Main picView gallery

Chalk (NEW) 1324 West Memorial Road

review star

No reviews yet

1324 West Memorial Road

Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

OKC-based restaurant with a premier sports-watching venue and a rooftop patio

Website

Location

1324 West Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Surf Bar - Chisholm Creek
orange starNo Reviews
1332 West Memorial Road Oklahoma City, OK 73114
View restaurantnext
Birdie's - 2201 Northwest 150th Street
orange starNo Reviews
2201 Northwest 150th Street Edmond, OK 73013
View restaurantnext
Cornish JerkHouse - 12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73120
View restaurantnext
Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek
orange starNo Reviews
13230 Pawnee Drive, Suite 115 Oklahoma City, OK 73114
View restaurantnext
Hatch Chisholm Creek
orange starNo Reviews
13230 PAWNEE DRIVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73114
View restaurantnext
Industry Gastro Lounge - 2800 NW 140th
orange star3.5 • 361
2800 NW 140th Oklahoma City, OK 73008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston