Breakfast & Brunch
American

Chagrin River Diner

82 Reviews

$

4099 Erie St

Willoughby, OH 44094

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Breakfast Tacos
Turkey Club

Breakfast

Lunker

$13.00

Lunker Jr.

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Brioche French Toast

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Sandy Bar

$10.50

Diner Hash & Eggs

$11.50

Pancake Breakfast

$9.00

Omelet of the Day

$12.00

Create your own omelet

$12.00

Set the Hook

$13.00

wet your line

$8.00

egg white omelet

$13.00

Jimmy Lee

$8.00

prime rib breakfast

$14.00

keto taco

$12.00

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Hashbrown

$3.00

Starters

Zucchini Cakes

$9.00

Mussels in white wine and Garlic

$13.00

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Black Hummus

$9.00

Ahi Tuna Poke

$13.00

charbroiled clams

$11.00

Yin Yang Chips

$5.00

Eggplant Parm

$11.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Parm tomatoes

$8.00

Sandwiches

Benny Burger

$13.00

Avocado Burger

$12.00

Pattie Melt

$12.00

Back Yard Burger

$11.00

Carnitas Burger

$13.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Reuben

$13.00

Carnitas Torta

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Parmesan Encrusted Chicken

$13.00

Diner Dip

$15.00

grilled cheese

$7.00

BLT

$8.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Bologna

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Hot Brown

$12.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Prime Rib Philly

$15.00

turkey reuben

$13.00

Soup/Salad

House Salad

$8.50

Wedge

$7.50

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Kale Salad

$8.50

Carnitas Taco Salad

$11.50

Pick Two

$12.00

Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Seafood Bisque

$7.00

Clam Chowder

$7.00

quiche du jour

$10.00

Half Quart Bisque

$13.00

Chilli Half Cup

$3.00

Chilli

$6.50

quiche 1

$5.00

Quiche 2

$10.00

Chef Specials

Prime Rib Entree

$28.00

Cedar Plank Steelhead

$18.00

Fish Fry

$17.00

Fish Fry Perch

$17.00

Broiled Cod

$17.00

AYCE

$27.00

perch refill

cole slaw refill

spuds refill

chicken tenders (adult)

$11.00

porto truffle ravioli

$14.00

Sides

Sausage Links

$3.50

Sausage Patties

$3.50

Bacon

$3.50

Crispy Bacon

$3.50

breakfast potatoes

$3.50

Diner tots

$3.50

Fries

$3.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$4.00

crispy spuds

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Fruit

$4.50

Doggy Meal

$6.00

SD Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Corned beef hash

$6.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Dessert

Seasonal Pie

$5.00

Crisp

$6.00

Ice Cream sundae

$2.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Soft Serve Cone

$2.00

Soft Serve Cup

$2.00

frappe

$5.00

Milkshake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Baked Goods

Seasonal pie

$5.00

Italian bread

$3.00

Whole pie seasonal

$26.00

Diner pie

$4.00

Whole pie diner

$20.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Cake

$4.00

Muffin

$3.00

layer Cake

$6.00

Holiday pie

$26.00

Pumpkin pie

$18.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

CRD Cookie

$3.50

fish fry

perch dinner

$18.00

ayce perch

$28.00

mussels

$13.00

calamari

$12.00

3 perch

$14.00

lobster tail

$20.00

prime rib

$9.00

fries

$3.00

Mac n cheese

$4.00

kale slaw

$3.50

clam chowder

$7.00

seafood bisque

$7.00

1 perch

$4.50

refill

wings

wings

$0.65

2 for $30

prime rib

$15.00

steelhead

$15.00

ravioli

$15.00

turkey

$15.00

St Pattys Day

CB Eggs Benny

$12.00

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Corned Beef Tacos

$12.00

CB Lunker

$13.00

CB SetThe Hook

$13.00

Reuben Soup

$6.00

Reuben

$13.00

CB Sandwich

$11.00

CB Dinner

$13.00

CB Junior

$11.00

Drinks

Apple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

EMP Red Bull

$2.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Tomato

$2.50

Water

red bull

$3.50

SWEATSHIRTS

HOODIE BLACK P/O

$33.00

HOODIE GREY ZIP UP

$37.00

HOODIE GREY ZIP UP XXL

$40.00

SHIRTS

MENS TEE BLACK

$18.00

L/S TEE BLACK

$22.00

L/S TEE BLACK XXL

$25.00

Fishing Shirt

$45.00

Hat

$11.00

Visor

$11.00

CRD SAUCE

CRD SAUCE

$7.00

DELIVER

DELIVER

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markToilets
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4099 Erie St, Willoughby, OH 44094

Directions

Gallery
Chagrin River Diner image
Chagrin River Diner image
Chagrin River Diner image

