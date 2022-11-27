Chai Wok
1688 NE 164 St
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ Beef Sticks
Chai Sampler
Includes 2 Egg Rolls, 2 Wings, 2 Beef Sticks, 2 Curry Triangles & 2 Poppers
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Chicken Sesame Sticks
Chicken Wings
With BBQ Sauce
Chinese Hot Dog
Curry Triangles - (8) Pieces
Dumplings (Chicken) - (6) Pieces
Egg Roll
Vegetable, Beef or Pastrami
House Chinese Noodles
Poppers - (8) Pieces
Wontons - (12) Pieces
Fried or Steamed
Soups
Chinese Entrees
Broccoli
Marinated & stir fried in a thick brown sauce mixed with broccoli
Cashew
Mixed vegetables with whole cashews in a brown sauce
Curry
Bell peppers, onions & broccoli sauteed in the wok with rich, aromatic curry flavors
Eggplant & Garlic
Zesty garlic and fresh eggplant, in a spicy, savory sauce
Garlic
Onions, bell peppers, wood ear & bamboo shoots cooked in fresh garlic & spices
Hunan
Mixed vegetables with a chili sauce
Kung Bo
Lightly sauteed with mixed vegetables and peanuts
Mixed Vegetables
Mixed vegetables sauteed in a brown sauce
Mongolian
Sauteed with scallions,onions, & mushrooms in a spicy sauce
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Mixed vegetables in a white sauce
Moo Shu with (4) Pancakes
(Dinner size only) A Chinese classic, served with hoisin sauce & thin pancakes
Pepper Steak
Sauteed with onions & bell peppers in a rich brown sauce
Scallions
Sauteed with scallions & onions
Sesame Chicken
Deep fried chicken in a delectable citrus sweet house sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds
Sweet-N-Sour Chicken
Chinese style sweet & sour chicken, stir fried with onions & pineapple chunks
Chefs Specials
Beef Chow Mein
Black Pepper Beef
Tender strips of steak, stir fried in a warming black pepper sauce with peppers and onions.
Chicken Chow Mein
Crispy Beef
Our Crispy Beef dish is freshly made with strips of marinated beef, bell peppers and sliced onions, tossed in the wok with a tangy sweet and spicy sauce.
Egg Foo Young
Fun Wun Gai
General Tso's Chicken
Chai Wok’s General Tso’s chicken is deep fried, with all-white chicken, red and yellow bell peppers, onions and string beans in a spicy, savory and slightly sweet sauce.
Honey Garlic Chicken
Deep fried chicken in a honey garlic sauce.
Orange Beef
Orange Beef is a combination delicious crispy and sweet, yet mildly spiced beef dish.
Orange Chicken
Deep fried with orange peels & chili peppers in a tangy orange sauce
Sizzling Steak
Spare Ribs
Our spare ribs dish is a tasty, simple dish of tender ribs coated in a sticky, sweet and sour sauce that's hard to resist!
Szechuan Beef
Szechuan Chicken
Coated in a sweet & spicy sauce, tossed with chili peppers, on a bed of crunchy noodles
Diet / Vegetarian
Rice & Noodles
American Menu
Kids Menu
Sushi Appetizers
Almond Shrimp (5 Pieces)
Imitation shrimp deep fried and served with almonds and a honey glaze
Chai Wok Special
5 oz small cubed fish – choice of Tuna, Salmon or Hamachi, mixed with scallions, fried onions, massago, avocado and special sauce, served on a bed of rice with wakami salad
Coconut Shrimp (5 Pieces)
Imitation shrimp deep fried with coconut and served with a honey glaze
Hamachi Jalapeño Sashimi
Thin sliced Hamachi with jalapeños served with ponzu & scallions
Kani Su (6 Pieces)
Cucumber roll, Kani, avocado, massago
KC Roll (6 Pieces)
Cucumber roll, Salmon, Kani, avocado
Sashimi Appetizer (9 Pieces)
Chef's Choice
Sushi Appetizer (5 Pieces)
Chef's Choice
Tartare
Choice of 4 oz Tuna or Salmon minced with avocado, scallions, massago, crunchy onions, served with fried crouton chips on a bed of carrots
Tataki
Choice of seared Tuna, Wahoo or Salmon served with scallions, sesame seeds & ponzu
Sushi Salads
Crab Salad
House favorite crab salad with avocado & carrots
Edamame - Steamed Soybeans
El Patron
Large house salad with avocado and choice of grilled tuna or salmon
Tropical Fish & Fruit Salad
Mixed cubed fish on top of a bed of carrots, avocado, cucumber with mango & orange, served with sweet vinegar & kimchee