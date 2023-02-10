Main picView gallery

Cham Thai

review star

No reviews yet

370 E. Main St. Ste 190

Carrboro, NC 27510

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad Kee Mao
Green Curry

Appetizer

Fried Wonton

$6.00

Stuffed ground chicken wrapped in wonton skin, deep-fried served with sweet chili sauce on the side

Veggie Egg Rolls

$5.00

Deep-fried egg roll skin, stuffed with glass noodles, carrots, chopped cabbage, celery served with sweet chili sauce on the side

Fresh Roll

$5.00

Shrimp, imitation crab meat, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, mint and basil wrapped in rice paper, served with special sauce

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Thai Dumpling

$6.00

Ground chicken and chopped cabbage, wrapped with wonton skin and deep-fried or steamed

Puff Crab Curry

$7.00

Deep-fried imitation-crabmeat with curry powder, carrots, potatoes and cream cheese in wanton skin served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Sate

$8.00

Marinated, sliced chicken with a mixture of Thai spicy and coconut milk. Grilled and served on bamboo skewers with peanut-cucumber sauce

Spicy Crispy Tofu

$9.00

Deep-fried tofu sauté with chili garlic sauce

Spicy Chicken Wing

$10.00

Crispy chicken wings sautéed with chili garlic sauce

Shrimp Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Deep-fried shrimp in egg roll skin served with homemade sauce

Tempura Tofu and mix vegetable

$8.00

Tempura Shrimp and Mix vegetable

$11.00

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Lightly battered deep-fried calamari, served with sweet chili sauce

Volcano Rock Shrimp

$12.00

battered shrimp mixed with spicy mayo yuzu sauce and masago

Soup

Tom Yum Soup Cup

$5.00

Hot and sour soup with lemon grass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, tomato, basil leaves, scallion, coriander and mushrooms

Tom Yum Soup Hot Pot

$12.00

Tom Kha Cup

$5.00

Coconut milk with lime juice, galangal, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and coriander

Tom Kha Hot Pot

$12.00

Silver noodle soup Cup

$5.00

Silver noodle, celery, carrots in the soup on top with fried garlic oil and coriander

Silver noodle soup Hot Pot

$12.00

Wonton Soup Hot Pot

$12.00

Ground chicken in wonton skin in clear broth soup with bokchoy, celery, fried garlic oil, coriander and scallion

Salad

Papaya Salad

$9.00

Shredded green papaya and carrot mixed with peanut tomato, chilies, garlic and lime dressing

Salad Khaek

$9.00Out of stock

Green salad, bean curd, tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots topped with crispy wonton skins and peanut dressing

Nam tok Beef

$12.00

(Yum Beef) Grilled slice beef mixed with red onions ground chilies, mint leaves, basil leaves, scallion, coriander, roasted rice and homemade sauce

Plah Tofu

$9.00

Steamed tofu mixed with chili paste, carrot, red onion, mint leaves, scallion, coriander, kaffir lime leaves and homemade sauce

Larb

$10.00

Ground pork or chicken mixed ground chilies, mint leaves, carrot, scallion, coriander, roasted rice, red onions and homemade sauce

Silver Noodle Salad

$12.00

Ground chicken, shrimp, red onions, tomatoes, coriander,scallion, celery, chili paste, peanut mixed with lime sauce

Plah Seafood

$18.00

Mixed Seafood with chili paste, carrots, red onion, mint leaves, scallion, coriander, kaffirlime leaves, lemon grass and homemade sauce

Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$16.00

Fried crispy quarters duck with Duck broth soup, bok choy and bean sprouts on top with celery leaves and fried garlic.

Beef Noodle soup

$15.00

Slice of stew beef with Beef broth soup, beef ball bok choy and bean sprouts on top with celery leaves and fried garlic

Yen Ta Fo Noodle Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Fish ball, squid, shrimp, fried tofu, white fungus, imitation crab, fried wonton skin, bok choy and Pink tofu homemade broth on top with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.

Pok Pok Noodle soup

$14.00

Fish ball, ground pork, slice BBQ pork, pork wonton, fried wanton skin, bok choy, bean sprout and homemade broth soup on top with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.

Creamy Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$16.00

Fish ball, ground pork, squid, shrimp, imitation crab, fried wanton skin, bean sprout and homemade creamy spicy and sour soup on top with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic

Stir Fried Noodle

Pad Thai

Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with meat, scrambled egg, bean sprouts, scallion and peanut

Thai Chow Mein

Stir-fried Soft Thai noodle with meat, Napa, carrot, celery, scallion and homemade brown sauce

Pad See Ew

Stir-fried flat noodle with sweet black soy sauce egg and broccoli

Pad Kee Mao

Stir-fried flat noodle with chilies, garlic, onion, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, basil leaves and homemade brown sauce

Pad Silver Noodle

Stir-fried silver noodles, scrambled egg, tomatoes, Napa, carrot, celery, scallion, sesame oil and homemade brown sauce

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Fried rice with scrambled egg, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves with home made garlic chili sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried rice with curry powder scrambled egg, onions, carrots, pea, scallion, pine apple chunks, raisins, cashew nut, and home sauce

Garlic Fried Rice

Fried rice with chop garlic, carrots, scallion, fried garlic and soy sauce

Kimchi Fried Rice

Fried rice mixed with kimchi, onion, egg top fried bacon and scallion

Curry

Green Curry

spicy green curry mixed with coconut milk, bamboo shoots bell peppers and basil leaves. (Med)

Yellow Curry

Mildest curry mixed with coconut milk, onions, carrots, potato and top with fried red onion. (Mild)

Panang Curry

spicy curry mixed with coconut milk, zucchini, carrots and bell peppers (Mild)

Red Curry

spicy curry mixed with coconut milk, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, eggplant and basil leaves (Med)

Massaman Curry

sweet and sour curry mixed with coconut milk, onions, carrots, potato top with fried red onion and peanut

Entree

Spicy Bamboo Shoots

Stir-fried with bamboo shoots basil, onion, scallion and bell pepper in chili paste sacue. (Med)

Chili Basil Leaves

Stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, basil leaves, chili mix garlic and choice of meat

Stir-fried Mix Vegetable

Oyster sauce, garlic stir-fried with broccolis, carrots, celery, zucchini, cabbage, baby corn, and napa

Cashew Nut

Choice of meat Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, carrots, scallions, onions and cashew nuts in chili paste sauce

Ginger Mushroom

Sauteed with fresh gingers, mushrooms, onions, celery, scallions and choice of meat

Garlic Sauce

Choice of meat stir-fried with garlic and black pepper sauce served with steam vegetables

Kung Pao

Stir-fried with chilies, garlic, scallions and peanut (Med)

Teriyaki Sauce

Pan grilled sliced meat in teriyaki gravy and steamed mix vegetables.

Orange Sauce

Deep fried crispy meat with orange sauce and steamed mix vegetables.

Sweet And Sour Sauce

Deep fried crispy meat with pineapples, onion, tomatoes, zucchini, scallion and sweet and sour sauce

Cham Thai Fried Rice

Fried rice with scrambled egg, onions, carrots, pea, scallion and choice of meat

Stir Fried Eggplant

Eggplant stir fried with chili, garlic, soybean paste, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves (Med)

House Specials

Mongolian Beef

$15.00

Sliced beef with scallion, carrots, onions, bell peppers and Mongolian style sauce served with Jasmin rice

Rahd Nar Mee Krop

$20.00

gravy sauce with seafood, bok choy, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms and crispy egg noodle

Pad Char

$22.00

Fried fish fillet , shrimp, squid, mussels, scallop, imitation carb stir fried with chili paste, thai herb, onion, bell peppers and basil leaves

Cham Thai Roast Chicken

$17.00

Thai style marinated chicken leg quarter serve with tamarind sauce,and sticky rice

Tom Yam Nam Kon (Poa Taek)

$18.00

Creamy tom yum soup or spice and sour soup with shrimp, scallop,squid, mussel, red onions, tomato, basil leaves, scallion, cilantro and mushrooms

Gooong Ob Woon Sen

$19.00

Shrimp(5) in clay pot roast with silver noodle, ginger, garlic, bacon, Celery, scallion, sesame oil and soy sauce

khao Soi

$16.00

Curry noodle northern thai style with dark meat chicken top with crispy noodle

Phra Ram Long Song

$14.00

Steamed chicken vegetable top with curry peanut sauce, chili paste and jasmine rice

Basil Combo Tray(2-3people)

$28.00

Stir fried basil sauce with ground chicken, bell peppers and basil leaves over jasmine rice top with 3 fried egg Fish sauce with fresh chili

Three Flavors Deep Fried fish

$18.00

Pineapple mixed with three flavors sauce top on Fried crispy fish

Kor Moo Yang

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled married pork Chef Aun style served with tamarind sauce, cucumber and sticky rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Fried rice with egg, real crab meat onions, carrot, scallion and butter.

Khao Moo Dang

$15.00

Thai BBQ. Pork over rice with boil egg, sweet sausage, cucumber and sesame homemade gravy sauce

Papaya salad tray

$20.00

Papaya salad, Thai jerk beef , grilled chicken, sticky rice and pork ride $20

Pad Thai Tom Yum

$20.00

Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with jumbo shrimp, scrambled egg, shrimp paste, Tomyum herb, bean sprouts, scallion and cilantro

Crispy Duck Rice

$24.00

Side Orders

Steam white rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sticky rice

$2.50

Steamed vegetables

$2.00

Steamed noodles

$2.00

Fried egg

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Sweet chili sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

Spicy mayo

$0.50

Fish sauce with fresh chili

$1.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava with Vanilla ice cream

$9.00

Ice Cream Thai tea

$5.00Out of stock

Tub Tim Krob

$8.00Out of stock

Cham Thai Churros

$8.00

Roti

$3.00

Thai crispy crepes topped with sweetened condensed milk & sugar

Bananas In Blanket

$6.50

Banana with sticky rice in a crispy wrap, served with coconut milk

Sweet Sticky Rice And Mango (Seasonal)

$6.50Out of stock

Ice cream

$2.00

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.00

Thai Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00Out of stock

S.Pellegrino

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Hot tea

$2.00

Kid’s Menu

Chicken pasta

$7.00

Chicken finger with french fries

$7.00

Import

Singha

$5.00

Asahi

$5.00

Local

IPA

$5.00

Duty Bull

$5.00

White

Chardonnay

$9.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Riesling

$8.00+

Red

Carbenet

$10.00+

Malbec

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Merlot

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Location

370 E. Main St. Ste 190, Carrboro, NC 27510

