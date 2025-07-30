Join our loyalty program @ chaiwokrewards.comPlease note: pictures of food items on this menu are for illustration purposes only. Actual dishes may vary in appearance.
Chai Wok
1688 Northeast 164th Street
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Featured Items
Lo Mein
Enjoy our savory Vegetable Lo Mein—tender noodles stir-fried with broccoli, snow peas, carrots, onions, Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, and mushrooms. Add your choice of chicken, beef, veal, or a hearty combination of all. A timeless favorite packed with freshness and bold flavor.$18.95
Wontons - (12) Pieces
Discover the irresistible allure of our fried or steamed wontons today! Bursting with flavors and wrapped in a thin, delicate dough, these bite-sized delights are filled with expertly seasoned chicken and vegetables. Our fried wontons are crispy and golden, offering a satisfying crunch with each bite. Alternatively, our steamed wontons are wonderfully tender and moist, allowing the flavors of the filling to shine through.$10.95
Mixed Vegetables
With our mixed vegetables side dish, we carefully select a vibrant assortment of farm-fresh vegetables to create a visually stunning and nutritionally balanced medley. From crisp bell peppers to tender broccoli florets, every ingredient is chosen with utmost care. The vegetables are lightly sautéed to preserve their natural freshness and vibrant colors, allowing you to savor their inherent goodness.$10.95
All Day Menu
Appetizers
BBQ Beef Sticks
Indulge your taste buds in a mouthwatering delight with our sizzling BBQ Beef Sticks! Grilled to juicy perfection, each tender bite is infused with a harmonious blend of smoky barbecue seasoning.$8.50
Chai Sampler
Indulge in our tantalizing Chai sampler, crafted to entice your taste buds with a delectable assortment of flavors. Experience the perfect balance of crispy and savory with 2 Egg Rolls, 2 chicken Wings, 2 Beef Sticks, 2 Curry Triangles, and 2 Poppers. This diverse selection is designed to captivate and leave you craving for more of our exquisite culinary delights.$16.95
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Savor the perfect balance of tender, juicy chicken, stir-fried to perfection in a tantalizing blend of aromatic spices, and scooped into crisp pieces of lettuce.$11.95
Chicken Sesame Sticks
Delight in the irresistible crunch and bold flavor of our mouthwatering chicken sesame sticks, dipped in a light sweet sauce, and aromatic sesame seeds that will have you craving for more.$6.95
Chicken Wings
Our flavor-packed chicken wings, crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, are expertly seasoned and cooked to perfection. Our chicken wings are the epitome of finger-licking goodness, making them the ultimate crowd-pleaser for gameday or any day.$8.95
Chinese Hot Dog
Chinese Hot Dog: A fusion of East and West! A perfectly grilled hot dog nestled in a fluffy pastry bun, blending textures and flavors for a uniquely delicious experience.$3.95
Curry Triangles - (8) Pieces
Indulge in our Curry Triangles: golden, flaky pastry filled with succulent, spiced chicken, delivering a savory and irresistible treat!$9.95
Dumplings (Chicken) - (6) Pieces
Steamed or fried dumplings with ground chicken and vegetable filling. Makes for a great appetizer.$14.95
Egg Roll
Try our mouthwatering Vegetable, Beef, or Pastrami Egg Roll, a delectable fusion of flavors that will leave you craving for more! Delight in a crispy, golden-brown wrapper filled with a medley of fresh vegetables, tender beef or savory pastrami, and a tantalizing blend of spices.$3.00
House Chinese Noodles
Chinese crispy noodles are irresistible. Perfect as a stand alone snack or add them to your soup or salad for that extra crunch.$3.95
Poppers - (8) Pieces
Chicken poppers are addictively good! These bite-sized wonders are made from succulent, tender chicken breast, perfectly seasoned and coated with a crispy, golden batter. With each popper, you'll experience an explosion of flavors, combining the juicy goodness of chicken with a delightful crunch.$10.95
Fried Wontons In Garlic Sauce - (12) Pieces
Tender, handmade fried wontons filled with a flavorful blend of chicken and aromatic herbs, bathed in a bold, savory garlic sauce with a hint of spice. Finished with a sprinkle of scallions and sesame seeds for the perfect balance of texture and taste.$15.95
Soups
Chicken Noodle Soup
Indulge in a beloved favorite – our timeless chicken noodle soup. Crafted with care, this comforting bowl features tender chicken morsels, egg noodles, and a seasoned chicken broth. Complementing these hearty ingredients are an assortment of wholesome vegetables, such as carrots, onions, and celery, for a truly satisfying experience.$5.95
Egg Drop Soup
Savor the comforting embrace of our warm and soothing egg drop soup. Crafted with care, this appetizing bowl features delicate egg ribbons, and a subtle touch of garlic and ginger. It's the perfect way to start your meal.$5.95
Egg Drop Wonton Soup
Indulge in the timeless charm of our egg drop wonton soup, crafted with delectable Asian dumplings. Its flavorful yet light composition ensures a thoroughly gratifying dining experience.$6.95
Hot & Sour Soup
Delight in our enticing hot and sour soup, a captivating blend of savory, spicy, and tangy notes. Enveloped in the thickened broth, you'll discover a medley of mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots, and silky egg ribbons. The irresistible harmony of flavors and textures makes this dish a cherished favorite among our patrons.$6.95
Wonton Soup
Savor the simplicity and tradition of our Wonton soup, a light and timeless Chinese classic. Filled with tender chicken-packed wontons and bathed in flavorful chicken broth, it consistently imparts a delicious and hearty essence to complement any main course.$6.95
Entrées
Broccoli
Savor the harmony of flavors in our signature broccoli dish. Select your preferred protein – chicken, beef, veal, tofu, or a combination of all–marinated and stir-fried to perfection in a rich brown sauce. Paired with fresh, crisp broccoli and carrots, this dish is a delightful balance of taste and texture.$25.95
Cashew
Indulge in our Cashew Delight—your choice of chicken, beef, veal, tofu, or a flavorful combination of all, stir-fried in a rich brown sauce with crisp broccoli, snow peas, zucchini, red peppers, and mushrooms. Finished with whole cashews for the perfect balance of crunch, freshness, and savory depth.$25.95
Curry
Delight in our Curry Fusion! Your choice of chicken, beef, veal, or wholesome tofu is combined with vibrant bell peppers, tender onions, and fresh broccoli. These ingredients are wok-sauteed to perfection, infusing your selection with rich, aromatic curry flavors. An exquisite blend of taste and choice awaits you.$25.95
Eggplant & Garlic
Indulge in our Spicy Eggplant Garlic Stir-Fry—your choice of chicken, beef, veal, tofu, or a flavorful combination of all, wok-tossed with eggplant, onions, mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, in a bold, spicy garlic brown sauce.$25.95
Garlic
Enjoy our Garlic Stir-Fry, with your choice of chicken, beef, veal, tofu, or a flavorful combination of all, wok-tossed with onions, mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, in a bold, spicy garlic brown sauce.$25.95
Hunan
Savor our Hunan Delight—your choice of chicken, beef, veal, tofu, or a bold combination of all, stir-fried in a spicy Hunan brown sauce with fresh broccoli, snow peas, zucchini, red peppers, and mushrooms.$25.95
Kung Pao
Try our Kung Pao Stir-Fry—your choice of chicken, beef, veal, tofu, or a combo of all, wok-tossed with broccoli, snow peas, zucchini, mushrooms, and red peppers in a spicy brown sauce. Finished with crunchy peanuts, this dish delivers the perfect kick for spice lovers—bold, flavorful, and unforgettable.$25.95
Mixed Vegetables
Delight in our Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry—your choice of chicken, beef, veal, tofu, or a flavorful combo of all. Expertly sautéed with broccoli, Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, snow peas, and zucchini in a rich, aromatic brown sauce.$25.95
Mongolian
Try our Mongolian stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, veal, tofu or a combo of all. Expertly sautéed with crisp scallions, onions, vibrant peppers, and earthy mushrooms, all bathed in a fiery and aromatic spicy sauce.$25.95
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Experience classic Chinese comfort with our Moo Goo Gai Pan. Your choice of chicken, beef, veal, tofu or a combo of all, paired with a medley of fresh vegetables, all delicately simmered in a white sauce.$25.95
Moo Shu with (4) Pancakes
