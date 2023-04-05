Chair City Diner

Breakfast Specials

Choose your style...Scrambled, Poached, Sunny Side, Over Easy, Over Medium, or Over Hard. Fried Egg Whites are available at no extra cost. Choose your bread...White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Raisin, or Multigrain. We also offer Gluten Free Bread for an extra $1.00. Choose your Potato...Seasoned and grilled homefries, or crispy grilled hashbrowns. Choose your meat...Bacon, Sausage links, Sausage patties, Ham, Kielbasa, or Spam