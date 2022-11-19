Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chamoy City Limits

64 Reviews

$

447 W Hildebrand Ave

#105

San Antonio, TX 78212

Popular Items

PINK LECHE RASPA
RED CANDY APPLE CHOPPED
ISLE OF MISFITS RASPA

RASPAS

CHANGO RASPA

$5.99

All sour! Pickle juice and chamoy w/lucas salt. Classic!

CHERRY - CHAMOY RASPA w/ Chinese Candy

CHERRY - CHAMOY RASPA w/ Chinese Candy

$6.50

Cherry - Chamoy #1 Bestseller

ISLE OF MISFITS RASPA

$5.99

Tropical with cherry coco and pineapple! Red & green chamoy, Sweet and sour. Customer fave since 2012!

PINK LECHE RASPA

$7.25

Shaved Ice Raspa + Original secret-recipe Pink Leche + Cold and Sweet

SALTED WATERMELON RASPA

$5.99

Watermelon + pickle juice + more....red and green chamoy!

Salty Dog RASPA

$5.99

RED CHANGO

$5.99

GREEN CHANGO

$5.99

LUCAS MANGO

$5.99

Mangonadas

Original Mangonada 16oz

Original Mangonada 16oz

$7.75Out of stock

Mango-Dilly 16oz

$8.50

Mango-Bear 16oz

$8.50

Mango Pickle-Bear 16oz

$9.50Out of stock

Mango- Sour Patch 16oz

$9.50

Mango- Pickle- Sour Patch 16oz

$9.75

Fresanadas

Original Fresanada 16oz

$7.50Out of stock

Fresa Bear 16oz

$8.00

Fresa Dilly 16oz

$8.50

Fresa Pickle-Bear 16oz

$9.00

Fresa - Sour Patch 16oz

$9.00

Fresa - Pickle Sour Patch 16oz

$9.50

Slushies

DIABLITO SLUSHIE * SPICY SLUSHIE

DIABLITO SLUSHIE * SPICY SLUSHIE

$5.25

Frozen Lemonade, jalapeno syrup, chili salt, red /green chamoy and candied jalapenos.

FROZEN LEMONADE SLUSHIE

FROZEN LEMONADE SLUSHIE

$5.25
STRAWBERRIES & CHAMOY SLUSHIE

STRAWBERRIES & CHAMOY SLUSHIE

$5.25

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE SLUSHIE

$5.25
KOOL-AID SLUSHIE

KOOL-AID SLUSHIE

$5.25

PICK-A-FLAVOR SLUSHIE

$5.25

Piccadilly Raspas 24 oz

Piccadilly Original RASPA 24oz

Piccadilly Original RASPA 24oz

$7.75

Shaved Ice Raspa w/ Pickles Sliced Diced + Kool Aid + Both Chamoys. Add any flavor syrup. 32oz.

Keto Piccadilly RASPA 24oz

$7.50

Picca-Bear Piccadilly RASPA 24oz

$7.75

Pickle Cone Raspas 32 oz

ORIGINAL PICKLE CONE GREEN RASPA 32oz

ORIGINAL PICKLE CONE GREEN RASPA 32oz

$7.75

Shaved Ice Raspa + Sour Green Chamoy + Whole Pickle + Lucas Salt + Sour With A Hint of Sweetness + 32oz.

ORIGINAL PICKLE CONE RED RASPA 32oz

ORIGINAL PICKLE CONE RED RASPA 32oz

$7.75

Shaved Ice Raspa + Red Chamoy +Cherry Syrup+ Whole Pickle + Lucas Salt + Sour Cherry with a Hint of Sweetness + 32oz

GRAPE KOOL-AID PICKLE CONE RASPA 32oz

GRAPE KOOL-AID PICKLE CONE RASPA 32oz

$7.75
ORIGINAL PICKLE CONE BLUE 32oz

ORIGINAL PICKLE CONE BLUE 32oz

$7.75

DREAMSICLES

CHERRY- COCO DREAMSICLE 24oz

$7.50

COCONUT DREAMSICLE 24oz

$7.50

ORANGE DREAMSICLE 24oz

$7.50

PINA-COLADA DREAMSICLE 24oz

$7.50

RAINBOW DREAMSICLE 24oz

$7.50

ROOTBEER DREAMSICLE 24oz

$7.50

BANANA DREAMSICLE 24oz

$7.50

STRAWBERY-RASPBERRY DREAMSICLE 24oz

$7.50

CHERRY VANILLA DREAMSICLE

$7.50

SNO-CONES

SNOW CONE

$5.50+

ICE CREAM FLOATS

Floats are made with Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with featured soda. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Big Red Ice Cream Float

Big Red Ice Cream Float

$7.50

Big Red Soda over Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream! Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. 20 oz.

Grizzly Bear (Root Beer + Chocolate) Ice Cream Float

Grizzly Bear (Root Beer + Chocolate) Ice Cream Float

$7.50

Root Beer soda over Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with chocolate sauce is the Grizzly Bear Chamoy City Limits original! Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. 20 oz.

Buccaneer Days (Grape Crush) Ice Cream Float

$7.50

Grape Soda over Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with sal-limon is Buccaneer Days, a Chamoy City Limits original! Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. 20 oz.

Cherry Coke Ice Cream Float

$7.50

Cherry Coke over Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream ! Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. 20 oz.

Root Beer Ice Cream Float

Root Beer Ice Cream Float

$7.50

Root Beer over Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream is the Teddy Bear! Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. 20 oz.

The Cure (Dr. Pepper) Ice Cream Float

The Cure (Dr. Pepper) Ice Cream Float

$7.50

Dr. Pepper over Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with tigers blood added to the mix makes this The Cure, a Chamoy City Limits original! Topped with whipped cream and a cherry 20 oz Coca-

Coke Ice Cream Float

$7.50

PLAIN SCOOPS

Homemade Blue Bell Vanilla Ice Cream scoop. Please choose any additional toppings in the modification section. Thank you!

1 - Scoop

$3.50

2- Scoop

$5.50

ICE CREAM CUPS

Vanilla Ice Cream & Strawberry Chamoy

$5.75
VANILLA CANDY CUP

VANILLA CANDY CUP

$7.75

MILKSHAKES

Vanilla Milkshake 16oz

$8.50
Chocolate Milkshake 16oz

Chocolate Milkshake 16oz

$8.50
Strawberry Milkshake 16oz

Strawberry Milkshake 16oz

$8.50

CHAMOY CANDY & RIM DIPS

RIM DIP: ALL VARIETIES 10oz.

$11.50

ORIGINAL CHAMOY BOTTLE

$11.50

CANDY: GUMMY BEARS 10oz

$7.75

CANDY: SOUR PATCH 10oz

$7.75

CHERRY KOOL-AID PICKLES 10oz.

$6.50

ALL TRAYS

CHERRY KOOL-AID PICKLES 10oz.

$6.50
FRUIT ROLL UP PICKLE TRAY

FRUIT ROLL UP PICKLE TRAY

$6.25

RED CANDY APPLE CHOPPED

$7.95

Whole fresh cellophane-wrapped candy apple with a side of lucas & chamoy!

FRESH CUCUMBER & CHAMOY TRAY w 2 Chinese candies

$6.50

FRESH FRUIT & CANDY TRAY w/ 2 CHINESE CANDIES

$7.50

DELUXE CHEETOS/GUMMIES/PICKLES

$8.50

Hot Cheetos + Pickles + Gummy Bears + Chamoy + Lucas + Lemon Juice

HOT CHEETOS & PICKLES TRAY

$7.00

HOT CHEETOS & GUMMIES TRAY

$7.00
PICKLE & CHINESE CANDY TRAY

PICKLE & CHINESE CANDY TRAY

$6.50

Pickle with one green, one lemon Chinese candy. Red & Green chamoy!

TAKIS & PICKLES TRAY REG

TAKIS & PICKLES TRAY REG

$7.50

TAKIS XL BIG PARTY SIZE

$12.75

GUSHERS BAG

$2.50

Pickles & Gummy Tray

$6.50

Nothing but pickles & Gummy Bears, dressed with chamoy, fresh lime and chili salt!

Iced Beverages

Pickle Juice & Chamoy Drink

$3.50

V8 Preparada

$4.50

KOOL-AID Drink

$3.50

Mangonada Float

$8.00

Fresanada Float

$8.00

Coconada Float

$8.00

Limonada Float

$8.00

Agua Mineral Preparada w/chamoy

$2.50

Canned Drinks

Big Red CAN

$1.75

Bottle Water

$1.75

Coke CAN

$1.75

Diet Coke CAN

$1.75

Dr. Pepper CAN

$1.75

Mug Root Beer CAN

$1.75Out of stock

Sprite CAN

$1.50

Counter Candy

Blow Pops SM

$0.75

Candy Banks Tubes

$9.99

Smarties Lollipop

$0.99

Poppers

$0.50

Zumba Hot

$1.99
