Chaito’s Latin Social 2571 N Hiatus Road, 26
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Celebration of Latin Flavors and Culture
Location
2571 N Hiatus Road, 26, Cooper City, FL 33026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mayor’s Cafe & Bagel Emporium - 1677 N Hiatus Rd
No Reviews
1677 N Hiatus Rd Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurant
Bogart's American Kitchen - 2721 North Hiatus Road
No Reviews
2721 North Hiatus Road Cooper City, FL 33026
View restaurant
Lechona La Colombiana Pembroke Pines
No Reviews
10408 Taft street Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurant
Brandon's Bistro - 207 north hiatus rd
No Reviews
207 north hiatus rd Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurant