Vegan
Chaia Bethesda
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
unconventional taco shop serving deliciously healthy tacos, quesadillas & enchiladas
Location
7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats - Crofton
No Reviews
1131A MD RT 3 North Lane Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bethesda
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wildwood
4.8 • 9,201
10307 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurant