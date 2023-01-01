Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chamoy City Limits

review star

No reviews yet

24188 Boerne Stage Rd

San Antonio, TX 78255

RASPAS

RASPAS 20oz

ANACONDA

$6.93

BLUEBERRY DREAMSICLE

$6.93

CHANGO RASPA

$6.93

All sour! Pickle juice and chamoy w/lucas salt. Classic!

CHERRY - CHAMOY RASPA w/ Chinese Candy

$6.93

$6.93

Cherry - Chamoy #1 Bestseller

CHERRY PICCADILLY

$6.93

COCO CHAMOY

$6.93

DIABLITO

$6.93

GHOST PEPPER CHANGO

$6.93

GRAPE INVADER

$6.93

ISLE OF MISFITS RASPA

$6.93

Tropical with cherry coco and pineapple! Red & green chamoy, Sweet and sour. Customer fave since 2012!

KETO PICCADILLY

$6.93

KOMODO DRAGON

$6.93

LUCAS MANGO

$6.93

ORANGE DREAMSICLS

$6.93

PICCADILLY CIRCUS

$6.93

PICKLE CONE GREEN 32oz

$6.93

PICKLE CONE RED 32oz

$6.93

PINK LECHE RASPA

$6.93

Shaved Ice Raspa + Original secret-recipe Pink Leche + Cold and Sweet

RAINBOW CHAMOY

$6.93

SALTED WATERMELON RASPA

$6.93

Watermelon + pickle juice + more....red and green chamoy!

SALTY DOG RASPA

$6.93

SOUR GREEN MANGO

$6.93

STRAWBERRY & CHAMOY

$6.93

PICKLE RASPAS

Piccadilly Raspas 20 oz

Piccadilly Original RASPA 24oz

$7.39

$7.39

Shaved Ice Raspa w/ Pickles Sliced Diced + Kool Aid + Both Chamoys. Add any flavor syrup. 32oz.

Keto Piccadilly RASPA 24oz

$7.39

Picca-Bear Piccadilly RASPA 24oz

$8.31

Pickle Cone Raspas 32 oz

ORIGINAL PICKLE CONE GREEN RASPA 32oz

$7.75

$7.75

Shaved Ice Raspa + Sour Green Chamoy + Whole Pickle + Lucas Salt + Sour With A Hint of Sweetness + 32oz.

ORIGINAL PICKLE CONE RED RASPA 32oz

$7.75

$7.75

Shaved Ice Raspa + Red Chamoy +Cherry Syrup+ Whole Pickle + Lucas Salt + Sour Cherry with a Hint of Sweetness + 32oz

GRAPE KOOL-AID PICKLE CONE RASPA 32oz

$7.75

$7.75
ORIGINAL PICKLE CONE BLUE 32oz

$7.75

$7.75

SNO-CONES

SNOW CONE

$6.00

SECRET MENU

SUPERHERO SNOWCONES 20oz

Aquaman

$6.47

Avatar

$6.47

Avengers

$6.47

Baby Yoda

$6.47

Batman & Robin

$6.47

Beavis

$6.47

Better Call Saul

$6.47

Black Panther

$6.47

Breaking Bad

$6.47

Bumblebee

$6.47

C3PO

$6.47

Captain America

$6.47

Catwoman

$6.47

Charlie Brown

$6.47

Deadpool

$6.47

Dungeons & Dragons

$6.47

Ernie & Burt

$6.47

Frozen

$6.47

Game of Thrones

$6.47

Hellboy

$6.47

Homer Simpson

$6.47

Hulk

$6.47

Iron Man

$6.47

Itchy & Scratchy

$6.47

Joker

$6.47

Kermit the Frog

$6.47

Kill Bill

$6.47

Kool-Aid Man

$6.47

Little Mermaid

$6.47

Mario & Luigi

$6.47

Mordecai & Rigby

$6.47

My Little Pony

$6.47

R2D2

$6.47

Saul Goodman

$6.47

Shrek

$6.47

Skeletor

$6.47

Smurf

$6.47

Smurfette

$6.47

Snow White

$6.47

Spiderman

$6.47

Sponge Bob & Patrick

$6.47

Stranger Things

$6.47

Superman

$6.47

Thor

$6.47

Toothless

$6.47

We Bear Bears

$6.47

Wednesday

$6.47

Winnie The Pooh

$6.47

Wonder Woman

$6.47

Yoda

$6.47

CANDY

RIM DIP: ALL VARIETIES 10oz.

$9.25

MYSTERY BAG

$3.70

MYSTERY TOY BAG

$5.55

GUMMY BEAR TRAY #50

$3.70

COLD DRINKS

Pickle Juice & Chamoy Drink 32oz

$3.69

KOOL-AID Drink 32oz

$3.69

LEMONADE 32oz

$3.69
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Raspa + Mangonadas + Slushies + Chamoy + Ice Cream

