Chalkboard Wings & BBQ

8327 Cooper Rd Unit C

Alexandria, VA 22309

Order Again

Entree Salads

Entree Caesar Salad

$8.95

Street Corn Salad

$7.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Brisket Chili

$7.95

Smoked Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95

Appetizers

Fried Artichoke Hearts

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$7.00

Quartered artichoke hearts lightly deep fried and served with a side of our chipotle ranch.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$12.00

Slow smoked pork belly, chopped into massive chunks and slow roasted in a honey bbq sauce. Bacon candy at it's finest!

Bacon Bombs

Bacon Bombs

$9.00

Applewood smoked bacon stuffed with pork sausage and cheddar cheese.

BBQ Sliders

$9.00

Pitmaster Nachos

$14.00

Wings

Traditional

Traditional

$15.00+

Beer brined and fried to perfection. Our signature sauces are all made in house using local ingredients, including hot peppers, when possible.

Boneless

Boneless

$15.00+

Always fresh and gluten free! Pickle brine white meat chicken fried to order with your choice of any of our signature sauces and rubs.

Cauliflower

$12.00+

Our Meats

Sliced Brisket 1/2 lb

$15.49

Chopped Brisket 1/2 lb

$14.49

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

$10.49

Pork Spare Ribs 1/3 Rack

$14.49

Half Chicken

$14.49

Pulled Chicken 1/2 lb

$8.49

Turkey Breast 1/2 lb

$9.49

BBQ Platters

The Duo

$24.99

Trio

$33.99

The Spread

$42.99

Sandwiches

Smashburger

$11.49

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.49

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.49

Turkey BLT

$13.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

NEW Chef Montie

$16.49

OLD Chef Montie

$16.49

Peruvian Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.49

Pitmaster's Delight

$16.49

Gobbler

$14.49

Texas toast, shaved smoked turkey, topped with fries and turkey gravy.

Get Loaded

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Dessert

Shark Bite Cookie Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Of My Good One Cookie Sandwich

$6.50

Black Veil Cookie Sandwich

$6.50

S'mores Cookie

$6.50

Sides

Fresh Fries

$3.99+

Honey Lime Slaw

$3.99+

4 Cheese Mac

$5.49+

Side Caesar Salad

$5.49+

Cornbread (2)

$3.00

Green Bean Casserole

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger Slider

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$6.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.95

Miss V Special

$7.95

Mac and cheese and a grilled cheese sandwich. Just like Miss V likes it.

Bottled Sodas

12z Sprite

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Bargs 12oz

$2.00

12oz Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fountain Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bargs Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Bramble Lemonade

$3.50

Merchandise

Bike to the Beach 'Can' Glass

$8.00

Two Roads

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Your neighborhood joint for wings & bbq in Mount Vernon

8327 Cooper Rd Unit C, Alexandria, VA 22309

