Chai Qahwah Lounge 1310 Middle Country Rd Ste 3
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Middle Eastern and Europe-style cafe lounge with unique coffee, tea, and expresso brands from around the world.
Location
1310 Middle Country Rd Ste 3, Selden, NY 11784
Gallery