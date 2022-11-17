- Home
Chak Balam Mex Restaurant 12 Sand Creek Rd
No reviews yet
12 Sand Creek Rd
Torrey, UT 84775
Popular Items
Appetizers
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp marinated in chopped red onion, peppers, cilantro, tomato, avocado, and lemon lime juices. Served with crispy tostada shells.
Asada fries
Nachos Supreme
Beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black olives and jalapeños
Cheese Quesadillas
Crispy flour tortilla, filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Tostada
Crispy corn tortilla, comes with your choice of meat
Taquitos Dorados
Three rolled crispy fried corn tortillas, served with sour cream and guacamole
Queso Dip
Melted jack cheese, salsa verde, and diced roasted poblano peppers, served with chips
Guacamole
Homemade recipe
Pico deGallo
Fresh and spicy
Soups
Salads
Tostada Bowl Salad
Crispy tostada bowl filled with rice, beans, mix greens, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar mix and guacamole.
Mexican Salad
Fresh mix greens with avocado, sweet corn, kidney beans, red bell peppers, tomato, cottage cheese and lemon juice.
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and homemade caesar dressing.
Dinner
Tacos
One Corn (soft or hard shell) or flour tortilla.Choice of meat, topped with onion and cilantro, small side of pico de gallo, mild green salsa and limes. Any meat.
Vegetarian Tacos
Sauteed mix vegetables or Chilorio, seasoned with spices for flavor, topped with oinion and cilantro.
Battered Fish Tacos
Cod dipped in beer batter golden fried topped with cabbage, sweet corn and creamy chipotle homemade ranch. Or Grilled Fish in red sauce & spices, topped with onion and cilantro.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Sauteed Shrimp Tacos
Sauteed shrimp with pico de gallo, tomato sauce, spices. topped with avocado slices.
Battered Shrimp taco
Gobernador Taco
Sauteed Shrimp with pico de gallo, poblano peppers and mozzarella cheese, topped with creamy coleslaw
Octopus Tacos
Sauteed octopus with butter and mexican salsa, topped with creamy coleslaw
Enchiladas
Three tortillas filled wiht your choice of meat with cheese( or just cheese), in red or green sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco and small salad.
Enmoladas
Three tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, in mole sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, avocado slices, and small salad.
Chimichangas
Crispy flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of one meat
Tamales
Two homemade masa dough, wrapped in a corn husk and steamed, with your choice of roja or verde sauce filled with your choice of meat(chicken or pork in green sauce) topped with sour cream, queso fresco and small salad. Veggie option available (zucchini, squash, sweet corn and tomato)
Flautas
Three flour tortillas filled wiht your choice of meat (chicken, barbacoa, or pork in green sauce) with cheese topped with sour cream, queso fresco, guacamole and small salad.
California style dried Burrito
Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of one meat, cheese, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with a side of mild sauce.
Especialidades
Fajitas
Grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole
Fajitas de Camaron
Grilled shrimp with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole
Fajitas Mixtas
Grilled steak, grilled chicken and grilled shrimp, with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole
Carne Asasda
Skirt steak grilled to perfection, served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Bisteck a la Mexicana
Grilled skirt steak sautéed with ranchero sauce.
Mole
Juice chicken breast smothered in a mild mexican chocolate sauce, sesame seeds and avocado slices on top.
Chile Relleno
Stuffed poblano pepper with your choice ok chicken or jack cheese, dipped in homemade egg batter, fried to perfection, smothered in tomato sauce, topped with sour cream and queso fresco.
Ribeye Steak
Desserts
Flan
Baked vanilla custard with caramel sauce.
Cheesecake
Perfect no bake cheesecake.
Crema (Pannacotta)
Eggnog and vanilla sweetened cream thickened with gelatin.
Arroz con leche
Rice pudding made the traditional mexican way, with both whole and evaporated milk and aromatic touch of cinnamon
Sopapilla
A puffed pastry topped with honey, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Churros
Deep-fried fritter rolled in cinnamon sugar.
Sweet Flautas
Golden crispy filled with your choice of either cherry, cinnamon apple, blueberry, cover in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with honey.
Deep fried Ice cream
Vanilla ice cream comes with chocolate syrup.
Ice cream
One scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Sides
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Traditional Mexican food, come in and enjoy!