(Dinner size only) Our Moo Shu dish is full of rich egg flavor and features your choice of chicken, beef, veal, tofu, or a flavorful combination of all. Stir-fried with a colorful mix of carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, snow peas, and scallions in a savory blend of soy, garlic, hoisin, and sweet sauce. Served with thin pancakes for wrapping, it’s a flavorful and fun dining experience.$25.95
Pepper Steak
Thinly sliced steak sauteed with onions & bell peppers in a rich brown savory sauce. Your taste buds will be in overdrive.$25.95
Scallions
Enjoy the simplicity of flavors in our Scallion Delight. Your choice of chicken, beef, veal, tofu or a combination of all, is expertly sautéed with fragrant scallions and onions, in a delicious brown sauce.$25.95
Chef's Specials
Beef Chow Mein
Offering a symphony of flavors and textures, our No Noodle Beef Chow Mein is a hearty creation featuring tender steak strips stir-fried alongside fresh vegetables and crunchy bean sprouts, all bathed in a savory sauce. This satisfying dish combines the best of protein, veggies, and carbs in one mouthwatering meal.$27.95
Black Pepper Beef
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of our delectable Black pepper beef dish. Crafted from tender strips of steak, expertly stir-fried in a luscious black pepper sauce accompanied by vibrant peppers and onions. This culinary masterpiece tantalizes the taste buds with its harmonious blend of flavors, and will leave you craving for more.$27.95
Chicken Chow Mein
Discover the joy of our beloved Chinese classic, No Noodle Chicken Chow Mein. Loaded with tender chicken, a colorful medley of veggies, crisp bean sprouts, and the finest chow mein sauce, it's a truly satisfying dish that embodies the authentic flavors you crave.$25.95
Crispy Beef
This tantalizing dish features succulent strips of marinated beef, expertly stir-fried in a sizzling wok alongside crisp and vibrant carrots and broccoli. The magic truly lies in the sauce, as the beef and vegetables are generously coated in a tangy, sweet, and spicy concoction that adds a delightful kick to every bite.$27.95
Egg Foo Young
A mouthwatering dish that blends an assortment of proteins, bean sprouts, carrots, onions, mushrooms and eggs. The mixture is pan-fried until the eggs are cooked to perfection, resulting in a delectably golden brown exterior. With its harmonious blend of flavors and textures, our Egg Foo Young offers a delightful and satisfying dining experience.$29.95
Fong Wong Gai
Experience a unique fusion with our Fong Wong Gai dish: pastrami delicately wrapped in chicken breast batter. Served over a bed of fluffy rice and accompanied by a colorful medley of snow peas, carrots, broccoli, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and mushrooms, all drizzled in a rich and velvety white sauce.$25.95
General Tso's Chicken
Experience the sensational flavors of our General Tso's Chicken. Delight in deep-fried, tender all-white chicken chunks, perfectly complemented by red and yellow bell peppers, onions, and crisp string beans. The star of this dish is the spicy, savory, and slightly sweet sauce that envelops every bite, earning its place as one of our beloved and most sought-after dishes.$25.95
Honey Garlic Chicken
Indulge in the perfect balance of flavors with our Deep-Fried Chicken in Honey Garlic Sauce. Each bite offers a satisfying crunch followed by the harmonious combination of sweet honey and savory garlic, making this dish an irresistible delight for your palate.$25.95
Orange Beef
Discover the perfect balance of flavors in our Orange Beef, a delightful fusion of crispy and tender beef. This dish boasts a delectable sweetness with a hint of mild spice, creating a taste sensation that's truly unforgettable.$27.95
Orange Chicken
Savor the irresistible flavors of our Chinese Orange Chicken – crispy, deep-fried pieces of succulent chicken, adorned with fragrant orange peels and zesty chili peppers. Drizzled in a tangy and sweet orange sauce, this dish is a perfect harmony of textures and tastes that will leave you craving for more.$25.95
Sesame Chicken
Savor the exquisite flavors of our Sesame Chicken dish. Enjoy the crispy perfection of deep-fried chicken, coated in a delightful citrus-infused sweet house sauce, and topped with a generous sprinkling of toasted sesame seeds. A harmony of textures and tastes that will leave you craving more.$25.95
Sizzling Steak
Treat yourself to our signature Sizzling Steak, a culinary masterpiece featuring thinly sliced steak cooked to tender perfection. Expertly prepared with green and red peppers, onions, and mushrooms, and bathed in a delectable brown sauce. A sizzling sensation that's sure to delight your palate.$54.95OUT OF STOCK
Spare Ribs
Indulge in the succulent pleasure of our Spare Ribs, where each bite unveils a delightful experience. Our tender ribs are meticulously prepared to ensure their juicy tenderness, then generously glazed with a mouthwatering, sticky sweet and sour sauce. This dish is a perfect blend of savory and sweet that will leave you enjoying every delicious moment.$45.00
Sweet-N-Sour Chicken
Savor the classic flavors of our Chinese Style Sweet-N-Sour Chicken. Tender pieces of chicken are deep-fried with onions, bell peppers, and juicy pineapple chunks, creating a delightful symphony of tastes and textures. It's a beloved restaurant favorite that never goes out of style.$25.95
Szechuan Beef
Experience the bold and spicy flavors of our Szechuan Beef. Delicate strips of beef are expertly coated in a tantalizingly sweet and spicy sauce, and then tossed with fiery chili peppers. Served on a bed of crispy noodles, this dish is a symphony of textures and tastes that will leave your taste buds tingling with delight.$27.95
Szechuan Chicken
Delight in the fiery flavors of our Szechuan Chicken. Tender pieces of chicken are lovingly coated in a delectably sweet and spicy sauce, then tossed with zesty chili peppers. Served on a bed of crispy noodles, this dish is a mouthwatering combination of textures and tastes that will ignite your palate.$25.95
Diet / Vegetarian
General Tso's Tofu
General Tso’s tofu is an amazing vegan interpretation of our popular non-vegan dish. It’s sweet, spicy, tangy and absolutely irresistible!$22.95
Moo Shu Vegetables with (4) Pancakes
Vegetable Moo Shu is not only healthy and vegan, but it’s also just plain delicious. It's one of those dishes that makes you happy to eat less meat and more vegetables at a meal. Complete with pancakes, the combination of the chewy texture of the pancakes and the crunchy fresh vegetables, we’re pretty confident that anyone will enjoy this dish. Not just vegans and vegetarians.$18.95
Oriental Style Grilled Chicken
Juicy and tender, our grilled chicken is smothered in a sweet and spicy Asian sauce that will keep you full, energized and feeling light.$25.95
Sesame Tofu
Soy is a great source of protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs! Packed with fiber, iron, and calcium, our sesame tofu dish is paired with a sweet and savory sesame sauce. Add brown or white rice for a nutritious and flavorful dinner.$22.95
Steamed Chicken with Broccoli
Indulge in our savory steamed chicken paired with crisp broccoli florets, creating a harmony of flavors and textures. Savor the tender, juicy chicken infused with aromatic spices, perfectly complemented by the freshness of steamed broccoli. A wholesome and satisfying choice for a nutritious meal.$22.95
Steamed Chicken with Vegetables
Our tender steamed chicken and vegetables retain its nutrients and crispness, all without the addition of oil. It's also low in calories, saturated fat and cholesterol. Add a little low sodium soy sauce, and you have a healthy and great tasting dish.$22.95
Steamed Tofu with Vegetables
Considered a superfood, our steamed tofu and vegetables dish is a great source of protein, and is packed with calcium, selenium, manganese, iron, and magnesium. Soy is low in calories and saturated fat, and is a great source of heart-healthy unsaturated fats. Add a little low sodium soy sauce, and you have the perfect tasting dish.$22.95
Szechuan Tofu
Szechuan Tofu is a healthy and flavorful Asian inspired vegan meal. This stir fry is packed with vegetables and crispy pieces of tofu and coated in a spicy vegan szechuan sauce flavored with chili, garlic, soy, and rice vinegar.$22.95
Vegeterian Dinner
Our vegetarian dinner dish is a medley of mixed vegetables and a great source of fiber and high in vitamins A and C. This incredibly versatile veggie blend can be a colorful part of your healthy eating plan.$18.95
Rice & Noodles
Chow Fun
Enjoy our savory Vegetable Chow Fun—wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, snow peas, carrots, onions, Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, and mushrooms. Add your choice of chicken, beef, veal, or a hearty combination of all. A timeless favorite bursting with freshness and taste.$18.95
Fried Rice
Savor our signature fried rice, featuring fresh broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, and bean sprouts. Lightly seasoned and expertly wok-tossed, this flavorful entrée is served with your choice of protein for a delicious and satisfying meal.$16.95
