Chalkboard Restaurant

Restaurant info

Located just off the square in downtown Healdsburg, Chalkboard is casual and contemporary, and a celebration of the best ingredients Sonoma has to offer. Executive Chef Forest Lee Kellogg’s menu of small plates is inspired by produce from a dedicated 4.5 acre garden, paired with local wine flights and inventive cocktails. In addition the restaurant sources from local farmers and ranchers including Marin Sun Farms, Front Porch Farms, and Preston Farms. Chalkboard’s daily-changing menu is defined by ingredients sourced from local purveyors and farms, highlighting crudos, just-picked salads, handmade pastas, roasted and grilled meats, seafood, and a selection of playful dessert offerings. "Small plates creatively conceived and presented are the draw at this restaurant" ~ Michael Bauer, SF Chronicle's Top 10 Restaurants in Healdsburg "The Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Recipient" ~2013 - 2019

