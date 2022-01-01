Champane’s Honeybee Grille
3817 S. Lapeer Rd.
Metamora, MI 48455
EGGS
Eggs Anyway
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Bacon, a Fresh Ground Sausage Patty, 3 Links or Ham. Served With your choice of Potato and Toast.
Mini Breakfast
1 Egg Any Style, Choice of a Fresh Ground Sausage Patty, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Pieces of Bacon, or Ham. Served with Your Choice of Potato and 1 Slice of Toast.
Simple Breakfast
2 Eggs Any Style, Your Choice of Meat, and Choice of Toast. (No Potato)
2 Eggs and Toast
Mr M's Meat lovers
Egg
Single egg cooked to order.
OMELETS
Meat n Cheese Omelet
Lean Ham With Cheddar Cheese and Your Choice of Potato and Toast.
Veggie Omelet
Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion and Cheddar Cheese. Served With Your Choice of Potato and Toast.
Build Your Own Omelet
3 Eggs, Choice of Cheese and Your Choice of 3 Items. Each Additional Item $.75. Items: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomatoes. Served With Your Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast.
Western Omelet
Green Peppers, Onion, Ham and Cheddar Cheese. Served With Your Choice of Potato and Toast.
Southern Omelet
Sausage, Onions and Cheddar Cheese, Topped With Sausage Gravy. Served With Your Choice of Potato and Toast.
Farmers Omelet
Stuffed With Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Swiss Cheese and Your Choice of Potato. Served With Choice of Toast.
Cheese Omelet
Mexican Omelet
Chili, Onions and Cheddar Cheese, Topped with a Dollop of Sour Cream, a Dollop of Salsa, Your Choice of Potato and Toast.
BREAKFAST ENTREES
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Grilled Tomato With Your Choice of Potato.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, chaffer cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, ham or grilled tomato
McCurry Sandwich
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, and Your Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Grilled Tomato on a King-Sized English Muffin. Served with Your Choice of Potato.
Breakfast Croissant
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, ham or grilled tomato
OFF THE GRIDDLE
Buttermilk Pancakes
3 pancakes dusted with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream full order
Short Stack
2 pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Blueberry Short Stack
Strawberry Pancakes
Strawberry Short Stack
Funky Monkey Pancakes
Funky Monkey Short Stack
Tropical Pancakes
Pineapple and toasted coconut
Tropical Short Stack
Pineapple and toasted coconut
1 Pancake
Nutella Pancakes
Chocolate Hazelnut Pancakes Topped with Your Choice of Fresh Cut Banana or Strawberry Slices, Whipped Cream, and a dollop of Nutella. May contain nuts.
Nutella Pancakes Short Stack
Chocolate Hazelnut Pancakes Topped with Your Choice of Fresh Cut Banana or Strawberry Slices, Whipped Cream, and a dollop of Nutella. May contain nuts.
FRENCH TOAST/WAFFLE/CREPES
French Toast
3 slices
French Toast Short Stack
2 slices
Belgian Waffles
Crepes
Savory Stuffed Crepes Breakfast
Stuffed with choice of bacon, ham, or veggies spinach & tomato, cheddar cheese. Topped with country gravy
STUFFED FRENCH TOAST
Chicken and Waffles
3 Chicken Tenders Served on Top of One of Our Belgian Waffles and Maple Syrup. Upgrade to Our Pure Michigan Maple Syrup for $0.75.
OATMEAL/YOGURT
BISCUITS AND GRAVY
BAGELS MUFFINS
SIDES
Sausage Patty
Bacon
Ham
Sausage Links
Cup of Sausage Gravy
Cup of Fruit
Toast
English Muffin
Croissant
Honey
3 tomato slices
1 Pancake
Syrup
Breakfast Potato
Side Hash
Corned Beef Seared Off with Diced Green Peppers, Onion and Your Choice of Potato.
Jalapeno
Butter
KIDS
SANDWICHES
Tuna Melt
Tuna, Sliced Tomato and Your Choice of Cheese. Served on White, Wheat or Rye Sandwich Bread.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, mayo
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and American Cheese
Ham and Cheese
Dearborn Ham with Your Choice of Cheese (American, Swiss, Chedder, Provolone, Pepper Jack) on White, Wheat, or Rye Sandwich Bread. Served With Potato Chips and a Pickle.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey Breast. Served on White, Wheat or Rye Sandwich Bread. Accompanied by Potato Chips and a Pickle. Add Cheese for $0.50
Ruben
Delicious Corned Beef Layered with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and a Drizzle of Thousand Island dressing served on Marble Rye. Accompanied with a Side of Fries.
Turkey Ruben
Fresh turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with fries and pickle.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle
Dinty Moore
Delicious Corned Beef Layered with Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw and a Drizzle of Thousand Island dressing served on Marble Rye. Accompanied with a Side of Fries.
SOUPS/SALADS
BASKETS
LUNCHEON FEATURES
Coney Dog
Kogel Hot Dog Topped with Coney Sauce and Onion.
Coney Dog Special
2 Kogel Hot Dogs Topped with Coney Sauce and Onion, Accompanied with Fries and a Drink.
Farm Fresh Burger
Local Farm Fresh Beef, Your Choice of Cheese (Swiss, cheddar, American, Pepper Jack), Served with Fries and a Pickle. Add bacon for $1.99
Chicken and Waffles
3 Chicken Tenders Served on Top of One of Our Belgian Waffles and Maple Syrup. Upgrade to Our Pure Michigan Maple Syrup for $0.75.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Simple breakfast and great coffee right around the corner.
3817 S. Lapeer Rd., Metamora, MI 48455