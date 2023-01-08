Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chalong

749 9th Avenue

New York, NY 10019

Appetizers

Phuket Pak Mor

$14.00

Peek Gai Tod

$15.00

Jor Pu

$16.00

Taro Puff

$14.00

Yum Som~O

$15.00

Lumpu Salad

$15.00

Goong Golae

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees

Crab Curry

$28.00

Masamun Brisket

$28.00

Ox Tail Soup

$25.00

Lon Tao Jiew

$25.00

Som One Night Curry

$22.00

Goong Karee

$25.00

Steamed Fish

$36.00

Hoi Pad Cha

$25.00

Sator Goong

$25.00

Khao Pad Goong

$25.00

Mushroom J

$22.00

See Iew Bacon

$20.00

Gang Kati

$22.00Out of stock

Pla Tom Puerk

$25.00Out of stock

Nang~Rom

$28.00Out of stock

Grilled Hor~Mok

$25.00Out of stock

Moo Kapi

$22.00Out of stock

Mee Pum Riang

$20.00Out of stock

Khao Yum

$22.00Out of stock

Pla Yang

$36.00Out of stock

Hom Mali

$3.00

Desserts

Cassave Pudding

$14.00

Coconut ice cream and Banana

$14.00Out of stock

Hom Mali

$3.00

Wok Of Green

$13.00

Sides

Hom Mali

$3.00

Wok of Greens

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Thai iced tea

$6.00

Fresh COCO

$12.00

Sparkling water

$9.00

Still water

$9.00

Free Coconut

Free Thai Iced Tea

Mocktail

Som Jeed

$12.00

Tao Tueng

$12.00

Yah-nud

$12.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

749 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
