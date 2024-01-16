This restaurant does not have any images
Chai's Asian Bistro 4748 W Peterson Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Free Items
Appetizers
- Edamame
Lightly salted steamed soybeans$4.95
- Spring Roll
Fresh soft crepes filled with tofu, cucumber, bean sprout, topped with plum sauce, egg, carrot and scallions$6.95
- Fried Veggie Egg Rolls (6)
Filled with cellophane noodles and vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce$5.95OUT OF STOCK
- Chive Dumplings (2)
Crispy or steamed vegetable dumpling with tangy sweet and sour chili soy sauce$5.95
- Vegan Pot stickers (6)
Deep Fried vegetable dumpling filled with cabbage, carrot, celery and mushroom with a tangy soy sauce$6.95
- Chicken Pot Stickers (6)
Deep Fried Chicken and vegetable dumpling with a tangy soy sauce$6.95
- Fried Tofu
Served with sweet and sour sauce, and ground peanuts$5.95
- Crab Rangoon (5)
Fried wanton stuffed with crab, celery and cream cheese$5.95
- Moo Ping (6)
Grill marinated pork in skewer served with spicy sweet and sour Thai style sauce.$10.95
- Luk Chin Ping (4)
Grilled meatball made of ground meat served on bamboo skewer dipped in sweet tamarind sauce$10.95
- Crispy Tilapia
Deep fried tilapia on a bed of cabbage served with sweet and sour sauce$10.95
- Lime Chicken
Deep fried chicken breast on a bed of crispy green leaves with a side of homemade lime sauce$9.95
- Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken breast served with Thai peanut sauce and Asian cucumber salad$10.95
- Shrimp Roll (7)
Shrimp in a crispy thin rice sheet with sweet and sour sauce$9.95
- Shumai (8)
Steamed dumplings filled with shrimp and vegetable with tangy soy sauce$6.95
- Wings (6)
Chicken wings stuffed with glass noodles, carrots, and chicken served with home made sweet and sour sauce$9.95
Salads
- Cucumber Salad$4.95
- House Salad
Mixed greens with your choice of dressing: Thai peanut sauce, creamy lime sauce or a sweet & sour sauce with peanuts$7.95
- Seaweed Salad
Assorted marinated seaweed and cucumber in sesame vinegar dressing$5.95
- Som Tom
Green papaya salad with green beans, tomatoes, chili garlic, and lime juice$11.95
- Spicy Beef Salad
Lean, tender slices of medium-rare beef topped with fresh chili and garlic in lime juice sauce$13.95
- Spicy Chicken Salad (Nam Sod)
Minced chicken salad with ginger, scallion, shallot, chili, roasted peanut and lime juice$12.95
Soup
- Miso Soup
Tofu, onion, and seaweed in white miso broth$3.95
- Tofu Soup
Vegetable broth with tofu, napa, zucchini, green onions, onions and cilantro, onions and cilantro
- Tom Kha Soup
Coconut milk soup with mushrooms, cabbage, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lemongrass, and lime juice with choice of meat
- Tom Yum Soup
Lemongrass soup with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and spicy lime juice with choice of meat
- Wonton Soup
Chicken broth with wantons filled with marinated minced pork, baby bok choy, and cilantro
Noodle Soup
- Bamee BBQ
Egg noodle soup with BBQ Pork, scallions, cilantro, baby bok choy and bean sprouts$11.95
- Beef Noodle Soup
Beef soup with rice noodles, beef, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, cilantro and green onions$6.95
- Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken soup with rice noodle,chicken,bean sprouts, bok choy, green onions and cilantro$6.95
- Boat Noodles
Thai style noodle dish with strong flavor. Chinese broccoli, beansprout, meat balls, green onion, garlic, thin noodles with Thai spiced flavor soup$12.95
- Boat Kao Lao
Thai style Soup Bowel with strong flavor. Chinese broccoli, beansprout, meat balls, green onion, garlic, thin noodles with Thai spiced flavor soup$13.95
- Tom Yum Noodles$12.95
- Tom Yum Kao Lao$14.95
- Yen Ta Fo Noodles
Thai Sukiyaki noodles soup, wide noodles, Chinese broccoli, shrimp with fish balls, sprinkled with ground peanut, green onion and fried garlic.$12.95
- Yen Ta Fo Kao Lao
Thai Sukiyaki Soup, Chinese broccoli, shrimp with fish balls, sprinkled with ground peanut, green onion and fried garlic.$14.95
Noodle Dishes
- Pad Thai*
Rice noodles stir-fried in tamarind sauce, mixed with eggs, onions, bean sprouts, and chopped peanuts$11.95
- Pad See Ewe*
Flat rice noodles stir fried with eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce$11.95
- Kee Mow
Spicy flat rice noodles with broccoli, tomatoes, green beans, bean sprouts, and fresh basil$11.95
- Lard Nar
Flat rice noodles with broccoli and black bean gravy sauce$13.95
- Lard Nar Krapraw
Flat rice noodles topped with your choice of minced meat, vegetable. Basil and chili-garlic gravy$13.95
Specialty Fried Rice
Entrées
- Orange Chicken$14.95
- Broccoli Oyster
Stir-fried broccoli with beef in garlic and oyster sauce$12.95
- Cashew
Sauteed chicken with cashew nuts, pineapples, peapods, sweet peppers, carrots, and onions$13.95
- Supreme
Stir-fried chicken with peapod, napa, cabbage, carrots, and chili paste$11.95
- Crispy Chicken
Deep fried battered chicken breast served with sweet and sour sauce. And a side of cucumber salad$14.95
- Garlic
Sautéed chicken with ground black pepper and garlic sauce, served with steamed vegetables$12.95
- Ginger
Stir-fried chicken or tofu with fresh ginger, onions, mushrooms, baby corn and green onions in black bean sauce$11.95
- Mixed Vegetable
Stir-fried garden vegetable in light oyster sauce and garlic$11.95
- Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried chicken with cellophane noodles, eggs, zucchinis, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, and green onions$11.95
- Rama
Steamed spinach and broccoli topped with poached chicken and mild curry peanut sauce$12.95
- Spicy Basil
Minced chicken breast or beef, bamboo, green beans, mushrooms in chili garlic sauce$11.95
- Spicy Eggplant
Stir-fried Thai eggplant with minced chicken, bell peppers and spicy jalapeño black bean sauce$11.95
- Sweet and Sour
Stir-fried cucumber, pineapple, green and white onions in sweet and sour sauce$12.95
- Tamarined Tilapia
Fried tilapia with tangy tamarined sauce, served with a side of stir-fry vegetables$17.95
- Tamarined Salmon
Oven cooked salmon with tangy tamarined sauce, served with a side of stir-fry vegetables$15.95OUT OF STOCK
- Teriyaki
Served with home made teriyaki sauce$13.95
- Thai Roasted Chicken
Roasted half chicken marinated in Thai herbs served with papaya salad and sticky rice$17.95OUT OF STOCK
Favorite Curry
Side Dishes
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
