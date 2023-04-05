Chair City Diner
53 Lynde Street
Gardner, MA 01440
Beverages
Coffee Regular
Coffee Decaf
Hot Tea-Black
Hot Tea-Flavored
Milk-White
Milk-Chocolate
Milk-Strawberry
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Hot Chocolate Whip Cream
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Tomato Juice
Vegetable Juice - V8
Soda
Vanilla Frappe
Chocolate Frappe
Strawberry Frappe
Coffee Frappe
Bottled Water
Breakfast Specials
BS - Toast
Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs and two slices of toast (White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Cinnamon-Raison, Multi-grain).
BS - Toast & Potato
Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs, your choice of home fries or hash browns and two slices of toast.
BS - Toast & Meat
Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage, kielbasa, spam or ham and two slices of toast.
BS - Toast, Potato & Meat
Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage, kielbasa, spam or ham, home fries or hash browns and two slices of toast.
Eggs, Potato, Corned Beef Hash & Toast
Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs, corned beef hash, home fries or hash browns and two slices of toast.
Eggs, Potato, Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs, come with homemade sausage gravy and biscuits
Eggs, Potato, Meat, & French Toast or Pancake
Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage, kielbasa, spam or ham, home fries or hash browns and two Texas-style french toast or one plate sized pancake.
Eggs, Potato, Black Diamond Steak & Toast
Black Diamond Steak, Two eggs, home fries or hash browns and two slices of toast.
Chicken & Waffles
Oatmeal, Raisins or Blueberries & Toast
Your choice of a cup or bowl and you can add blueberries or raisins to your oatmeal.
Kid's Menu (Breakfast)
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.
Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.
Spinach & Cheese Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.
Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.
Sausage & Cheese Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.
Ham & Cheese Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.
Cheeseburger Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.
Homemade Corned Beef Hash Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.
Steak & Cheese Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.
Steak Bomb Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This has in addition shaved steak, onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
Kielbasa Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.
Eastern Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. In addition this has ham and onion.
Western Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This has in addition ham, onion, and peppers.
Vegetarian Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This has in addition onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and spinach.
Meat Lovers Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This has in addition bacon, sausage, ham, and shaved steak.
Kitchen Sink Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This in addition has ham, sausage, bacon, shaved steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes.
Southwest Chicken Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This has in addition grilled chicken, onions, peppers, jalapenos with a side of sour cream and salsa.
California Omelet
All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This omelet has sliced/chopped turkey breast, bacon, sliced avocados, and tomatoes.
Benedicts
Traditional Eggs Benedict
Thin sliced ham on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Blackstone
Bacon and sliced tomatoes on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Irish
Homemade corned beef hash on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Florentine
Spinach and sliced tomoatoes on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Sausage Benedict
Grilled sausage patties on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Polish Benedict
Grilled kielbasa on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Southwest Benedict
Ham, onions, peppers, jalapenos, and tomatoes on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
California Benedict
Thin sliced turkey breast, bacon, and avocado slices on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Pancakes
Plain Pancake
A single plate-sized pancake
Blueberry Pancake
A single plate-sized pancake with fresh blueberries inside.
Choc Chip Pancake
A single plate-sized pancake with chocolate chips inside.
M&M Pancake
A single plate-sized pancake with M&Ms inside.
Peanut Butter & Banana Pancake
A single plate-sized pancake with peanut butter & bananas inside.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Pancake
A single plate-sized pancake with peanut butter & bananas inside.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pancake
A single plate-sized pancake with a crushed Reese's peanut butter cup inside.
Nutella & Banana Pancake
A single plate-sized pancake with peanut butter & bananas inside.
Snickers Pancake
A single plate-sized pancake with crushed Snickers pieces inside.
Banana & Walnut Pancake
A single plate-sized pancake with bananas & nuts inside.
Stack of Plain Pancakes
A single plate-sized pancake available with strawberries and whipped cream, blueberries and whipped cream, peanut butter & jelly, peanut butter & banana, nutella & banana, or banana & walnuts on top of the pancake.
Stack of Whole Grain Wheat Pancakes
A stack of three small pancakes.
Stack of Gluten-Free Pancakes
A stack of three small pancakes.
French Toast
French Toast (Texas-Style)
Comes with choice of one, two or three pieces of Texas Style French Toast.
Stuffed Texas Style French Toast
Three pieces of Texas Style French Toast stuffed with the following options: Bacon & Cheese, Ham & Cheese, Sausage & Cheese, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Peanut Butter & Banana, Nutella & Banana, Blueberries & Cream Cheese, or strawberries & Cream Cheese
Waffles
Breakfast Sandwiches
Eggs & Cheese on Toast
One egg and you can add bacon, sausage or ham
Eggs & Cheese on Eng Muffin
One egg and you can add bacon, sausage or ham
Eggs & Cheese, on Bagel
One egg and you can add bacon, sausage or ham
Eggs & Cheese on Croissant
One egg and you can add bacon, sausage or ham
Eggs & Cheese, on Brioche Bun
One egg and you can add bacon, sausage or ham
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Ham, turkey, and swiss cheese between two pieces of Texas-style french toast.
Western on Toast
one egg, ham, onions, and peppers
Eastern on Toast
one egg, ham and onion
California Sandwich on Toast
one egg, turkey, bacon and avacado
Breakfast Sides
Side of Bacon
Bagel
Cinnamon Bun
Corned Beef Hash
Side of Cream Cheese
Croissant
Side of Sausage Gravy
English Muffin
Fresh Fruit (Seasonal)
Side of Ham
Side of Hash Browns
Side of Hollandaise Sauce
Side of Home Fries
Side of Kielbasa
Breakfast Muffin
Side of Peanut Butter
Side of Salsa
Side of Sausage
Single Egg
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Spam
Toast
Toast-Gluten Free
Pure Maple Syrup
Soup of the Day
Sandwiches
Paninis
Grinders
Burgers
Hamburger
Served on a grilled brioche bun and come with a side of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and french fries.
Cheeseburger
Served on a grilled brioche bun and come with a side of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and french fries. Choice of american, cheddar, swiss or provolone cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served on a grilled brioche bun and come with a side of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and french fries. Choice of american, cheddar, swiss or provolone cheese.
Wraps
Kid's Menu (Lunch)
Appetizers
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
53 Lynde Street, Gardner, MA 01440