Singapore Noodles
Enjoy our savory Singapore Noodles—thin rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, snow peas, carrots, onions, Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, and mushrooms. Add your choice of chicken, beef, veal, or a hearty combination of all. A bold and vibrant favorite, full of freshness and spice.$18.95
American Menu
Grilled Chicken
Savor our Grilled Chicken, a healthy and flavorful option. Enjoy tender chicken paired with steamed vegetables and your choice of either golden French fries or fluffy rice. A well-balanced meal that's sure to please.$23.95
Schnitzel
From the crunchy, golden breadcrumb crust to the tender and juicy chicken inside, schnitzel is the kind of dish you could eat every single day. Deliciously seasoned, it will definitely be love at first bite. Served with choice of French fries or rice.$25.95
Kids Menu
Chicken Fingers & French Fries
Age 12 & Under. Meal Includes French Fries.$12.95
Hamburger & French Fries
Age 12 & Under. No Toppings. Meal Includes French Fries.$12.95
Hot Dog & French Fries
Age 12 & Under. Meal Includes French Fries.$12.95
Kids Lo Mein & French Fries
Age 12 & Under. Meal Includes French Fries.$12.95
Side Orders
Broccoli
Our delectable broccoli side dish features perfectly cooked florets of broccoli, tender yet crisp, retaining their natural vibrancy and nutrients. Each bite offers a delightful balance of earthy and slightly sweet flavors, complemented by a touch of seasoning that enhances the natural essence of the vegetable.$10.95
French Fries
Try our irresistible French fries that are crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and bursting with flavor. Each golden, perfectly seasoned fry is a testament to our dedication to quality and taste.$8.95
Rice (Quart)
Whether you prefer traditional fried rice, mixed with vegetables, the light and fluffy texture of white rice or the nutty and wholesome goodness of brown rice, we have the perfect rice side dish to satisfy your taste buds.$6.50
Sushi Appetizers
Chai Wok Special
Experience a burst of flavors and textures with your choice of 5 oz delicately cubed tuna, salmon or hamachi fish, infused with scallions, fried onions, massago, and avocado, perfectly served on a bed of rice alongside a refreshing wakame salad.$16.00
Coconut Shrimp (5 Pieces)
Savor the irresistible blend of flavors and textures with our deep-fried imitation shrimp coated in coconut, perfectly crispy on the outside, and served with a delectable honey glaze that adds a touch of sweetness to this delightful menu item.$10.00
Hamachi Jalapeño Sashimi
Experience a harmonious fusion of flavors with our Hamachi Jalapeño Sashimi, where the delicate slices of yellowtail are complemented by the spicy kick of jalapeño, the refreshing crunch of scallions, and the tangy notes of ponzu sauce, creating a truly sensational culinary delight.$15.00
Kani Su (6 Pieces)
Savor the refreshing combination of delicate cucumber, succulent salmon, tender kani, and creamy avocado in our delectable Kani Su Roll, a harmonious fusion of flavors that will transport your taste buds to sushi paradise.$14.00
KC Roll (6 Pieces)
Experience the refreshing delight of our KC Roll, featuring a harmonious combination of succulent kani imitation crab, creamy avocado, a burst of flavor from the delicate massago, wrapped in refreshing cucumber, creating a sushi roll that is both light and satisfying.$14.00
Sashimi Appetizer (9 Pieces)
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of our tantalizing sashimi appetizer that showcases the finest selection of fresh, expertly sliced raw fish, meticulously chosen and artfully presented by our skilled sushi chefs.$14.00
Sushi-Nigiri Appetizer (5 Pieces)
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of our chef's choice sushi appetizer, a delightful assortment of handcrafted sushi-nigiri that showcases the artistry and expertise of our skilled sushi chefs.$10.00
Tartare
A harmonious fusion of flavors and textures, 4oz of premium diced tuna or salmon is delicately mixed with avocado, scallions, massago, crunchy onions, and tangy seasonings and served with fried crouton chips on a bed of carrots, resulting in a refreshing and delectable culinary masterpiece.$14.00
Tataki
Experience the perfect harmony of your choice of seared, thinly sliced tuna, salmon or wahoo tataki, a culinary masterpiece that combines the delicate flavors of the fish with a zesty ponzu sauce and a delightful touch of sesame, creating a truly unforgettable dining experience.$14.00
