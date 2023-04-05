Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chair City Diner

review star

No reviews yet

53 Lynde Street

Gardner, MA 01440

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Coffee Regular

Coffee Regular

$2.00
Coffee Decaf

Coffee Decaf

$2.00
Hot Tea-Black

Hot Tea-Black

$1.50
Hot Tea-Flavored

Hot Tea-Flavored

$1.75
Milk-White

Milk-White

$1.50+
Milk-Chocolate

Milk-Chocolate

$1.75+

Milk-Strawberry

$1.75+
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.50+
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$1.50+

Grapefruit Juice

$1.50+

Apple Juice

$1.50+

Pineapple Juice

$1.50+
Hot Chocolate Whip Cream

Hot Chocolate Whip Cream

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$1.75

Iced Tea

$1.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.75
Tomato Juice

Tomato Juice

$1.50+

Vegetable Juice - V8

$1.50+
Soda

Soda

$2.50

Vanilla Frappe

$3.75
Chocolate Frappe

Chocolate Frappe

$3.75

Strawberry Frappe

$3.75

Coffee Frappe

$3.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Breakfast Specials

Choose your style...Scrambled, Poached, Sunny Side, Over Easy, Over Medium, or Over Hard. Fried Egg Whites are available at no extra cost. Choose your bread...White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Raisin, or Multigrain. We also offer Gluten Free Bread for an extra $1.00. Choose your Potato...Seasoned and grilled homefries, or crispy grilled hashbrowns. Choose your meat...Bacon, Sausage links, Sausage patties, Ham, Kielbasa, or Spam
BS - Toast

BS - Toast

$3.00+

Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs and two slices of toast (White, Wheat, Marble Rye, Sourdough, Cinnamon-Raison, Multi-grain).

BS - Toast & Potato

BS - Toast & Potato

$4.75+

Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs, your choice of home fries or hash browns and two slices of toast.

BS - Toast & Meat

BS - Toast & Meat

$6.00+

Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage, kielbasa, spam or ham and two slices of toast.

BS - Toast, Potato & Meat

BS - Toast, Potato & Meat

$8.75+

Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage, kielbasa, spam or ham, home fries or hash browns and two slices of toast.

Eggs, Potato, Corned Beef Hash & Toast

Eggs, Potato, Corned Beef Hash & Toast

$12.50

Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs, corned beef hash, home fries or hash browns and two slices of toast.

Eggs, Potato, Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

Eggs, Potato, Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$12.00

Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs, come with homemade sausage gravy and biscuits

Eggs, Potato, Meat, & French Toast or Pancake

Eggs, Potato, Meat, & French Toast or Pancake

$13.00

Choose 1, 2 or 3 eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage, kielbasa, spam or ham, home fries or hash browns and two Texas-style french toast or one plate sized pancake.

Eggs, Potato, Black Diamond Steak & Toast

Eggs, Potato, Black Diamond Steak & Toast

$16.25

Black Diamond Steak, Two eggs, home fries or hash browns and two slices of toast.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.75
Oatmeal, Raisins or Blueberries & Toast

Oatmeal, Raisins or Blueberries & Toast

$5.00+

Your choice of a cup or bowl and you can add blueberries or raisins to your oatmeal.

Kid's Menu (Breakfast)

Kids Plain Pancake

Kids Plain Pancake

$2.50

Kids Blueberry Pancake

$2.75

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake

$2.75

Kids French Toast

$2.00

Kids 1 Egg & 1 Toast

$2.00

Kids 2 Eggs & 2 Toast

$3.00

Kids 1 Egg, 1 Toast & 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage Links

$4.25

Kids 2 Eggs, 2 Toast & 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage Links

$5.25

Kids Cold Cereal (varieties)

$2.25

Omelets

All omelets are made with three eggs
Cheese Omelet

Cheese Omelet

$8.50

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.

Broccoli & Cheese Omelet

$9.25

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.

Spinach & Cheese Omelet

$9.25

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$9.25

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$10.50

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$10.50

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.50

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.

Cheeseburger Omelet

$10.50

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.

Homemade Corned Beef Hash Omelet

Homemade Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$10.75

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.

Steak & Cheese Omelet

Steak & Cheese Omelet

$12.50

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.

Steak Bomb Omelet

$13.00

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This has in addition shaved steak, onions, peppers, and mushrooms.

Kielbasa Omelet

$10.50

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns.

Eastern Omelet

$10.75

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. In addition this has ham and onion.

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$11.00

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This has in addition ham, onion, and peppers.

Vegetarian Omelet

Vegetarian Omelet

$11.00

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This has in addition onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and spinach.

Meat Lovers Omelet

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.50

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This has in addition bacon, sausage, ham, and shaved steak.

Kitchen Sink Omelet

Kitchen Sink Omelet

$14.00

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This in addition has ham, sausage, bacon, shaved steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes.

Southwest Chicken Omelet

$12.50

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This has in addition grilled chicken, onions, peppers, jalapenos with a side of sour cream and salsa.

California Omelet

$13.50

All omelets are made with three eggs and american cheese, and come with your choice of toast, and home fries or hash browns. This omelet has sliced/chopped turkey breast, bacon, sliced avocados, and tomatoes.

Benedicts

All Benedicts are made with THREE poached eggs. ½ orders are made w/ ONE egg. Served on top of a lightly grilled english muffin or grilled brioche bun. Loaded with hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or hashbrowns.
Traditional Eggs Benedict

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$11.50+

Thin sliced ham on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Blackstone

$11.50+

Bacon and sliced tomatoes on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Irish

Eggs Irish

$13.00+

Homemade corned beef hash on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Florentine

$11.50+

Spinach and sliced tomoatoes on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Sausage Benedict

$11.50+

Grilled sausage patties on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Polish Benedict

$12.50+

Grilled kielbasa on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Southwest Benedict

$13.75+

Ham, onions, peppers, jalapenos, and tomatoes on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

California Benedict

California Benedict

$14.00+

Thin sliced turkey breast, bacon, and avocado slices on top of a toasted english muffin, three poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Pancakes

Plain Pancake

Plain Pancake

$4.75

A single plate-sized pancake

Blueberry Pancake

$5.25

A single plate-sized pancake with fresh blueberries inside.

Choc Chip Pancake

$5.25

A single plate-sized pancake with chocolate chips inside.

M&M Pancake

$5.25

A single plate-sized pancake with M&Ms inside.

Peanut Butter & Banana Pancake

$8.00

A single plate-sized pancake with peanut butter & bananas inside.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Pancake

$6.00

A single plate-sized pancake with peanut butter & bananas inside.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pancake

$6.00

A single plate-sized pancake with a crushed Reese's peanut butter cup inside.

Nutella & Banana Pancake

$8.00

A single plate-sized pancake with peanut butter & bananas inside.

Snickers Pancake

$6.00

A single plate-sized pancake with crushed Snickers pieces inside.

Banana & Walnut Pancake

$8.00

A single plate-sized pancake with bananas & nuts inside.

Stack of Plain Pancakes

Stack of Plain Pancakes

$7.50

A single plate-sized pancake available with strawberries and whipped cream, blueberries and whipped cream, peanut butter & jelly, peanut butter & banana, nutella & banana, or banana & walnuts on top of the pancake.

Stack of Whole Grain Wheat Pancakes

$8.25

A stack of three small pancakes.

Stack of Gluten-Free Pancakes

$8.25

A stack of three small pancakes.

French Toast

French Toast (Texas-Style)

$3.50+

Comes with choice of one, two or three pieces of Texas Style French Toast.

