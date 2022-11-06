Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chaia Tacos - Georgetown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
an unconventional taco shop
Location
3207 Grace St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
4.5 • 4,648
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurant
Baked & Wired - Special Orders
4.5 • 4,648
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street Washington, DC 20007
View restaurant