Sushi Salads
Crab Salad
Experience the perfect harmony of flavors and textures with our House Favorite Crab Salad, featuring succulent imitation crab, creamy avocado, and crisp carrots, creating a refreshing and satisfying culinary delight.$9.00
Edamame - Steamed Soybeans
The flavor-packed pop of perfectly cooked edamame is protein and fiber rich, full of polyunsaturated fats that include omega-3 fatty acids, which can improve brain health and lower the risk of heart disease. A crowd-pleasing appetizer, for sure, consider elevating the fun-to-eat pods to main meal status.$7.95
El Patron
Indulge in our El Patrón Large House Salad, featuring creamy avocado and your choice of seared tuna or succulent grilled salmon. A refreshing and nutritious combination that's perfect for those looking for a taste of the extraordinary.$19.95
Tropical Fish & Fruit Salad
Experience a burst of vibrant flavors with our Tropical Fish & Fruit Salad, a delightful fusion of tender mixed fish cubes atop a bed of crisp carrots, creamy avocado, refreshing cucumber, and a tantalizing combination of mango and orange, all complemented by a mouthwatering blend of sweet vinegar and kimchee.$15.00
Classic Rolls
California Roll I/O Sesame
Our California roll offers a delectable fusion of flavors with a choice between succulent salmon or tuna and the option of both tempura and cooked ingredients.$7.50
Hamachi Scallion I/O Sesame
Hamachi Scallion roll offers a delectable combination of fresh yellowtail, vibrant scallions, and a hint of sesame seeds, providing a delightful contrast of flavors and textures. Served with your optional choice of tempura or cooked preparation.$9.50
J/B Roll I/O Sesame
Customize your J/B Roll featuring your choice of "cream cheese", cucumber, creamy avocado, crispy tempura, or delicious cooked options. A unique and delicious sushi creation tailored to your taste preferences.$8.00
Salmon Roll
Try the smooth and savory combination of fresh salmon and sushi rice, customized with options like cucumber and avocado, and can be prepared with either tempura or cooked salmon. Tempura adds a delightful crunch, while the cooked salmon option offers a tender and moist texture to complement the flavors of the roll.$8.00
Spicy Salmon Roll I/O Sesame
The spicy salmon inside-out sesame roll offers a delightful combination of heat and savory flavors, complemented by the choice of either tempura or cooked salmon.$8.50
Tuna Roll
Classic Tuna Roll, traditionally made with raw tuna, can be enhanced with the addition of refreshing cucumber and creamy avocado, while offering the choice of either crispy tempura or cooked tuna for added texture and flavor.$8.50
Spicy Tuna Roll I/O Sesame
The spicy tuna inside-out sesame roll with tempura or cooked option offers a flavorful combination of spicy tuna, crunchy tempura, and the rich nuttiness of sesame, creating a delightful sushi experience.$9.50
Sweet Potato Roll
Indulge in our delectable Sweet Potato Sushi Roll, a delightful blend of sweet potato, wrapped in seasoned rice and nori, offering a delightful fusion of flavors and textures in every bite.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Vegetable Roll I/O Sesame
The Vegetable I/O Sesame roll offers a delightful combination of sesame-coated rice and a variety of fresh ingredients like cucumber, avocado, carrots, and the option to include either tempura or cooked vegetables for added texture and flavor.$7.00
Sushi-Nigiri & Sashimi A La Carte
Sushi-Nigiri
Indulge in the exquisite simplicity of our sushi-nigiri, where expertly seasoned, fresh salmon or tuna sits atop a perfectly formed bed of vinegared sushi rice, creating a culinary masterpiece that is sure to delight sushi enthusiasts.$4.50
Sashimi
Indulge in the exquisite freshness of our delicately sliced salmon or tuna sashimi, a true delight for seafood enthusiasts.$4.50
Sushi Samplers & Boats
Boat for One
Try our Sushi Boat for one, a delightful combination of flavors and textures, featuring a tantalizing array of 7 exquisite sashimi slices, 4 meticulously crafted sushi pieces, a mouthwatering California roll, and a generous serving of our delectable 1/2 Salmon roll. Embark on a culinary adventure with this bountiful selection that showcases the finest in sushi craftsmanship, sure to satisfy even the most discerning sushi enthusiasts.$29.95
Boat for Two
