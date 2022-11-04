Chalkboard Wings & BBQ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Your neighborhood joint for wings & bbq in Mount Vernon
Location
8327 Cooper Rd Unit C, Alexandria, VA 22309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spin Pollo Kingstowne - 703-401-3344
No Reviews
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard Kingstowne, VA 22315
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant