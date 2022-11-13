Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Chaia Bethesda

review star

No reviews yet

7237 Woodmont Avenue

Bethesda, MD 20814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco TRIO
TWO Tacos
Black Beans

Tacos

Taco TRIO

Taco TRIO

$13.00

choose three of your favorite tacos

TWO Tacos

TWO Tacos

$9.50

chose two of your favorite tacos

Braised Mushroom

Braised Mushroom

$4.75

feta, salsa roja & cilantro

Creamy Kale & Potato

Creamy Kale & Potato

$4.75

creamy kale and potato pepperjack, salsa verde & pickled onion *cannot be made vegan*

Chipotle Sweet Potato Hash

Chipotle Sweet Potato Hash

$4.75

feta, arugula pepita salsa & cilantro

Scrambled Egg & Black Bean

Scrambled Egg & Black Bean

$4.75

*cannot be made vegan* scrambled pasture raised egg with chives, black beans, queso fresco, salsa paprika, fresh cilantro, fresh jalapeño, & pickled carrot

Cumin-Roasted Cauliflower

Cumin-Roasted Cauliflower

$4.75

queso fresco, arugula-pepita salsa & cilantro

Moroccan Carrot

Moroccan Carrot

$4.75

goat cheese, chipotle yogurt & mint

Enchiladas

New! Hand-rolled with seasonal fillings and topped with melty cheese.
Braised Mushroom Enchiladas

Braised Mushroom Enchiladas

$13.00

two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa roja, cilantro & our herby green rice

Black Bean Enchiladas

Black Bean Enchiladas

$13.00

two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa verde, pea shoots & our herby green rice

Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas

Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas

$13.00

two enchiladas with cheese, salsa asada, cilantro & our herby green rice

Family Style

Taco Tray

Taco Tray

$50.00

your choice of 12 seasonal tacos

Enchilada Family Pack

Enchilada Family Pack

$42.00

12 enchiladas; serves 4 to 6. Ready to eat or cook up at home in a preheated oven on 350 for 50 minutes.

Quesadillas and Nachos

Sweet Potato Nachos

Sweet Potato Nachos

$9.00

black beans, pepper jack, arugula pepita salsa, cilantro-lime jalapeño and pickled red onions

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$8.50Out of stock

parmesan, mint, toasted pepita vinaigrette & preserved lemon

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

melted monterey jack cheese and salsa verde

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$5.00

braised mushrooms, jack cheese, olio picante and salsa paprika

Brussels Sprouts Quesadilla

Brussels Sprouts Quesadilla

$5.00

monterey jack & jalapeño salsa

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.50

with crema & jalapeño

Green Rice

Green Rice

$4.50

brown rice with feta & herb pesto

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$4.50

100% natural corn chips with your choice of habanero pepita or tahini black bean

Cilantro-Lime Jalapeños

Cilantro-Lime Jalapeños

$1.50

made by our partners at Gordy's Pickle Jar

"Creamy" Cauliflower Soup

"Creamy" Cauliflower Soup

$4.50

with garlic oil & chives

Drinks

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

local honey & mint

Green Tea

Green Tea

$4.00

citrus, marigold & mint

Spring Water

Spring Water

$4.00

aluminum bottle. 750ml

Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.00

350ml

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

bellocq tea atelier, ny

Hot Spiced Apple Shrub

Hot Spiced Apple Shrub

$4.00Out of stock

tait farm, pa

Sweets

Caneta Cookie

Caneta Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

cinnamon-coconut cookies (gf and vegan) Allergy Information: Nut-Free, but made by Rise Bakery in a facility that processes nuts

Extras

Carrot Habanero Hot Sauce (5 oz)

Carrot Habanero Hot Sauce (5 oz)

$7.00

made with amor

12 Tortillas

12 Tortillas

$4.25

freshly griddled

Kids Tees

Kids Tees

$20.00

15% to non-profit Bethesda Cares

Adult Tees

Adult Tees

$25.00

v-neck

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

unconventional taco shop serving deliciously healthy tacos, quesadillas & enchiladas

Location

7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

Gallery
Chaia image
Chaia image
Chaia image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shouk - Rockville
orange starNo Reviews
5568 Randolph Road North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Troy's Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2710B Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats - Crofton
orange starNo Reviews
1131A MD RT 3 North Lane Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Pinch - 520 Park Ave Space J
orange starNo Reviews
520 Park Ave Space J Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Molina Brick Oven Pizza
orange star3.7 • 96
301 W 29th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Golden West Cafe
orange star3.9 • 1,741
1105 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bethesda

The Cheesecake Factory - Bethesda
orange star4.6 • 21,288
7101 Democracy Blvd Bethesda, MD 20817
View restaurantnext
Woodmont Deli
orange star4.5 • 12,115
8225 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wildwood
orange star4.8 • 9,201
10307 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Q By Peter Chang
orange star4.5 • 6,805
4500 East West Hwy Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Spanish Diner
orange star4.2 • 5,161
7271 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Uncle Julio's
orange star4.5 • 5,016
4870 Bethesda Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethesda
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston