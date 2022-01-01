Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chagrin River Pub

38464 lakeshore blvd

willoghby, OH 44094

SMASH BURGER
PUB BURGER
QUESADILLA

Daily menu

BLT w/ Fries

$9.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00

Roasted & tossed in honey balsamic

BURGER GRINDER

$11.00

On Italian bread, lettuce, pickle, American cheese & tomato aioli

Chk Tenders

$10.00

CLAM BAKE

$25.00

Cod Fish Fry

$13.00

CRISPY CALAMARI

$12.00

Served with sweet chili sauce

Dz. Clams

$15.00

EGGPLANT PARM

$12.00

FISH SANDWICH

$14.00

FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$10.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.00

Fried Oysters

$12.00

GATOR BITES

$12.00

Grilled Chs w/ Fries

$8.00

HOT BROWN

$8.00

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Apples, blue cheese, candied pecans, red onion, honey balsamic dressing

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

$13.00

Sweet Chili, BBQ, Hot, Garlic Parm or Pub Rub

LEY Perch

$19.00

Mozz Wedges

$10.00

MUSSELS

$12.00

In a white wine garlic cream sauce

PATTIE MELT

$12.00

PRIME RIB CHILI

$6.00

PRIME RIB CHILI NACHOS

$12.00

Featuring our award winning chili

PRIME RIB PHILLY

$14.00

PUB BURGER

$12.00

QUESADILLA

$12.00

REUBEN

$12.00

Seafood Bisque

$7.00

SMASH BURGER

$11.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

ZUCCHINI CAKES

$9.00

Pan seared & served with garlic aioli

GAME DAY RIBS

$14.00

Build Your Own

1 Egg

$1.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

3 Eggs

$3.00

4 Eggs

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$3.50

Brkfst Pots

$3.00

Brus. Sprouts

$5.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Fries

$3.50

Pancake

$3.00

Sausage

$3.50

Spuds

$3.50

Toast

$1.50

Tots

$4.00

Specials

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Toast topped with two eggs, fresh pico de gallo & avocado served with tomato aioli

BACON

$3.50

BREAKFAST TACOS

$12.00

3 corn tortillas stuffed with eggs, roasted carnitas, cheese, fresh pico de gallo & avocado, served with breakfast potatoes

CORNED BEEF HASH

$12.00

In house roasted corned beef tossed with breakfast potatoes, onions, peppers, topped with 3 eggs &served with toast

EGGS BENEDICT

$13.00

LUNKER

$14.00

Two homemade biscuits smothered with homemade pork gravy topped with breakfast potatoes, carnitas, 3 eggs & cheese

MUFFIN

$4.00

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

$9.00

3 pancakes can be served with your choice of blueberries, chocolate chips & banana or apple compote

PRIME RIB BREAKFAST

$15.00

Petite cut prime rib grilled to order, served with 3 eggs, breakfast potatoes & toast

SAUSAGE

$3.50

SET THE HOOK

$12.00

Shaved prime rib topped with 2 eggs & American cheese served on country Italian bun

Hungry Irishman

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Water

Taco Special (Available Saturday Only)

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Ribs

$14.00

Sides

Pub Tots

$3.00

Spuds

$3.00

Fries - Hand Cut

$3.00

Kale Slaw

$3.00

Sprouts - Side

$3.00

Prime Rib Chili

$5.00

BTL Sauce

$7.00

Seafood Bisque

$6.00

Half Salad

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Grilled Chix

$6.00

Biscuts

$2.00

Gravy

$4.00

Pancake

$3.00

Mlk Stout Float

$8.00

CHIPS

Drink

$3.00

Patty's Day

Reuben Soup

$5.00

Kegs & Eggs

$7.00

Corned Beef Hash

$11.00

Corned Beef Dinner

$14.00

Reuben

$11.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.00

IRISH nachos

$11.00

Jumbo Wings

$12.00

Shrooms

$9.00

Prime Rib Philly

$12.00

Pattie Melt

$12.00

Reuben tots

$5.00

Apparel

Short Sleeve

$13.00

Long Sleeve

$18.00

Hoodies

$28.00

Zip Up Grey

$35.00

Event Entry

Golf Outing

$100.00

Apparel

T Shirt

$18.00

Long Sleeve T

$20.00

Hoodie

$29.00

Zip Up

$35.00

XXX Up Charge

$3.00

Bottled

Sauce/Dressing

$7.00

Single Taco

Chicken

$2.00

Beef

$2.00

Whiskey Rita

Rita w/ Glass

$7.00

Altos

Shot w/ Glass

$5.00

.75 cent wings

1 Wing

$0.75

2 Wings

$1.50

4 Wings

$3.00

6 Wings

$4.50

8 Wings

$6.00

10 Wings

$7.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Pub in North Willoughby offering scratch-made food.

Website

Location

38464 lakeshore blvd, willoghby, OH 44094

Directions