Stuffed Texas Style French Toast

Stuffed Texas Style French Toast

$11.00+

Three pieces of Texas Style French Toast stuffed with the following options: Bacon & Cheese, Ham & Cheese, Sausage & Cheese, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Peanut Butter & Banana, Nutella & Banana, Blueberries & Cream Cheese, or strawberries & Cream Cheese

Waffles

Plain Belgian Waffle

Plain Belgian Waffle

$6.50

Strawberries & Whipped Cream Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Blueberries & Whipped Cream Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Peanut Butter & Banana Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Nutella & Banana Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Banana & Walnuts Belgian Waffle

$8.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Eggs & Cheese on Toast

$6.00

One egg and you can add bacon, sausage or ham

Eggs & Cheese on Eng Muffin

$6.50

One egg and you can add bacon, sausage or ham

Eggs & Cheese, on Bagel

Eggs & Cheese, on Bagel

$7.50

One egg and you can add bacon, sausage or ham

Eggs & Cheese on Croissant

Eggs & Cheese on Croissant

$7.50

One egg and you can add bacon, sausage or ham

Eggs & Cheese, on Brioche Bun

$7.50

One egg and you can add bacon, sausage or ham

Monte Cristo Sandwich

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$8.25

Ham, turkey, and swiss cheese between two pieces of Texas-style french toast.

Western on Toast

Western on Toast

$8.00

one egg, ham, onions, and peppers

Eastern on Toast

$7.50

one egg, ham and onion

California Sandwich on Toast

$12.00

one egg, turkey, bacon and avacado

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Bagel

$2.75

Cinnamon Bun

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.75

Croissant

$2.75

Side of Sausage Gravy

$4.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Fresh Fruit (Seasonal)

$3.75+

Side of Ham

$3.50

Side of Hash Browns

$2.50

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$1.25

Side of Home Fries

$2.50

Side of Kielbasa

$3.50

Breakfast Muffin

$4.00

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Sausage

$3.50

Single Egg

$1.25

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Spam

$3.50

Toast

$1.25

Toast-Gluten Free

$2.25

Pure Maple Syrup

$1.50+

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.25+

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Turkey Club

$12.50

Paninis

Rueben Panini

$14.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss or provolone cheese, and thousand island dressing. Served with french fries and pickles.

Grinders

Steak & Cheese Grinder

$13.00

Steak & Cheese Grinder (shaved steak & American cheese)

Steak Bomb Grinder

$14.00

Steak Bomb Grinder (shaved steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms & American cheese)

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

Served on a grilled brioche bun and come with a side of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and french fries.

Cheeseburger

$10.25

Served on a grilled brioche bun and come with a side of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and french fries. Choice of american, cheddar, swiss or provolone cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.25

Served on a grilled brioche bun and come with a side of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and french fries. Choice of american, cheddar, swiss or provolone cheese.

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.75

Fried or Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing. Served with french fries and pickles.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. Served with french fries and pickles.

Kid's Menu (Lunch)

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.25

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$4.25

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.50

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.50

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Comes with house-made dipping sauce or ranch dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Comes with honey mustard or ranch dressing.

Buffalo Tenders

$8.75

Comes with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

BBQ Tenders

$8.75

Comes with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

53 Lynde Street, Gardner, MA 01440

Directions

Gallery
Chair City Cafe image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Edesia
orange starNo Reviews
486 Chestnut St #2 Gardner, MA 01440
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1041 - Gardner
orange starNo Reviews
326 Timpany Boulevard Gardner, MA 02816
View restaurantnext
KRO's on the Common
orange starNo Reviews
10 Baldwinville Road Templeton, MA 01468
View restaurantnext
Harbour Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 23
463 Maple Street Winchendon, MA 01475
View restaurantnext
The Fay Club - 658 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA
orange star4.6 • 50
658 Main Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
ZAPATA MEXICAN COCINA
orange star4.7 • 1,266
23 Lunenburg Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Gardner
Fitchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Leominster
review star
Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Peterborough
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Worcester
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston