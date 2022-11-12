- Home
- /
- Newport Beach
- /
- Champagnes Kitchen
Champagnes Kitchen
No reviews yet
1260 Bison Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Cookies
Bakery Goods
Lemon Tart
$7.50Out of stock
Chocolate Tart
$7.00Out of stock
Fruit Tart
$7.50Out of stock
Brownie Tart
$6.00Out of stock
Butterscotch Banana Cream Tart
$7.50Out of stock
Loaf Sandwich Bread
$12.00
1\2 Baguette
$3.00
Loaf Baguette
$5.00
1/2 Loaf Sandwich Bread
$6.00
Small Blueberry Muffin
$4.99Out of stock
Large Blueberry Muffin
$13.99Out of stock
Pumpkin Muffin
$4.99Out of stock
Banana Muffin
$4.99Out of stock
Mini Muffin
$2.25Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll
$6.00Out of stock
Seasonal Cupcake
$4.00Out of stock
Brownie
$5.95Out of stock
Quiche Slice
$15.00Out of stock
Pies and Cakes
Beverages
Bottled Beverages
Red Wine Glass
White Wine Glass
Cocktails
Ohza - Classic Bellini
$8.00
Miami Cocktail - Mimosa Spritz
$8.00Out of stock
Miami Cocktail - Sangria Spritz
$8.00
Sabe - London Gin & Tonic
$8.00
Sabe - Margarita
$8.00
White Claw - Raspberry
$7.00
White Claw - Black Cherry
$7.00
White Claw - Lime
$7.00
White Claw - Grapefruit
$7.00
High Noon - Watermelon
$7.00
High Noon - Mango
$7.00
High Noon - Passionfruit
$7.00
High Noon Pineapple
$7.00