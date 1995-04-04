Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chalkboard Restaurant

29 North Street

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Order Again

Estate Green Salad
Old Bay Strozzapreti

Snacks & Raw

Calamari

$18.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

$30.00

Three Local Cheeses, Journeyman Meat Co. Cured Meats, Whole Grain Mustard, Honeycomb, Toasted Nuts, Pickled Vegetables, Toasted Bread

Full Pork Belly Biscuits

$21.00Out of stock

Half Pork Belly Biscuits

$10.50

Soup French Onion

$12.00Out of stock

Soup Pumpkin

$12.00

Sopa Campesina

$12.00

Bruschetta

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$28.00Out of stock

Sticky Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Beet Salad

$14.00

Estate Green Salad

$14.00

Farm Greens, Toasted Seeds & Grains, Citronette, Pecorino, Seasonal Vegetables

Lemon Cucumber Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Persimmon & Pomegranate Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Wilted Arugula Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Wilted Spinach Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Honeydew And Prosciutto

$16.00Out of stock

Watermelon Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Vegetables

Carrots

$14.00

Habanada Peppers

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Green Beans

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Zucchini

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Eggplant

$14.00Out of stock

Pasta

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Bucatini, Red Sauce or Butter and Cheese

Rigatoni

$25.00

Pork Sausage, Fennel, Satsuma Chutney

Old Bay Strozzapreti

$25.00

Gulf Shrimp, Garlic, Preserved Lemon, Kale

Delicata Squash Risotto

$22.00Out of stock

Old Bay Cellentani

$25.00Out of stock

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$25.00Out of stock

garlic cream, pecorino, micro greens

Linguini

$25.00Out of stock

Meat

Duck Confit

$25.00

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Short Rib

$30.00

NY Strip

$35.00

Coq Au Vin

$28.00Out of stock

Limited Family Style

F.S. State Greens

$28.00

F.S. Asparagus

$28.00Out of stock

F.S. Beet Salad

$28.00

F.S. Gigli

$50.00

F.S. Rigatoni

$50.00

F.S. Strozza

$50.00

F.S. Salmon

$64.00

F.S. Risotto

$58.00

F.S. Roasted Chicken

$48.00

F.S. Duck

$70.00

F.S. Lamb

$90.00

F.S. Shortrib

$60.00

F.S. Snap Peas

$28.00

F.S. Carrots

$28.00

F.S. Mashed Potatos

$28.00

F.S. Artichokes

$28.00

F.S. Fried Chicken

$50.00

F.S. Zucchini

$28.00

F.S. Succotash

$28.00

Thanksgiving Menu

Thanksgiving Prix-Fix Dinner

$95.00

Thanksgiving Child Menu

$45.00

Soup Course

Salad Course

Main Course

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Located just off the square in downtown Healdsburg, Chalkboard is casual and contemporary, and a celebration of the best ingredients Sonoma has to offer. Executive Chef Forest Lee Kellogg’s menu of small plates is inspired by produce from a dedicated 4.5 acre garden, paired with local wine flights and inventive cocktails. In addition the restaurant sources from local farmers and ranchers including Marin Sun Farms, Front Porch Farms, and Preston Farms. Chalkboard’s daily-changing menu is defined by ingredients sourced from local purveyors and farms, highlighting crudos, just-picked salads, handmade pastas, roasted and grilled meats, seafood, and a selection of playful dessert offerings. "Small plates creatively conceived and presented are the draw at this restaurant" ~ Michael Bauer, SF Chronicle's Top 10 Restaurants in Healdsburg "The Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Recipient" ~2013 - 2019

29 North Street, Healdsburg, CA 95448

