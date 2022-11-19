Chamacos Tacos imageView gallery

Chamacos Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

1311 Butler Avenue

Tybee Island, GA 31410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Ceviche del Dia

$9.00Out of stock

Chip Sampler

$10.00

Chips & Guac

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Elotes

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Special App

$8.00Out of stock

Taqitos

$8.00

Diablo Roja Pozole

$9.00Out of stock

Verde Chicken Pazole

$9.00Out of stock

Caldo De Pollo

$9.00Out of stock

Clam Basket

$5.00Out of stock

5 Wings

$7.50Out of stock

10 Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Sofrito Mexicano

$5.00Out of stock

Tacos

Pickle Run Taco

Out of stock

Carnitas

$3.50

Barbacoa

$3.50

Piccadillo

$3.50

Pollo a la Parilla

$3.50Out of stock

Veggie

$3.50

Nopales

$4.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Baja Fish

$5.00

Carne Asada

$5.00

Fried Oyster

$5.00

Chicken Tinga

$4.00Out of stock

Chorizo

$4.00

Cochinita Pibil

$4.00Out of stock

Jerk Shrimp

$5.00Out of stock

Quatro Box

$12.00Out of stock

Fiesta Platter

$15.00Out of stock

Tostada

$5.00

Pork Belly

$6.00

El Pollo Royale

$5.00Out of stock

Birria Taco

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Taco

$11.00Out of stock

***Plate***

Chamacos

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Picky Kid Taco

$3.50

Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Basket of Chips

$1.50

Shred Cheese

$0.50

Cotija Cheese

$0.50

Chirizo

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Mango Sauce

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Chipotle Aoli

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Onions

$0.75

Cilantro

$0.50

Raw onions

$0.25

Diced Jalapeños

$0.50

Green Cabbage

$0.25

Dessert

Chamaco's Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Churros

$6.00

Churros Sampler

$8.00Out of stock

Choco Taco

$4.00

Blanco Shots

Avion Shot

$8.00

Azunia Shot

$9.00

Campo Bravo Shot

$5.00

Casa Pecado Shot

$8.00

Casa Pecado 53 Shot

$11.00

Casamigos Shot

$10.00

Cazadores Shot

$6.00

Clase Azul Shot

$18.00

Corralejo Shot

$6.00

Dos Primos

$8.00

El Mayor

$6.00

El Jimador Shot

$5.00

Espolon Shot

$6.00

Fortuleza Shot

$9.00

Grand Mayan VS Shot

$9.00

Herradura Shot

$7.00

Pasote Shot

$7.00

Prospero Shot

$7.00

Skeleto Shot

$10.00

Tapatio 110 Shot

$6.00

Tita Dona Celia Shot

$9.00

Tres Agaves Shot

$5.00

Villa One Shot

$10.00

Reposado Shots

Azunia

$10.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Casa Noble

$10.00

Casa Pecado

$9.00

Cazadores

$7.00

Clase Azul

$22.00

Coramino Repo

$11.00

Diego Santa

$10.00

Dos Primos Rep

$10.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Espolon

$7.00

Fortuleza

$11.00

Jaja

$9.00

Herradura

$10.00

Mucha Liga

$11.00

Pasote

$8.00

Prospero

$9.00

Skeleto

$11.00

Villa One

$11.00

Anejo Shots

4 Copas Shot

$10.00

Azunia Shot

$11.00

Clase Azul Gold

$40.00

Corralejo Shot

$8.00

Espolon Shot

$9.00

Fortuleza Shot

$13.00

Mucha Liga Shot

$12.00

Pasote Shot

$9.00

Prospero Shot

$11.00

Skeleto Shot

$12.00

Villa One Shot

$13.00

Herradura Ultra

$18.00

Mezcal Shots

400 Conejos Shot

$6.00

Bahez Shot

$7.00

Bozal Borrego Shot

$11.00

Bozal Cuishe Shot

$9.00

Bozal Iberico Shot

$13.00

Bozal Pechuga Shot

$13.00

Bozal Tepeztate Shot

$9.00

Bozal Tobala Shot

$13.00

Bozal Tobasiche Shot

$9.00

Casamigos Shot

$13.00

Clase Azul Shot

$40.00

Creyente Shot

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida Shot

$9.00

Dos Hombres Shot

$10.00

El Bujo Shot

$8.00

El Compadre Shot

$8.00

El Salto Shot

$8.00

El Scorpion Shot

$10.00

El Silencio Shot

$12.00

Erstwhile Arroqueno Shot

$13.00

Fandango Shot

$7.00

Gracias A Dios Shot

$9.00

Mezcal Vago Shot

$9.00

Monte Alban Shot

$5.00

Nucano Shot

$9.00

Peloton Shot

$7.00

Misc Shots

Gustoso Mexican Rum Shot

$7.00

Gracias A Dios Gin Shot

$8.00

Infused Tequila Shot

$6.00

Castillo Rum

$5.00

Blanco Flights

Avion Flight

$5.33

Azunia Flight

$6.00

Campo Bravo Flight

$3.00

Casa Pecado Flight

$5.00

Casa Pecado 53 Flight

$7.00

Casamigos Flight

$7.00

Cazadores Flight

$4.00

Clase Azul Flight

$10.00

Corralejo Flight

$4.00

El Jimador Flight

$3.00

Espolon Flight

$4.00

Fortuleza Flight

$6.00

Grand Mayan VS Flight

$6.00

Herradura Flight

$5.00

Pasote Flight

$5.00

Prospero Flight

$5.00

Skeleto Flight

$7.00

Tapatio 110 Flight

$4.00

Tita Dona Celia Flight

$6.00

Tres Agaves Flight

$3.00

Villa One Flight

$7.00

Reposado Flights

Azunia Flight

$7.00

Casamigos Flight

$7.00

Casa Noble Flight

$7.00

Casa Pecado Flight

$6.00

Cazadores Flight

$5.00

Clase Azul Flight

$15.00

Diego Santa Flight

$7.00

El Jimador Flight

$4.00

Espolon Flight

$5.00

Fortuleza Flight

$7.00

Jaja Flight

$6.00

Mucha Liga Flight

$7.00

Pasote Flight

$5.00

Prospero Flight

$6.00

Skeleto Flight

$7.00

Villa One Flight

$7.00

Anejo Flights

4 Copas Flight

$7.00

Azunia Flight

$7.00

Corralejo Flight

$5.00

Espolon Flight

$6.00

Fortuleza Flight

$9.00

Mucha Liga Flight

$8.00

Pasote Flight

$6.00

Prospero Flight

$7.00

Skeleto Flight

$8.00

Villa One Flight

$9.00

Mezcal Flights

400 Conejos Flight

$4.00

Bahez Flight

$5.00

Bozal Borrego Flight

$7.00

Bozal Cuishe Flight

$6.00

Bozal Iberico Flight

$9.00

Bozal Pechuga Flight

$9.00

Bozal Tepeztate Flight

$6.00

Bozal Tobala Flight

$9.00

Bozal Tobasiche Flight

$6.00

Casamigos Flight

$9.00

Clase Azul Flight

$27.00

Creyente Flight

$8.00

Del Maguey Vida Flight

$6.00

Dos Hombres Flight

$7.00

El Bujo Flight

$5.00

El Compadre Flight

$5.00

El Salto Flight

$5.00

El Scorpion Flight

$7.00

El Silencio Flight

$7.00

Erstwhile Arroqueno Flight

$9.00

Fandango Flight

$5.00

Gracias A Dios Flight

$6.00

Mezcal Vago Flight

$6.00

Monte Alban Flight

$3.00

Nucano Flight

$6.00

Peloton Flight

$5.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$5.00

Paloma

$5.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Watermelon Margarita

$9.00

Infused Margarita

$8.50

Mega Margarita

$12.50

Mega Paloma

$12.50

Mega Ranch Water

$12.50

Mega Watermelon Marg

$19.50

Mega Infused Marg

$18.00

Margarita Carafe

$24.50

Paloma Carafe

$24.50

Ranch Water Carafe

$24.50

Watermelon Marg Carafe

$38.00

Infused Marg Carafe

$35.00

Matt's Mash-Up

$10.00

Barrel Aged Teq Old Fash

$9.50

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Jengibre Breeze

$13.00Out of stock

Orange You Glad

$9.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Spritzer

$9.00

Jam Fest Carafe

$24.50Out of stock

Potion De Muerte

$9.00Out of stock

Rearrange Mint

$7.00Out of stock

Rhootman Berry Bliss

$10.00

Rhootman Rita

$10.00

Rhootman Holiday

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

La Fresca Maria

$10.00

Beer

Tango Ponce IPA

$6.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Extra 16 oz

$5.00

Corona Extra 24oz

$7.00

Corona Premire

$4.00

Corona Premier 16oz

$5.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Dos Equis 16oz

$5.00

Modelo

$4.00

Modelo 16oz

$5.00

Pacifico

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Saporous

$6.00

Scawflaw Malhechores

$5.00

Taco Tuesday PBR

$2.00

Taco Tuesday Tecate

$2.00

Tecate

$4.00

Tecate 16oz

$5.00

Terrapin Los Bravos

$5.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$4.00

Bucket Dos Esquis

$15.00

Bucket PBR

$10.00

Bucket Tecate

$15.00

Special Beer!!

$5.00

Lechuza Lager

$4.00

Lechuza Amber

$4.00

Lechuza Lime

$4.00

Long Dink Can

$7.00

Island Lager

$5.00

White Claw Surf

$5.00

Draft

Pacifico

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Drinks

AHA Sparkling Water

$3.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Fresh Juice

$5.00

Jarritos Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Topo Chico Water

$3.00

Vita Coco

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1311 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island, GA 31410

Directions

Gallery
Chamacos Tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Vida
orange starNo Reviews
1315 Butler Avenue Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
Captain Mike's Dolphin Adventure - Tybee Island
orange starNo Reviews
1 Old US Highway 80 Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Restaurant - Tybee
orange star4.0 • 753
1511 Butler Ave Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
Raw Ingredients - Tybee Island
orange star4.6 • 235
18C 16th Street Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
The Deck Beachbar and Kitchen - Tybee Island
orange star4.3 • 1,395
404 Butler Ave Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
Chamacos Tacos North - 1105 U.S. 80
orange starNo Reviews
1105 U.S. 80 Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tybee Island

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tybee Island
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston