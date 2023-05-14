Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chai Thai

233 95th Street

Surfside, FL 33154

Miang Kham (Appetizers)

Tofu Steak (2 Pieces)

Tofu Steak (2 Pieces)

$8.95

Try our tofu steak appetizer, which is protein-packed, healthy and delicious. Made with firm tofu, marinated in a smoky sauce and mixture of spices, then grilled to perfection for a wholesome vegan and gluten-free meal. The result is the most heavenly tofu steaks you'll ever taste.

Crispy Tofu (6 Pieces)

Crispy Tofu (6 Pieces)

$12.95

Tasty marinated, oil-free crispy tofu roasted to perfection and featuring a light and tangy smooth peanut sauce. Delicious served alongside rice.

Chicken Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)

Chicken Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)

$9.95

Our healthy chicken spring rolls are filled with Thai marinated grilled chicken, a cool veggie slaw, and a dipping sauce so good you’ll want to bathe in it. Ok, maybe not bathe exactly, but you’ll want to order extra.

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)

$7.95

One of our most popular appetizers, vegetable spring rolls are incredibly crispy, tasty and deliciously seasoned. Dip it into a sweet chili sauce for the perfect....

Satay Chicken (5 Pieces)

Satay Chicken (5 Pieces)

$12.95

Satay chicken is marinated and seasoned with lemongrass, shallot and chili, then threaded onto skewers and grilled to juicy perfection. It makes for a perfect appetizer or main dish.

Satay Beef (5 Pieces)

Satay Beef (5 Pieces)

$14.95

Thai satay beef is marinated in a delicious blend of Thai flavors with garlic, soy sauce and ginger, then grilled to perfection and served with a creamy peanut sauce.

Guay Tiaw (Soup)

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$15.95

A staple of Thai cuisine, Tom Yum is a type of Thai hot and sour soup where straw mushrooms, fish sauce, Thai chilies, ginger and fresh lime juice are mixed in a clear broth. Its iconic flavors and aromatics come from 3 main fragrant herbs: lemongrass, galangal, and makrut (kaffir) lime leaves, making this the perfect Thai dish to try!

Ramen Noodles

Ramen Noodles

$15.95

Our Thai Chicken Ramen soup features a savory, sweet and a tad spicy broth, loaded with chicken, veggies and lots of ramen.

Khao Phat (Fried Rice)

Khao Phat (Fried Rice)

Khao Phat (Fried Rice)

$19.00

Authentic Thai fried rice features fragrant jasmine rice, freshly squeezed lime juice, a flavourful traditional Thai sauce, chilli peppers and fish sauce. It is a great dish to serve for lunch or dinner, and has a beautiful balance of sweet, salty, acidic, and spicy flavors that are important in Thai cuisine.

Kaeng (Curry)

Red (Kaeng Daeng)

Red (Kaeng Daeng)

$22.95

Thai Red Curry – everything we know and love about Thai food! Beautifully fragrant, big, bold Thai flavours, savory, salty, with a natural sweetness from the sweet Vidalia onions, carrots, and coconut milk. There’s perfect acid balance from lime juice and a very gentle heat from the oh so heavenly Thai red curry sauce. Give it a try, you know you want to.

Malaysian Yellow (Kaeng Kari)

Malaysian Yellow (Kaeng Kari)

$22.95

Malaysian yellow curry is a rich, very flavorful mild curry, that is savory and slightly sweet. A sort of fusion dish, that originated in southern Thailand with Malaysian and Indian influences. The bird's eye chiles are a signature ingredient of curries from Thailand and turmeric gives it a yellow color. The use of whole spices such as coriander, cumin, and cardamom give it an Indian flair. A sumptuous meal that will quickly become one of your favorite Thai dishes.

Green (Kaeng Khiao Wan)

Green (Kaeng Khiao Wan)

$22.95

Green curry, is one of the most well-known and popular Thai curries in the world. A thick, rich, coconut milk-based green curry, part of its crowd-pleasing nature is its balance: it’s spicy, but not too spicy; it’s sweet, but not too sweet. A deliciously seasoned and extremely tasty dish that can be served as part of a larger meal, and pairs especially well with cooked jasmine rice or a sour and spicy soup like tom yum.

Phat Thai (Noodles)

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$19.00

Our amazing Pad Thai dish is made with fresh ingredients, including rice noodles, your choice of protein, tofu, peanuts, scrambled eggs, and fresh vegetables, all tossed together in a delicious Pad Thai sauce.

Singapore Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$19.00

Delicious Singapore rice noodles are seasoned full of authentic Thai flavor, is slightly spicy, salty, and tangy, with a hint of sweetness. Loaded up with healthy veggies and your choice of protein, are then quickly stir-fried, retaining their fresh crunchy texture, nutrients and vibrancy.

Pad Kee Mao (Spicy Thai Basil)

Pad Kee Mao (Spicy Thai Basil)

$19.00

Pad Kee Mao or drunken noodles is stir fried noodles with holy basil and lots of chilies. It's a cult-favourite Thai street food. There is nothing quite like the combination of chewy fresh rice noodles, combined with your choice of protein, an epic savoury sauce, and the fragrance of holy basil. It never gets old.

Naam Plao (Drinks)

Coke (12oz)

Coke (12oz)

$2.00

Taste the feeling, always Coca-Cola.

Diet Coke (12oz)

Diet Coke (12oz)

$2.00

Taste the feeling, always Coca-Cola.

Coke Zero (12oz)

Coke Zero (12oz)

$2.00

Taste the feeling, always Coca-Cola.

Sprite (12oz)

Sprite (12oz)

$2.00

Chill time is not a waste of time. Obey your thirst.

Sprite Zero (12oz)

Sprite Zero (12oz)

$2.00

Chill time is not a waste of time. Obey your thirst.

Sunkist (12oz)

Sunkist (12oz)

$2.00

Enjoy fun, sun and the beach with a Sunkist.

Ginger Ale (12oz)

Ginger Ale (12oz)

$2.00

Real ginger, real taste, something good everyday.

Snapple (16oz)

Snapple (16oz)

$3.00

Do yourself a flavor and add more flavor to your day with Snapple®. Flavors for every type of tastebud.

Mango Juice (11.2oz)

Mango Juice (11.2oz)

$5.00

The mythical drink of the Sinai coast will refresh your routine, no matter where you are. One sip of the fruity mango nectar and you are magically lying on a golden beach, listening to the sound of the waves and breathing warm sea air.

Guava Juice (11.2oz)

Guava Juice (11.2oz)

$5.00

Island guava flavored juice has an exotic taste, containing a large amount of fruit nectar that makes it particularly rich and thick. One sip and time starts slipping through your fingers.

Grapefruit Juice (11.2oz)

Grapefruit Juice (11.2oz)

$5.00

Jump grapefruit infused nectar juice drink that is both tangy, sweet and extremely refreshing.

Strawberry Banana Juice (11.2oz)

Strawberry Banana Juice (11.2oz)

$5.00

Jump strawberry banana flavored juice has an exotic taste, containing a large amount of fruit nectar. Perfect for creating sweet experiences and memories that are always fun to return to.

Grape Juice (11.2oz)

Grape Juice (11.2oz)

$5.00

Jump is good energy - vitality, freshness, youth and fun is the order of the day.

Purified Spring Water (16.9oz)

Purified Spring Water (16.9oz)

$2.00

100% natural, refreshing spring water.

Pellegrino Mineral Water (16.9oz)

Pellegrino Mineral Water (16.9oz)

$4.00

For authentic moments of simple pleasure, drink to life with San Pellegrino!

Malt Beer (11.2oz)

Malt Beer (11.2oz)

$5.00

Nesher Malt, sometimes called Malt Beer or Black Beer, is a refreshing and delicious tasting beverage brewed from malt and hops. Known for containing antioxidants, folic acid, vitamins and minerals, the dark colored beverage looks and tastes like a malty stout beer but is non-alcoholic and loved by all ages. With a bittersweet, almost nutty taste that’s reminiscent of caramel or coffee, Nesher Malt Beer is a perfect pairing with any meal.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Welcome to Chai Thai, where we serve great tasting Thai cuisine.

Location

233 95th Street, Surfside, FL 33154

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

