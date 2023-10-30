Chairs 2783 Main Street
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 4:00 am
Restaurant info
Where everyone knows your shame.
Location
2783 Main Street, East Point, GA 30344
