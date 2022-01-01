A map showing the location of Chalkboards Coffee and Cafe 1055 Texas Ave Suite AView gallery

Chalkboards Coffee and Cafe

1055 Texas Ave Suite A

Bridge City, TX 77611

Breakfast

Croissant

$1.62

Muffin

$2.75

Bagel

$3.55

Fruit Cup

$4.10

Parfait

$4.60

Avocado Toast

$4.10

Bacon Avocado Toast

$5.60

Good Morning

$6.60

Everything Bagel Sandwich

$6.50

Croissant Sandwich

$4.55

Grilled Stuffed Burrito

$6.00

Breakfast Melt

$5.20

Cinnaon Roll Dippers

$6.50

Waffle

$5.75

Red Velvet Waffle

$5.75

Waffle Sandwich

$6.25

Breakfast Charcuterie

$24.00

Starters & Sides

Chips

$1.62

Soup

Fruit Cup

$4.10

Side Salad

$4.10

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Supreme Cheesebread

$8.00

Gulf Coast Cheese Bread

$8.00

Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Hummus

$7.00

Charcuterie Plate

$9.00+

Fried Green Tomato

$7.50

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.00

Chef Salad

$8.00

Strawberry Salad

$7.25

Caesar Salad

$6.25

Avocado Salad

$7.25

Greek Salad

$7.25

Chicken Salad Sampler

$10.00

Swamp Caesar

$12.75

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLFGT

$10.50

Chicken Salad

$9.25

Club

$9.75

Rueben

$9.50

Apple Smokehouse

$9.50

Southwest Club

$9.50

Chipotle Roast Beef

$10.00

Muffaletta

$10.00

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Greek Wrap

$10.50

Fiesta Wrap

$10.50

Pulled Pork

$10.50

Hot Honey

$10.50

Cuban

$10.75

Grilled Cheese & Grillers

American Grilled Cheese

$7.00

BAGC

$9.70

Italian Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Ham & Cheese Panini

$7.75

Turkey & Swiss Panini

$7.75

Pizziola

$11.50

BBQ Griller

$11.50

Buffalo Griller

$11.50

Flatbreads & Quesdaillas

Pepperoni

$8.00

Margarita

$9.50

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$9.50

Enchilada

$9.50

Greek Flatbread

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Farmhouse

$11.00

Buffalo Flatbread

$9.50

Creamy Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.50

Cajun Quesadilla

$13.50

Entrees

Lunch Combo

$8.75

Lunch Trio

$10.75

BBQ Tacos

$12.00

Blackened Redfish

$16.20

Brushetta Chicken

$10.95

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Creole Cornbread & Shrimp

$13.00

Pistolette

$14.20

Bulk & Catering

Chicken Salad Cup

$6.50

Chicken Salad Pint

$12.00

Chicken Salad Quart

$20.00

Soup Quart

$12.50

Charcuterie Box

$27.00

Charcuterie Tray

$54.00

Date Night Box

$39.99

Fruit Tray

$47.00

Veggie Tray

$47.00

Sandwich Tray

$55.00

Wrap Tray

$65.00

Dessert Tray

$36.00

Surcharges and Fees

To go .50

$0.50

To go 1.00

$1.00

To go 5.00

$5.00

Room Rental Deposit

$100.00

Espressos

Latte

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Macchiato

$4.20+

Hot Specialty Teas

Herbal Teas

$3.00+

English Latte

$4.40

Spiced Chai

$3.75+

Matcha

$4.00+

Specialty Hot Chocolates

Traditional Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Almond Toffee Cocoa

$3.25+

Specialty Lattes

Almond Joy

$4.29+

Cinnamon Dulce

$4.29+

Cinnamon Roll

$4.29+

Crème Brulee

$4.29+

Hazelnut Mocha

$4.29+

Nutty Irishman

$4.29+

S'mores

$4.29+

Raspberry Cheesecake

$4.29+

Toffee Mocha

$4.29+

Snickers

$4.29+

Frozen Drinks

Frappe

$3.95

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$4.59

Birthday Cake

$4.59

Oreo

$4.59

Campfire

$4.59

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$4.59

Captain Crunch

$4.59

Blue Cotton Candy

$4.59

Green tea Frappe

$4.59

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.59

Mango Freeze

$4.59

Craft Sodas

Butter Beer

$4.24+

Rotten Apple

$4.24+

Pink Cotton Candy

$4.24+

Pattaya Punch

$4.24+

Wedding Cake

$4.24+

Juice Blends & Flavored Waters

Sunrise

$4.20+

Blue Paradise

$4.20+

Watermelon Refresher

$4.20+

Cantaloupe Cooler

$4.20+

Specialty Iced Teas

Backwoods

$3.75+

Orange Citrus

$3.75+

Very Berry Tea

$3.75+

Night Blossom

$3.75+

SanTia

$3.75+

Guava Tea

$3.75+

Iced Dragonfly

$4.20+

Mango Matcha

$4.20+

Dragon Flower

$3.75+

Basic Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.20+

Diet Coke

$2.20+

Dr. Pepper

$2.20+

Sprite

$2.20+

Cream Soda

$2.20+

Mountain Dew

$2.20+

Root Beer

$2.20+

Lemonade

$2.20+

Sweet Tea

$2.20+

Unsweet Tea

$2.20+

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.79

Glass Bottle Root Beer

$2.79

Glass Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Glass Bottle Cream Soda

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tap Water

$0.50

Cold Brew

20oz Cold Brew

$4.00

32oz Cold Brew

$6.00

Double Shot over 32oz Ice

Double Shot over 32oz Ice

$3.25

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.42

Sugar

$1.42

Raspberry Shortbread

$1.42

No Bake

$1.42

Dozen Cookies

$14.00

Cake Pop

Wedding

$2.71

Birthday

$2.71

Oreo

$2.71

Chocolate

$2.71

4 Pack

$8.00

Other Dessert

Lemon Bar

$4.50

Whole Lemon Bar

$24.00

Mini Pecan Pies

$4.50

Cracker Candy

$4.50

Cheesecake

$4.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.50

Assorted Dessert Tray

$36.00

6" Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Dipped Pretzels

$3.25

Seasonal

Cookie Kit

$22.65

Caramel Apple

$8.50

Pies

$17.99+

Pretzel Bags

$3.24

Dipped Strawberries

$17.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1055 Texas Ave Suite A, Bridge City, TX 77611

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

