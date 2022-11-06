Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chai Berry



No reviews yet

1688 Northeast 164th Street

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Order Again

Popular Items

Make Your Own Poke Bowl
Corn Chocolate Chip Muffin
Chai Salad

BOGO Special's - Use Code: BOGO

Chai Salad

Chai Salad

$15.95

mixed greens (kale, arugula, spinach), green apple, sliced egg, walnut, guava dressing

Chai Falafel Wrap

Chai Falafel Wrap

$14.95

whole wheat wrap, spinach, arugula, falafel, tomato, avocado, hummus dressing

Chai Berry Wrap

Chai Berry Wrap

$16.95

whole wheat wrap, mixed greens, tomato, soy cheese, avocado, soy chik’en, spicy vegan dressing

Juices

Orange Juice
$7.95

Orange Juice

$7.95
Green Apple Juice
$7.95

Green Apple Juice

$7.95
Red Apple Juice
$7.95

Red Apple Juice

$7.95
Pineapple Juice
$7.95

Pineapple Juice

$7.95
Beet Juice

Beet Juice

$7.95
Carrot Juice
$7.95

Carrot Juice

$7.95
Celery Juice
$7.95

Celery Juice

$7.95
Detox Wonder

Detox Wonder

$7.95

spinach, kale, pineapple, green apple

El Verde

El Verde

$7.95

spinach, kale, ginger, lime, banana, green apple juice

The Cleanser

The Cleanser

$7.95

celery, cucumber, green apple, ginger, lemon

Iron Booster

Iron Booster

$7.95

beets, carrot, celery, cucumber

Boosters

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$2.75

100% raw ginger

Flu Shot

Flu Shot

$2.75

ginger, lemon, honey

Pineapple Shot

Pineapple Shot

$2.75

pineapple, lemon, ginger

Fruit Smoothies

Acai Madness

Acai Madness

$9.95

acai, strawberry, blueberry, banana, almond milk, honey

Lilly Passion

Lilly Passion

$9.95

passion fruit. strawberry, banana, apple juice, honey

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$9.95

mango, strawberry, pineapple, banana, apple juice, honey

Morning Mocha

Morning Mocha

$9.95

cold brew coffee, PB2, chocolate chip, banana, almond milk, agave

Coffee Drinks (12 oz.)

American Coffee

American Coffee

$3.50

brewed drink prepared from the finest roasted coffee beans

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.50

coffee made with milk that has been frothed up with pressurized steam

Latte

Latte

$5.00

coffee made with espresso and hot steamed milk, milkier than a cappuccino

Americano

Americano

$3.50

coffee consisting of espresso diluted with hot water

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground coffee beans

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.50+

chilled coffee, typically sweetened or flavored and served over ice

Acai Bowls (24 oz.)

Make Your Own Acai Bowl

Make Your Own Acai Bowl

$12.95

Chai Berrys' Acai Bowl is filled with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fiber, protein, and healthy fats. Acai berries, banana, strawberry and mango also have a pretty unique nutritional profile for a fruit — they are low in sugar and higher in healthy fats, which is why an acai bowl fills you up for much longer.

Chai Bowl

Chai Bowl

$13.95

base: acai, banana, strawberry, mango, apple juice; toppings: banana, strawberry, blueberry, granola, honey, coconut flakes

Go Green

Go Green

$16.95

base: acai, green apple juice, kale, spinach, mint, pineapple, mango; toppings: diced apples, chia seeds, hemp seeds, banana, honey

Coffee Crisp

Coffee Crisp

$16.95

base: acai, almond milk, cocoa powder, shot of espresso, banana, dates, peanut butter, cinnamon toppings: cacao nibs, banana,strawberries, agave, almond or peanut butter

Poke Bowls (32 oz.)

Make Your Own Poke Bowl
$16.95

Make Your Own Poke Bowl

$16.95

Salads

Chai Salad

Chai Salad

$15.95

mixed greens (kale, arugula, spinach), green apple, sliced egg, walnut, guava dressing

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$17.95

mixed greens (kale, arugula, spinach), quinoa, carrot, cucumber, bean sprouts, alfalfa sprouts, grape tomatoes, avocado, sesame dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$14.95

choice of greens, bean sprouts, cucumber, carrot, grape tomatoes, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.95

romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese (pareve), grape tomatoes, caesar dressing

Wraps & Sandwiches

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$10.95

whole wheat wrap, sliced egg, soy cheese, mixed greens, jalapeño aoili

Chai Berry Wrap

Chai Berry Wrap

$16.95

whole wheat wrap, mixed greens, tomato, soy cheese, avocado, soy chik’en, spicy vegan dressing

Chik'en Caesar Wrap

Chik'en Caesar Wrap

$15.95

whole wheat wrap, romaine, soy chik’en, tomato, soy parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Chai Falafel Wrap

Chai Falafel Wrap

$14.95

whole wheat wrap, spinach, arugula, falafel, tomato, avocado, hummus dressing

Chai Melt

Chai Melt

$16.95

sourdough, portobello mushroom, mixed greens, soy cheese, tomato, avocado, jalapeño aoili

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.95

sourdough, mashed avocado, EVOO, chili flakes

Tuna Melt Toast

Tuna Melt Toast

$14.95

sourdough, tuna salad, tomato, soy cheese

Tuna Avocado Toast

Tuna Avocado Toast

$16.95

sourdough, mashed avocado, tuna salad, chili flakes

Chai Impossible Burger

Chai Impossible Burger

$16.95

whole wheat bun, impossible patty, romaine, tomato, caramelized onions, jalapeño aioli

Chai Portabello Burger

Chai Portabello Burger

$14.95

whole wheat bun, portabello mushroom, romaine, tomato, caramelized onions, pesto

Muffins

Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$4.00
Corn Chocolate Chip Muffin
$4.00

Corn Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00
Blueberry Muffin
$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00
Marble Muffin

Marble Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Top Of The Day Muffin
$4.00

Top Of The Day Muffin

$4.00

Cookies

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$4.00

Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Juices, Smoothies, Coffee, Acai Bowls, Poke Bowls, Salads, Wraps, Sandwiches, Muffins & Vegan Cookies. Come in and enjoy a healthy meal with great vibes!

1688 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

