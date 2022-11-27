Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chai Wok

review star

No reviews yet

1688 NE 164 St

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lo Mein
Vegetable Roll I/O Sesame
Egg Roll

Appetizers

BBQ Beef Sticks

BBQ Beef Sticks

$8.50
Chai Sampler

Chai Sampler

$16.95

Includes 2 Egg Rolls, 2 Wings, 2 Beef Sticks, 2 Curry Triangles & 2 Poppers

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$11.95
Chicken Sesame Sticks

Chicken Sesame Sticks

$6.95
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.95

With BBQ Sauce

Chinese Hot Dog

Chinese Hot Dog

$3.95
Curry Triangles - (8) Pieces

Curry Triangles - (8) Pieces

$9.95
Dumplings (Chicken) - (6) Pieces

Dumplings (Chicken) - (6) Pieces

$11.95
Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$3.00

Vegetable, Beef or Pastrami

House Chinese Noodles

House Chinese Noodles

$2.95
Poppers - (8) Pieces

Poppers - (8) Pieces

$10.95
Wontons - (12) Pieces

Wontons - (12) Pieces

$8.95

Fried or Steamed

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.95
Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$4.95
Egg Drop Wonton Soup

Egg Drop Wonton Soup

$4.95
Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.95
Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$4.95

Chinese Entrees

Broccoli

Broccoli

$19.95

Marinated & stir fried in a thick brown sauce mixed with broccoli

Cashew

Cashew

$19.95

Mixed vegetables with whole cashews in a brown sauce

Curry

Curry

$19.95

Bell peppers, onions & broccoli sauteed in the wok with rich, aromatic curry flavors

Eggplant & Garlic

Eggplant & Garlic

$19.95

Zesty garlic and fresh eggplant, in a spicy, savory sauce

Garlic

Garlic

$19.95

Onions, bell peppers, wood ear & bamboo shoots cooked in fresh garlic & spices

Hunan

Hunan

$19.95

Mixed vegetables with a chili sauce

Kung Bo

Kung Bo

$19.95

Lightly sauteed with mixed vegetables and peanuts

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$19.95

Mixed vegetables sauteed in a brown sauce

Mongolian

Mongolian

$19.95

Sauteed with scallions,onions, & mushrooms in a spicy sauce

Moo Goo Gai Pan

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$19.95

Mixed vegetables in a white sauce

Moo Shu with (4) Pancakes

Moo Shu with (4) Pancakes

$19.95

(Dinner size only) A Chinese classic, served with hoisin sauce & thin pancakes

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$19.95

Sauteed with onions & bell peppers in a rich brown sauce

Scallions

Scallions

$19.95

Sauteed with scallions & onions

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$20.95

Deep fried chicken in a delectable citrus sweet house sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds

Sweet-N-Sour Chicken

Sweet-N-Sour Chicken

$20.95

Chinese style sweet & sour chicken, stir fried with onions & pineapple chunks

Chefs Specials

Beef Chow Mein

Beef Chow Mein

$22.95
Black Pepper Beef

Black Pepper Beef

$22.95

Tender strips of steak, stir fried in a warming black pepper sauce with peppers and onions.

Chicken Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mein

$20.95
Crispy Beef

Crispy Beef

$22.95

Our Crispy Beef dish is freshly made with strips of marinated beef, bell peppers and sliced onions, tossed in the wok with a tangy sweet and spicy sauce.

Egg Foo Young

Egg Foo Young

$22.95
Fun Wun Gai

Fun Wun Gai

$23.95
General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$21.95

Chai Wok’s General Tso’s chicken is deep fried, with all-white chicken, red and yellow bell peppers, onions and string beans in a spicy, savory and slightly sweet sauce.

Honey Garlic Chicken

Honey Garlic Chicken

$20.95

Deep fried chicken in a honey garlic sauce.

Orange Beef

Orange Beef

$22.95

Orange Beef is a combination delicious crispy and sweet, yet mildly spiced beef dish.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$21.95

Deep fried with orange peels & chili peppers in a tangy orange sauce

Sizzling Steak

Sizzling Steak

$54.95
Spare Ribs

Spare Ribs

$35.00

Our spare ribs dish is a tasty, simple dish of tender ribs coated in a sticky, sweet and sour sauce that's hard to resist!

