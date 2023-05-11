Chaito’s Latin Social 2571 N Hiatus Road, 26

Restaurant header imageView gallery

ALL DAY

Appetizer

Cheese Empanadas

$7.00Out of stock
Yuca Bites

Yuca Bites

$7.00

A mild flavored root vegetable, similar to potato, with a hint of sweetness. Crisp and golden brown,

Fried Yuca "croquetas"

$7.00
Papa Rellena Bites

Papa Rellena Bites

$7.00

Crispy stuffed potato balls filled with savory ground beef.

Cuban Empanadas

$7.00

Cuban Egroll

$10.00

Tripleta Empanadas

$9.00Out of stock
Mini Tequenos with Guava

Mini Tequenos with Guava

$6.00

With a rich pastry crust wrapped around salty white cheese, these Venezuelan cheese sticks put their mozzarella brethren to shame.

Ham croquetas

$6.00
Stuffed Tostones

Stuffed Tostones

$11.00

Stuffed Plantain Cups, also known as Tostones Rellenos are cute little cups of scrumptiousness, filled with shredded beef and topped with mayo and ketchup.

Dessert

Vanilla Flan

$7.00

Evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk, eggs and vanilla extract in medium bowl.

Espresso Flan

$7.00Out of stock

Coco Cola Chocolate Cake

$10.00

It's made with a cup of coke, buttermik, unsweetened cocoa powder and mini marshmallows.

Guava Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Tres Leches

$7.00

Vanilla Pudding

$6.00

Guava Flan

$7.00Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Giant Brownie Sundae

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Caribbean Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romain lettuce, shredded parm, Caesar dressing, diced tostones, with choice of protein.

Toston Salad

$13.00

Shredded lettuce red beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, Caribean pink sauce, diced tostones, and choice of protein.

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romane lettuce, pico de gallo, BBQ Ranch dressing, shredded cheese, with choice of protein.

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

American cheese and swiss cheese bet2 sour dough slices of bread grilled and toasted to perfection, with fries

Kids Sliders

$10.00

grilled chicken or burger with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ketchup with fries

Chicken & Bacon Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

– chicken, cheese, pico de gallo and fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Kids Chaito Bowl

$10.00

Sides

Tostones

$4.00

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$5.99

Yuka Fries (papitas)

$5.00

Vegan

Vegan Beyond Toston Burger

$17.00

– black bean burger, pink carribean sauce, lettuce, tomato between 2 giant tostones with a side of fries

Spicey Black Bean Burger

$17.00

black bean burger patty, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and carribean pink sauce with a side of fries

Veggie Chaufa Fried Rice

$14.00

– rice, veggies mixed together and stir fried

NA BEVERAGE

Fountain Drink Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

Coca-Cola®

$3.65

Coke Zero®

$3.65

Sprite®

$3.65

Ginger Ale

$3.65

Diet Coke®

$3.65

WATER

Seltzer / Club Soda

Barq's Root Beer

$3.65

Kids Beverages

Fountain Soft Drink

$1.99

Kids Whole Milk

$2.25

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Kids Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Kids Apple Juice

$1.98

Barq's Rootbeer FLOAT

$5.95Out of stock

Kids Orange Juice

$2.55

Nestle® Abuelita Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Hot Beverages

Cafe Con Leche

$4.95

Espresso

$3.25

Double Espresso

$3.75

Cortadito

$3.65

Capuccino

$4.95

Nestle® Abuelita Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Iced Teas & Lemonades

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$3.65

Classic Iced Tea

$3.75

Mango Iced Teas

$3.85

Guava Iced Tea

$3.85

Fruit Juices

Apple Juice Tropicana 10oz

$2.50

Organic Apple Juice HONEY & SONS

$4.75

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.50

Guava Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Malts

Materva

$3.75

Malta Hatuey

$3.75Out of stock

Malta Goya

$2.55

LUNCH

Toston Burger

$18.00

Tripleta Burger

$18.00

CUBAN Burger

$18.00

Pan Con Bistec

$15.00

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

DINNER

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$17.00

Thick pork chop, grilled, with rice, red beans, choice of sweet plantain or tostones

Churrasco

Churrasco

$27.00

grilled chureasco served with rice, red bean, and tostones or sweet plantain.s

Shredded Pork Dinner

Shredded Pork Dinner

$17.00

Suateed shredded pork, served with rice, red beans, and tostones or sweet plantains.

Mamposteao

Mamposteao

$19.00

Rice, red beans, sausage, skirt steak or chicken, mixed and sauteed and topped with chimichuri, with side of tostones.

Sweet Plantain Canoe

Sweet Plantain Canoe

$19.00

Whole plantain, fried, stuffed with choice of protein, served with rice and red beans.

Vaca Frita (Shredded Beef)

Vaca Frita (Shredded Beef)

$17.00

Suateed shredded beef, served with rice, red beans, and tostones or sweet plantains.

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$17.00

Slow cooked beef, tomoato based sauce, shredded, with rice, red bean, and tostones or sweet plantains

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Chaito Bowl

$12.99

Macitas De Puerco

$17.00

RETAIL

Merch

Graphic Tees T-Shirt

$24.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Celebration of Latin Flavors and Culture

Website

Location

2571 N Hiatus Road, 26, Cooper City, FL 33026

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

