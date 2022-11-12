Restaurant header imageView gallery

Champagnes Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1260 Bison Avenue

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Order Again

Popular Items

Ice Tea, Fresh Brewed Paradise

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk

$3.75

Peanut Butter

$3.75

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.75

Toffee

$3.75

Small Pack - Pecan Puffs

$4.95

Large Pack - Pecan Puffs

$13.95

Caramel Shortbread Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Bakery Goods

Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Fruit Tart

$7.50Out of stock

Brownie Tart

$6.00Out of stock
Butterscotch Banana Cream Tart

Butterscotch Banana Cream Tart

$7.50Out of stock

Loaf Sandwich Bread

$12.00

1\2 Baguette

$3.00

Loaf Baguette

$5.00

1/2 Loaf Sandwich Bread

$6.00

Small Blueberry Muffin

$4.99Out of stock

Large Blueberry Muffin

$13.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.99Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$4.99Out of stock

Mini Muffin

$2.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Seasonal Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Brownie

$5.95Out of stock

Quiche Slice

$15.00Out of stock

Pies and Cakes

Mini Coconut Cake

$4.95Out of stock

Large Coconut Cake

$13.99Out of stock

Mini Chocolate Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Mini Carrot Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Mini Cup Cakes

$5.95Out of stock

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Ice Tea, Fresh Brewed Paradise

$3.50

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Large Orange Juice

$5.00

Small Orange Juice

$4.00

Large Apple Juice

$5.00

Small Apple Juice

$4.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Skim Milk

$3.00

Bottled Beverages

Soda Can

$2.50

Large Perrier

$5.00

Small San Pellegrino

$3.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Flavored Pellegrino

$4.00

Fiji Water

Arrowhead Water

Ice Flavored Water

$3.25

Zico Coconut Water

$2.95

Gatorade

$2.95

Thunder King Black Coffee

$5.00

Thunder King Black Gold

$6.00

Redbull

$4.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$4.00

Redbull Tropical

$4.00

Red Wine Glass

La Vielle Ferme Rouge

$9.00

La Quercia Montepulciano

$10.00

Neilson Byron Pinot Noir

$11.00

Champs de Reves Pinot Noir

$15.00

Casas Del Bosque Cabernet

$12.00

Kendall Jackson Cabernet

$14.00

Ferrair Carano Cabernet

$16.00

Malbec Tinto Negro

$12.00

White Wine Glass

La Vielle Ferme Blanc

$9.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

Los Vascos Chardonnay

$12.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$14.00

Levendi Chardonnay

$15.00

Levendi Rose

$14.00

Cocktails

Ohza - Classic Bellini

$8.00

Miami Cocktail - Mimosa Spritz

$8.00Out of stock

Miami Cocktail - Sangria Spritz

$8.00

Sabe - London Gin & Tonic

$8.00

Sabe - Margarita

$8.00

White Claw - Raspberry

$7.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw - Lime

$7.00

White Claw - Grapefruit

$7.00

High Noon - Watermelon

$7.00

High Noon - Mango

$7.00

High Noon - Passionfruit

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Beer

Budlight

$5.00

Budwiser

$5.00

Micalobe Ultra

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$7.00Out of stock

Pacifico