Szechuan Beef

Szechuan Beef

$22.95
Szechuan Chicken

Szechuan Chicken

$21.95

Coated in a sweet & spicy sauce, tossed with chili peppers, on a bed of crunchy noodles

Diet / Vegetarian

General Tso's Tofu

General Tso's Tofu

$16.95
Moo Shu Vegetables with (4) Pancakes

Moo Shu Vegetables with (4) Pancakes

$15.95
Oriental Style Grilled Chicken

Oriental Style Grilled Chicken

$17.95
Sesame Tofu

Sesame Tofu

$16.95
Steamed Chicken with Vegetables

Steamed Chicken with Vegetables

$18.95
Steamed Tofu with Vegetables

Steamed Tofu with Vegetables

$15.95
Szechuan Tofu

Szechuan Tofu

$15.95
Vegeterian Dinner

Vegeterian Dinner

$14.95

Rice & Noodles

Chow Fun

Chow Fun

$13.95
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.95
Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$13.95
Singapore Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$13.95

A delicious comfort food, our Singapore Noodles dish is stir fried to perfection with your choice of chicken, beef, veal or tofu and includes broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms and string beans.

American Menu

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$18.95

Includes Steamed Vegetables & Choice of French Fries or Rice

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$18.95

Includes Steamed Vegetables & Choice of French Fries or Rice

Schnitzel

Schnitzel

$17.95

Choice of French Fries or Rice

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Age 12 & Under. Meal Includes French Fries.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.95

Age 12 & Under. Meal Includes French Fries.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.95

Age 12 & Under. Meal Includes French Fries.

Kids Lo Mein

Kids Lo Mein

$10.95

Age 12 & Under. Meal Includes French Fries.

Side Orders

Broccoli

Broccoli

$7.95
French Fries

French Fries

$7.95
Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$7.95
Rice

Rice

$3.25

Sushi Appetizers

Almond Shrimp (5 Pieces)

Almond Shrimp (5 Pieces)

$10.00

Imitation shrimp deep fried and served with almonds and a honey glaze

Chai Wok Special

Chai Wok Special

$16.00

5 oz small cubed fish – choice of Tuna, Salmon or Hamachi, mixed with scallions, fried onions, massago, avocado and special sauce, served on a bed of rice with wakami salad

Coconut Shrimp (5 Pieces)

Coconut Shrimp (5 Pieces)

$10.00

Imitation shrimp deep fried with coconut and served with a honey glaze

Hamachi Jalapeño Sashimi

Hamachi Jalapeño Sashimi

$15.00

Thin sliced Hamachi with jalapeños served with ponzu & scallions

Kani Su (6 Pieces)

Kani Su (6 Pieces)

$10.00

Cucumber roll, Kani, avocado, massago

KC Roll (6 Pieces)

KC Roll (6 Pieces)

$12.00

Cucumber roll, Salmon, Kani, avocado

Sashimi Appetizer (9 Pieces)

Sashimi Appetizer (9 Pieces)

$14.00

Chef's Choice

Sushi Appetizer (5 Pieces)

Sushi Appetizer (5 Pieces)

$10.00

Chef's Choice

Tartare

Tartare

$14.00

Choice of 4 oz Tuna or Salmon minced with avocado, scallions, massago, crunchy onions, served with fried crouton chips on a bed of carrots

Tataki

Tataki

$14.00

Choice of seared Tuna, Wahoo or Salmon served with scallions, sesame seeds & ponzu

Sushi Salads

Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$9.00

House favorite crab salad with avocado & carrots

Edamame - Steamed Soybeans

Edamame - Steamed Soybeans

$5.00
El Patron

El Patron

$15.00

Large house salad with avocado and choice of grilled tuna or salmon

Tropical Fish & Fruit Salad

Tropical Fish & Fruit Salad

$15.00

Mixed cubed fish on top of a bed of carrots, avocado, cucumber with mango & orange, served with sweet vinegar & kimchee

Classic Rolls

California Roll I/O Sesame

California Roll I/O Sesame

$7.00
Hamachi Scallion I/O Sesame

Hamachi Scallion I/O Sesame

$7.50
J/B Roll I/O Sesame

J/B Roll I/O Sesame

$8.00
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$7.50
Spicy Salmon Roll I/O Sesame

Spicy Salmon Roll I/O Sesame

$8.00
Spicy Tuna Roll I/O Sesame

Spicy Tuna Roll I/O Sesame

$8.00
Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.50
Vegetable Roll I/O Sesame

Vegetable Roll I/O Sesame

$6.00

Sushi & Sashimi A La Carte

Hand Roll

Hand Roll