included.

Party Tray - Orange Tofu

$60.00

Please note this product will take 30-60 mins to prepare. For large orders, please contact events.chafortea@gmail.com in advance for our Party Specialist. Each order serves 9. Plates are not included.

Party Tray - Crispy Dumplings (25)

$32.00

Please note this product will take 30-60 mins to prepare. For large orders, please contact events.chafortea@gmail.com in advance for our Party Specialist. Each order serves 9. Plates are not included.

Party Tray - Steamed Dumplings (25)

$32.00

Please note this product will take 30-60 mins to prepare. For large orders, please contact events.chafortea@gmail.com in advance for our Party Specialist. Each order serves 9. Plates are not included.

Party Tray - Grilled Chicken

$58.00

30 Minute Prep Time. Serves 9

Party Tray - Teriyaki Chicken

$60.00

30 Minute Prep Time. Serves 9

Party Tray - Curry Chicken

$55.00

30 Minute Prep Time. Serves 9

Party Tray - Basil Chicken

$58.00

30 Minute Prep Time. Serves 9

Party Tray - Beef Stew

$65.00

30 Minute Prep Time. Serves 9

Party Tray - Spring Mix Salad (NO MEAT)

$18.50

30 Minute Prep Time. Serves 9

Iced Tea

Mango Green Tea (Medium)

$4.25

#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!

Mango Green Tea (Large)

$4.75

#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!

Mango Black Tea (Medium)

$4.25
Mango Black Tea (Large)

$4.75
Honey Green Tea (Medium)

$4.60
Honey Green Tea (Large)

$5.00
Honey Black Tea (Medium)

$4.60
Honey Black Tea (Large)

$5.00
Peach Passion Green Tea (Medium)

$4.25

Medium Size

Peach Passion Green Tea (Large)

$4.75

Large Size

Peach Green Tea (Medium)

$4.25
Peach Green Tea (Large)

$4.75
Peach Black Tea (Medium)

$4.25
Peach Black Tea (Large)

$4.75
Passion Fruit Green Tea (Medium)

$4.25

Medium Size

Passion Fruit Green Tea (Large)

$4.75

Large Size

Passion Fruit Black Tea (Medium)

$4.25

Medium Size

Passion Fruit Black Tea (Large)

$4.75

Large Size

Lychee Green Tea (Medium)

$4.25
Lychee Green Tea (Large)

$4.75
Lychee Black Tea (Medium)

$4.25