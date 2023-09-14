Popular Items

KARAHI & RICE

Balochi Tikka Karhai CHICKEN

$29.99Out of stock

White Reshmi Karhai CHICKEN

$29.99Out of stock

Shenwari Karhai CHICKEN

$29.99Out of stock

Charsi Karhai CHICKEN

$29.99Out of stock

Brohi Karahi CHICKEN

$29.99Out of stock

Highway Karahi CHICKEN

$29.99Out of stock

Black Pepper Karhai CHICKEN

$29.99Out of stock

Balochi Tikka Karhai MUTTON

$39.99

Namkeen Gosht MUTTON

$39.99

Shenwari Karhai MUTTON

$39.99

Charsi Karhai MUTTON

$39.99

Brohi karahi MUTTON

$39.99

Highway Karahi MUTTON

$39.99

Black Pepper Karhai MUTTON

$39.99

Paneer Karhai

$22.99

Sindhi Biryani Chicken

$17.99

White Basmati Rice

$5.99

Raita

$1.99

Chai chenak special

Chicken Sindhi biryani

$17.99

Beef nihari

$19.99

Mutton brown gosht

$39.99

Black pepper shrimp karahi

$38.99

Beef Qeema Fry

$19.99

Beef Haleem

$19.99

Nan & Parathas

Roti (Tandoori)

$1.99

Tandoori Nan

$2.49

Garlic Nan

$3.99

Till Wala Nan

$3.99

Roghni Kulcha

$4.99

Lacha Paratha

$3.99

Puri paratha

$3.99

Aloo Paratha

$4.99

Cheese paratha

$4.99

Chicken Cheese Paratha

$5.99

Qeema Paratha beef

$6.99

Nutella Paratha

$7.99

Veg handi's

Chikkad channay

$12.99

Daal mash fry

$15.99

Palak paneer

$14.99

Paneer makhni

$15.99

Paneer karahi

$22.99

Non veg handi's

Achari chicken handi

$17.99

Ginger chicken handi

$17.99

Palak chicken

$17.99

Tandoori Butter Handi

$18.99

Barbecue & Tandoori

Chicken Tikka Boti

$16.99

Chicken Balochi Boti

$16.99

Malai Reshmi Boti

$16.99

Chicken Seekh Kebab

$16.99

Beef Seekh Kebab

$17.99

Beef Behari Kebab

$17.99

Bundu Khan leg & breast tikka

$16.99

Beef Peshawri Chapli

$19.99

Street Food Specials

Bun Kabab CHICKEN with fries

$9.99

Bun Kabab DAL with fries

$7.99

Anday Wala Burger

$9.99

Aloo Samosa

$4.99

Dal Kachori

$5.99

Aloo Papri Chat

$7.99

Samosa Chat

$8.99

Dhaka Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Gol Gappa

$7.99

Dahi puri

$7.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$7.99

Chicken burger with fries

$9.99

Curly Fries

$4.99

Masala Fries

$5.99

Paratha Roll

Chicken Tikka Mayo Roll

$7.99

Chicken Garlic Mayo Roll

$7.99

Chicken Tikka Chutni Roll

$7.99

Paneer Tikka Roll

$7.99

Chicken Tikka Cheese Roll

$8.99

Chicken tikka chingari roll

$8.99

Beef Behari Roll

$9.99

Beverages

Water Bottle

$1.99

Assorted Soda

$1.99

Pakola

$3.49Out of stock

Lychee pakola

$3.49Out of stock

Mint Mojito

$4.99

Mango Mojito

$4.99

Passion Fruit Mojito

$4.99

Masala Mojito

$4.99

Sweet lassi

$4.99Out of stock

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sunkist

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Diet coke

$1.99

Pomegranate MALT DRINK

$4.99

Lyechee MALT DRINK

$4.99

Cindy Non-Alcoholic Beer MALT DRINK

$4.99

Blitz ENERGY DRINK

$4.99

Apple (MALT DRINK)

$4.99

Chai Chenak Chai

Doodh Patti

$2.99

Kashmiri Chai

$3.99

Peshawari Qahwa

$3.99

Masala Chai

$3.99

Zafrani Chai

$4.99

2 pcs Biscuit

$1.00

Desserts

Badshahi Falooda

$10.49

Qulfa ice cream

$5.99

Gulab Jamun 4 pcs

$5.99

Mango Ice Cream

$4.99

Kulfi Dandiwali

$3.99

Gajjar Ka Halwa

$4.99

Mango Mousse Cake

$6.99

Hot Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Shahi Kheer

$4.99

Pan

$2.50

Weekend Breakfast 11AM To 1PM

2 Puri, Suji Ka halwa, Aloo Sabzi & Chanay

$14.99

Masala Omelette ( Toast & chai )

$9.99

Sooji Ka Halwa (8oz)

$4.99

Chikkad Channay 24oz

$12.99

Puri paratha

$3.99

Aloo Bhujia 24oz

$9.99