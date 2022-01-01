Restaurant header imageView gallery

Champane’s Honeybee Grille

review star

No reviews yet

3817 S. Lapeer Rd.

Metamora, MI 48455

Order Again

DRINKS

Water

Small TOGO COFFEE

$2.50

Large TOGO COFFEE

$3.25

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

V8

$2.50

Whole Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

HOT COCO

$2.50

KIDS DRINK

$1.50

EGGS

Eggs Anyway

$7.99

2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Bacon, a Fresh Ground Sausage Patty, 3 Links or Ham. Served With your choice of Potato and Toast.

Mini Breakfast

$5.99

1 Egg Any Style, Choice of a Fresh Ground Sausage Patty, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Pieces of Bacon, or Ham. Served with Your Choice of Potato and 1 Slice of Toast.

Simple Breakfast

$5.59

2 Eggs Any Style, Your Choice of Meat, and Choice of Toast. (No Potato)

2 Eggs and Toast

$4.99

Mr M's Meat lovers

$11.99

Egg

$1.00

Single egg cooked to order.

OMELETS

Meat n Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Lean Ham With Cheddar Cheese and Your Choice of Potato and Toast.

Veggie Omelet

$8.99

Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion and Cheddar Cheese. Served With Your Choice of Potato and Toast.

Build Your Own Omelet

$9.99

3 Eggs, Choice of Cheese and Your Choice of 3 Items. Each Additional Item $.75. Items: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomatoes. Served With Your Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast.

Western Omelet

$9.99

Green Peppers, Onion, Ham and Cheddar Cheese. Served With Your Choice of Potato and Toast.

Southern Omelet

$9.99

Sausage, Onions and Cheddar Cheese, Topped With Sausage Gravy. Served With Your Choice of Potato and Toast.

Farmers Omelet

$9.99

Stuffed With Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Swiss Cheese and Your Choice of Potato. Served With Choice of Toast.

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Mexican Omelet

$9.99

Chili, Onions and Cheddar Cheese, Topped with a Dollop of Sour Cream, a Dollop of Salsa, Your Choice of Potato and Toast.

BREAKFAST ENTREES

Corn Beef Hash

$12.99

corn beef hash, green peppers, onions, and potatoes, 2 eggs any style

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Grilled Tomato With Your Choice of Potato.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.99

Scrambled eggs, chaffer cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, ham or grilled tomato

McCurry Sandwich

$7.99

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, and Your Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Grilled Tomato on a King-Sized English Muffin. Served with Your Choice of Potato.

Breakfast Croissant

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, ham or grilled tomato

OFF THE GRIDDLE

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

3 pancakes dusted with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream full order

Short Stack

$5.99

2 pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

Blueberry Short Stack

$6.99

Strawberry Pancakes

$7.99

Strawberry Short Stack

$5.99

Funky Monkey Pancakes

$8.99

Funky Monkey Short Stack

$6.99

Tropical Pancakes

$8.99

Pineapple and toasted coconut

Tropical Short Stack

$6.99

Pineapple and toasted coconut

1 Pancake

$3.99
Nutella Pancakes

$9.99

Chocolate Hazelnut Pancakes Topped with Your Choice of Fresh Cut Banana or Strawberry Slices, Whipped Cream, and a dollop of Nutella. May contain nuts.

Nutella Pancakes Short Stack

$7.99

Chocolate Hazelnut Pancakes Topped with Your Choice of Fresh Cut Banana or Strawberry Slices, Whipped Cream, and a dollop of Nutella. May contain nuts.

FRENCH TOAST/WAFFLE/CREPES

French Toast

$7.99

3 slices

French Toast Short Stack

$5.99

2 slices

Belgian Waffles

$6.99

Crepes

$6.99

Savory Stuffed Crepes Breakfast

$8.99

Stuffed with choice of bacon, ham, or veggies spinach & tomato, cheddar cheese. Topped with country gravy

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

Chicken and Waffles

$11.99

3 Chicken Tenders Served on Top of One of Our Belgian Waffles and Maple Syrup. Upgrade to Our Pure Michigan Maple Syrup for $0.75.

OATMEAL/YOGURT

OATMEAL

$5.99

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Vanilla Greek yogurt topped w/ fresh fruit, granola, crasins, and drizzled w/ Champane's raw honey.

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99

Biscuits and Gravy Half

$5.99

BAGELS MUFFINS

Plain Bagel

$3.25

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.25

Blueberry Bagel

$3.25

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Muffin

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

SIDES

Sausage Patty

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Ham

$2.99

Sausage Links

$2.99

HB

$2.99

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Cup of Fruit

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Croissant

$1.99

Honey

$1.00

3 tomato slices

$1.00

1 Pancake

$3.99

Syrup

$0.50

Breakfast Potato

$2.99

Side Hash

$5.99

Corned Beef Seared Off with Diced Green Peppers, Onion and Your Choice of Potato.

Jalapeno

$0.50

Butter

$0.25

1 oz butter0

KIDS

Mickey Pancakes

$5.99

Skipper Breakfast

$5.99

1 egg scrambled, 1 bacon or sausage, hash browns, choice of wheat or white toast

French Toast

$5.99

2 slices choice of bacon or sausage

SANDWICHES

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Tuna, Sliced Tomato and Your Choice of Cheese. Served on White, Wheat or Rye Sandwich Bread.

BLT

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Cheddar and American Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$7.99

Dearborn Ham with Your Choice of Cheese (American, Swiss, Chedder, Provolone, Pepper Jack) on White, Wheat, or Rye Sandwich Bread. Served With Potato Chips and a Pickle.

Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey Breast. Served on White, Wheat or Rye Sandwich Bread. Accompanied by Potato Chips and a Pickle. Add Cheese for $0.50

Ruben

$11.99

Delicious Corned Beef Layered with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and a Drizzle of Thousand Island dressing served on Marble Rye. Accompanied with a Side of Fries.

Turkey Ruben

$11.99

Fresh turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with fries and pickle.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle

Dinty Moore

$11.99

Delicious Corned Beef Layered with Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw and a Drizzle of Thousand Island dressing served on Marble Rye. Accompanied with a Side of Fries.

SOUPS/SALADS

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Chili

$2.99+

BASKETS

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Fries, coleslaw

Fried Pickles

$8.99

6 Battered Spears with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.

SIDES

Cup of Fruit

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage Patty

$2.99

Ham

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Croissant

$1.99

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$5.99

Crispy Fries seasoned with Truffle Seasoning and Topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Rice Pudding

$2.99

KIDS

Hot Dogs

$6.99

French Fries or Fruit

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American Cheese on grilled white bread with choice of fries or fruit

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Choice of fries or fruit

LUNCHEON FEATURES

Coney Dog

$3.99

Kogel Hot Dog Topped with Coney Sauce and Onion.

Coney Dog Special

$12.99

2 Kogel Hot Dogs Topped with Coney Sauce and Onion, Accompanied with Fries and a Drink.

Farm Fresh Burger

$10.99

Local Farm Fresh Beef, Your Choice of Cheese (Swiss, cheddar, American, Pepper Jack), Served with Fries and a Pickle. Add bacon for $1.99

Chicken and Waffles

$11.99

3 Chicken Tenders Served on Top of One of Our Belgian Waffles and Maple Syrup. Upgrade to Our Pure Michigan Maple Syrup for $0.75.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Simple breakfast and great coffee right around the corner.

3817 S. Lapeer Rd., Metamora, MI 48455

Main pic

