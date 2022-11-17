Chak Balam Mex Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chak Balam Mex Restaurant 12 Sand Creek Rd

No reviews yet

12 Sand Creek Rd

Torrey, UT 84775

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Enchiladas
California style dried Burrito

Beverages

Mexican Sodas

$3.00

No refill

Soft Drink

$3.00

Mexican fresh water

$5.00

No refill

Mexican Hot or Cold chocolate

$3.00

No refill

Hot Tea or Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Capuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Mocha mex

$5.00

Appetizers

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

Shrimp marinated in chopped red onion, peppers, cilantro, tomato, avocado, and lemon lime juices. Served with crispy tostada shells.

Asada fries

$14.00

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black olives and jalapeños

Cheese Quesadillas

$10.00

Crispy flour tortilla, filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Tostada

$8.00

Crispy corn tortilla, comes with your choice of meat

Taquitos Dorados

$9.00

Three rolled crispy fried corn tortillas, served with sour cream and guacamole

Queso Dip

$7.00

Melted jack cheese, salsa verde, and diced roasted poblano peppers, served with chips

Guacamole

$8.00

Homemade recipe

Pico deGallo

$6.00

Fresh and spicy

Soups

Vegetable Soup

$7.00

12 Oz veggies soup, mix of cauliflower, broccoli, celery, carrots, zucchini, squash, corn and tomato.

Tortilla Soup

$7.00

12 Oz Classic mexican veggie soup made with a tomato base, topped with fried tortillas and sour cream.

Salads

Tostada Bowl Salad

$12.00

Crispy tostada bowl filled with rice, beans, mix greens, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar mix and guacamole.

Mexican Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh mix greens with avocado, sweet corn, kidney beans, red bell peppers, tomato, cottage cheese and lemon juice.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and homemade caesar dressing.

Dinner

Tacos

$5.00

One Corn (soft or hard shell) or flour tortilla.Choice of meat, topped with onion and cilantro, small side of pico de gallo, mild green salsa and limes. Any meat.

Vegetarian Tacos

$5.00

Sauteed mix vegetables or Chilorio, seasoned with spices for flavor, topped with oinion and cilantro.

Battered Fish Tacos

$6.00

Cod dipped in beer batter golden fried topped with cabbage, sweet corn and creamy chipotle homemade ranch. Or Grilled Fish in red sauce & spices, topped with onion and cilantro.

Grilled Fish Tacos

$6.00

Sauteed Shrimp Tacos

$6.00

Sauteed shrimp with pico de gallo, tomato sauce, spices. topped with avocado slices.

Battered Shrimp taco

$6.00

Gobernador Taco

$6.00

Sauteed Shrimp with pico de gallo, poblano peppers and mozzarella cheese, topped with creamy coleslaw

Octopus Tacos

$6.00

Sauteed octopus with butter and mexican salsa, topped with creamy coleslaw

Enchiladas

$15.00

Three tortillas filled wiht your choice of meat with cheese( or just cheese), in red or green sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco and small salad.

Enmoladas

$16.50

Three tortillas filled with chicken and cheese, in mole sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, avocado slices, and small salad.

Chimichangas

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of one meat

Tamales

$15.00

Two homemade masa dough, wrapped in a corn husk and steamed, with your choice of roja or verde sauce filled with your choice of meat(chicken or pork in green sauce) topped with sour cream, queso fresco and small salad. Veggie option available (zucchini, squash, sweet corn and tomato)

Flautas

$15.00

Three flour tortillas filled wiht your choice of meat (chicken, barbacoa, or pork in green sauce) with cheese topped with sour cream, queso fresco, guacamole and small salad.

California style dried Burrito

$15.00

Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of one meat, cheese, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with a side of mild sauce.

Especialidades

Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole

Fajitas de Camaron

$20.00

Grilled shrimp with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole

Fajitas Mixtas

$22.00

Grilled steak, grilled chicken and grilled shrimp, with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole

Carne Asasda

$20.00

Skirt steak grilled to perfection, served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Bisteck a la Mexicana

$20.00

Grilled skirt steak sautéed with ranchero sauce.

Mole

$18.00

Juice chicken breast smothered in a mild mexican chocolate sauce, sesame seeds and avocado slices on top.

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Stuffed poblano pepper with your choice ok chicken or jack cheese, dipped in homemade egg batter, fried to perfection, smothered in tomato sauce, topped with sour cream and queso fresco.

Ribeye Steak

$30.00Out of stock

Desserts

Flan

$7.00Out of stock

Baked vanilla custard with caramel sauce.

Cheesecake

$7.00

Perfect no bake cheesecake.

Crema (Pannacotta)

$7.00Out of stock

Eggnog and vanilla sweetened cream thickened with gelatin.

Arroz con leche

$6.00Out of stock

Rice pudding made the traditional mexican way, with both whole and evaporated milk and aromatic touch of cinnamon

Sopapilla

$5.00

A puffed pastry topped with honey, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Churros

$5.00

Deep-fried fritter rolled in cinnamon sugar.

Sweet Flautas

$5.00

Golden crispy filled with your choice of either cherry, cinnamon apple, blueberry, cover in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with honey.

Deep fried Ice cream

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream comes with chocolate syrup.

Ice cream

$1.00

One scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Side Mole

$5.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Roasted Jalapeño Peppers

$2.00

Pickle Jalapeños

$2.00

Chips and Salsa refill

$3.00

Salsa refill

$1.50

Chips refill

$1.50

Salsa to go

$3.00

Chips to go

$3.00

Chips ans salsa to go

$5.00

Big salsa to go

$7.00

Side of fries

$4.00

Kids Food

KID TACO

$7.50

KID QUESADILLAS

$8.50

KIDS BURRITO

$7.50

CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.50

Special Dinner

Tongue tacos

$6.00Out of stock

Pulpo enamorado tostada

$13.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Mexican food, come in and enjoy!

Location

12 Sand Creek Rd, Torrey, UT 84775

Directions