The Sushi Boat for Two is a delightful menu option designed for sushi enthusiasts. Enjoy a diverse selection of flavors and textures, featuring an exquisite combination of 14 pieces of sashimi, 8 pieces of sushi, a California roll, spicy tuna roll & 1/2 salmon roll. Whether you are a sushi aficionado or a curious newcomer, this menu option is designed to please your palate and leave you with a memorable dining experience.$59.95
Lady Finger
5 pieces of sushi cut in half with California roll$15.00
Roll Roll Roll
1/2 roll each California, J/B, Tuna, spicy Tuna$15.00
Sashimi Dinner
Indulge in a culinary masterpiece with our Sashimi Dinner. Savor 20 pieces of the finest sushi, thoughtfully selected by our sushi chef. A delectable journey of fresh and exquisite flavors awaits.$34.00
House Signature & Chef Created Sushi
Capt. Jack
Embark on a flavorful journey with Capt. Jack Sushi. Indulge in baked fish dynamite infused with a tantalizing jalapeño and cilantro sauce. Nestled within a roll of tempura white fish, refreshing cucumber, and creamy avocado, this creation is served with a side of rich eel sauce, promising a captivating explosion of taste in every bite.$18.00
Caribbean
Experience a taste of the Caribbean with our vibrant Caribbean Sushi. Featuring Katsu salmon and crab salad paired with creamy cream cheese, all rolled together with avocado. Topped off with a tropical twist of mango, toasted coconut, a hint of honey, and a delectable drizzle of eel sauce for an exotic flavor journey.$18.00
Crazy Roll
Delight in the Crazy Roll! Inside, discover the creamy blend of avocado and crab, harmonizing perfectly. Topped with fresh salmon and adorned with a tantalizing drizzle of spicy mayo and eel sauce, this roll promises an adventurous explosion of flavors with each bite.$16.00
Dolphin
Try our Dolphin Sushi, a tantalizing creation featuring tempura white fish and crab salad blended with creamy cream cheese. Topped with fresh avocado and baked white fish, complemented by a zesty kick of spicy mayo and a savory drizzle of eel sauce, it's an ocean of flavors in every bite.$18.00
Dragon Roll
Indulge in our Dragon Roll, a tantalizing blend of tempura shrimp and creamy avocado, topped with fresh, savory salmon slices. Experience the perfect harmony of textures and flavors in every bite!$16.00
Four Seasons Roll
Savor the Four Seasons Roll, a delightful medley of tuna, salmon, hamachi, and crisp cucumber, complemented by creamy avocado and masago atop a perfect blend of flavors that embodies the essence of all seasons in a single roll.$16.00
Fuji Roll
Savor our Fuji Roll, an exquisite blend of Fuji apple, fresh tuna, and crisp cucumber, all nestled within creamy avocado. Topped with a tantalizing combination of kimchee honey and a savory drizzle of eel sauce, it's a harmonious balance of sweet, savory, and refreshing flavors that capture the essence of culinary delight.$16.00
Godzilla Roll (Tempura)
Indulge in our Godzilla Tempura Roll, a tantalizing fusion of tuna, salmon, hamachi, cucumber, avocado, and crab. Each ingredient is enveloped in a crispy tempura coating, delivering a delightful crunch with every bite. It's a flavor-packed sensation that elevates traditional sushi to a whole new level.$16.00
Green Hornet
Treat yourself to the Green Hornet Sushi Roll, a unique delight without rice, encased in nori. Featuring a blend of tuna, white tuna, salmon, creamy avocado, crisp cucumber, zesty jalapeño, and fresh cilantro, this roll offers a vibrant and refreshing combination of flavors, promising a delightful experience with every bite.$16.00
Hamachi Jalapeño
Crab, avocado, cucumber & hamachi$16.00
King Crab
Tempura white fish crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, topped with crab, spicy mayo, sriracha, scallions, massago & eel sauce$16.00
Lego My Ego
Tempura shrimp & crab salad, cream cheese, avocado top with tempura flakes with eel sauce & spicy mayo$14.00
Lightweight
Soy paper, lettuce, tomato, Japanese mayo, katsu salmon, avocado with sweet chili sauce$16.00
Lilly Roll
Soy paper katsu wahoo, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, with cilantro jalapeño sauce & eel sauce$18.00
Miami Dream
Spicy tuna topped with avocado, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & eel sauce$16.00
Miami Heat
Tempura shrimp & crab salad, cream cheese, baked salmon top with tempura flakes, eel sauce & spicy mayo$16.00
Moshi Moshi
Experience the ultimate fusion of flavors with our Moshi Moshi Roll. Inside, you'll find a tantalizing blend of spicy tuna, cream