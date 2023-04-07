Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chai Grill

review star

No reviews yet

225 95th Street

Surfside, FL 33154

Appetizers

Grilled Chicken Wings

Grilled Chicken Wings

$13.95

Satisfy your wings craving! Try our crisp and irresistible grilled chicken wings dipped in BBQ sauce. Perfect for gameday or any day.

Battered Chicken Wings

Battered Chicken Wings

$13.95

Tender and juicy, our battered wings are the crispiest, crunchiest wings you've ever tried. Fried to golden-brown perfection, these wings will benefit from a thick sauce like teriyaki, buffalo, ranch, or whatever flavor profile you dream up!

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$14.95

Our chicken fingers are seasoned and pan-fried to crispy, crunchy perfection. They’re delicious plain, dipped in our honey mustard sauce, or perched on top of our classic salad.

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$17.95Out of stock

French fries topped with shawarma, tahini and caramelized onions.

Poppers (8 pieces)

Poppers (8 pieces)

$12.95

Chicken poppers are addictively good! Lightly breaded in a sweet and savory flour mixture and fried until crisp golden brown.

Burgers

Classic Chai Burger

Classic Chai Burger

$7.95

4oz smash patty on a bun. No toppings.

Double Chai Burger

Double Chai Burger

$14.95

2 x 4oz smash patties on a bun, topped with lettuce, tomato and raw onions.

Double Chai Smash Burger

Double Chai Smash Burger

$19.95

2 x 4oz smash patties on a bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, "cheese" and shawarma.

Breakfast Double Burger

Breakfast Double Burger

$19.95

2 x 4oz smash patties on a bun, topped with shawarma, "beef bacon" and egg.

Sandwiches

Classic Hot Dog

Classic Hot Dog

$8.99

Our classic beef hot dog—just meat inside bun—is its own minimalistic delight. Whether you're tailgating or watching the game from the comfort of your living room, Chai Grill's hot dog is perfect for game-time or anytime.

Dirty Dog

Dirty Dog

$18.99

Two hot dogs, topped with shawarma, raw onions and spicy sauce.

Cornflake Chicken Sandwich

Cornflake Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Once you’ve tried the crunch and flavor of cornflake-coated chicken, you might never go back to bread crumbs! Comes topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onions, pickles and caramelized onions.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$19.95

Our popular Philly cheesesteak sandwich is made with thinly sliced ribeye steak and topped with melted cheese and caramelized onions.

Israeli Menu

Shawarma Sandwich

Shawarma Sandwich

$14.95

Perfectly seasoned, our shawarma in a pita sandwich is perfect for lunch or dinner. Comes topped with chummus, tahini and Israeli salad. It's so delicious, that it might just make you feel like you’re beachside somewhere in the Mediterranean soaking up the sun.

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$12.95

Irresistibly seasoned and crunchy, our falafel in a pita sandwich makes for a tasty and satisfying lunch or dinner. Comes topped with chummus, tahini and Israeli salad.

Schnitzel Sandwich

Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.95

Tender chicken schnitzel inside a crusty sub roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onions. A simple and delicious sandwich that goes perfectly with a beer and a handful of chips.

Kibbeh (4 Pieces)

Kibbeh (4 Pieces)

$10.95

Kibbeh is a quintessential Middle-Eastern dish, made with torpedo shaped dough, stuffed with beef and then deep fried. The crisp, cumin-scented crust with the aromatic filling will quickly become one of your go to appetizers.

Moroccan Cigars (4 Pieces)

Moroccan Cigars (4 Pieces)

$10.95

Crispy Moroccan cigars are one of the most notable dishes of Morocco. Filo-dough, filled with irresistibly seasoned beef is a Middle-Eastern appetizer favorite.

Chai Grill Salads

Classic Salad

Classic Salad

$16.95

Our healthy and delicious classic salad comes with mixed greens, crisp and fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and chickpeas.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$24.95

Classic Chai Grill salad complete with crisp, fresh veggies and pieces of deliciously seasoned grilled chicken, packed with so much flavor!

Shawarma Salad

Shawarma Salad

$24.95

Our classic Chai Grill salad with shawarma, is made with an authentic style marinade, that's so moist and juicy. It's a flavor-packed Middle-Eastern salad recipe that you’ll want to have on repeat!

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$28.95

Classic Chai Grill salad with perfectly seared beef steak in a savory salad dressing that is packed with lots of flavor and great for clean eating!

Side Dishes

Corn On The Cob

Corn On The Cob

$4.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.95
French Fries

French Fries

$7.95Out of stock
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$6.95

Sauces

Barbecue

Barbecue

$1.00
Garlic Aioli

Garlic Aioli

$1.00
Garlic Mayo

Garlic Mayo

$1.00
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$1.00
Jalapeno Aioli

Jalapeno Aioli

$1.00
Ketchup

Ketchup

$1.00
Mayo

Mayo

$1.00
Mustard

Mustard

$1.00
Spicy Vegan

Spicy Vegan

$1.00

Drinks

Coke (12oz)

Coke (12oz)

$2.00
Diet Coke (12oz)

Diet Coke (12oz)

$2.00
Coke Zero (12oz)

Coke Zero (12oz)

$2.00
Sprite (12oz)

Sprite (12oz)

$2.00
Sprite Zero (12oz)

Sprite Zero (12oz)

$2.00
Sunkist (12oz)

Sunkist (12oz)

$2.00
Ginger Ale (12oz)

Ginger Ale (12oz)

$2.00
Snapple (16oz)

Snapple (16oz)

Mango Juice (11.2oz)

Mango Juice (11.2oz)

$5.00
Grapefruit Juice (11.2oz)

Grapefruit Juice (11.2oz)

$5.00
Guava Juice (11.2oz)

Guava Juice (11.2oz)

$5.00
Strawberry Banana Juice (11.2oz)

Strawberry Banana Juice (11.2oz)

$5.00
Purified Spring Water (16.9oz)

Purified Spring Water (16.9oz)

$2.00
Pellegrino Mineral Water (16.9oz)

Pellegrino Mineral Water (16.9oz)

$4.00
Malt Beer (11.2oz)

Malt Beer (11.2oz)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Welcome to Chai Grill, where we serve great tasting American & Middle-Eastern cuisine.

Location

225 95th Street, Surfside, FL 33154

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

