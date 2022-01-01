Chagrin River Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local Pub in North Willoughby offering scratch-made food.
Location
38464 lakeshore blvd, willoghby, OH 44094
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park
4.4 • 161
38630 Jet Center Pl Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurant
The Spot on Lakeshore Blvd - 7272 Lakeshore Blvd
No Reviews
7272 Lakeshore Blvd Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in willoghby
The Lobster Pot - Willoughby Hills
4.3 • 1,200
2749 Som Center Rd Willoughby Hills, OH 44094
View restaurant
Tavern Six - 7592 Euclid chardon rd
4.3 • 702
7592 Euclid chardon rd Kirtland, OH 44094
View restaurant
More near willoghby