Champion Brewing Company

183 Reviews

$

324 6th St. SE

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Order Again

Popular Items

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

Raclette

Raclette GC

$8.00

Raclette GC W/ Prosciutto

$12.00

Raclette

$10.00

Raclette w/Charcuterie

$17.00

Openers

Veggie Basket

$8.00

Hummus (VG) w/ Pita Chips or Onion Dip (V) w/ Potato Chips. Served with Assorted Fresh Veggies.

Extra Sauce and Dips

$3.00

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$8.00

Large Soft Pretzel, Missile IPA Beer Cheese, Honey Mustard, Spicy Brown Mustard

Chips & Salsa (VG)

$8.00

Yellow Corn Tortillas Chips, Salsa Fresca, Guacamole

Side Stage

Dont Make

N/A DRINKS

Juice Pouch

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

N/A Beer

$4.00

Main Stage (Copy)

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Pork Nachos

$12.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Chili Dog

$8.00

Nachos

$10.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chili W/ Corn Bread

$8.00

Tamale Tuesday

Pork Tamale

$5.00

Chicken Tamale

$5.00

Veggie Tamale

$5.00

3 For $12

$12.00

Dobladas

$4.00

Beer To Go

Shower 6 pk

$10.99

Award-winning Czech-style Pilsner 4.5% ABV

Missile 6 pk

$10.99

West Coast-style IPA 7% ABV

Cavalier 6pk

$10.99

Reason Pattern 4 Pack

$12.99

Family Recipe 4pk

$12.99

True Love 6pk

$10.99

Reason Pale 6pk

$10.99

Tailgate Twang 6pk

$10.99

Reason Prisimism 4pk

$12.99

Variety 12 Pack

$19.99Out of stock

Missile IPA, Shower Beer Czech Pilsner, Black Light Tapestry Porter, Hatchback Lyfe Hazy IPA

Shower 15 pk

$15.99

Missile 12 pk

$17.99

Shower Sixtel

$79.00

Stine

$10.00

Catan 1/6

$79.00

Reason Goldclocks Bottle

$12.00

Reason Fractal Bottle

$12.00

Reason Wood Song Red Bottle

$12.00

Shower Beer 1/2

$185.00

Missile Sixtel

$79.00

Unrequited Sixtel

$79.00

Reason Pale Sixtel

$79.00

True Love1/6

$79.00

Pattern Recog Sixtel

$79.00

Fest Sixtel

$79.00

Missile Crowler

$13.00

IPA

Pattern Recognition Crowler

$12.00

ICBM Crowler

$20.00

Marzen Crowler

$12.00

rich amber lager 5.5% abv

True Love Crowler

$12.00

Fest Crowler

$12.00

Oktoberfest-style 5.5% abv

Danger Close Crowler

$13.00

Sandwurm Crowler

$12.00

Fight Juice Crowler

$12.00

Tailgate Twang Crowler

$12.00

Face Eater (Dry-Hopped)

$14.00

Chainbreaker Crowler

$13.00

Hatchback Lyfe Crowler

$14.00

Hazy IPA with Citra, Azacca, & Idaho Gem 6.3% ABV

Shower Beer Crowler

$12.00

Award-Winning Czech Pilsner 4.5% ABV

Wine To Go

Rose Bottle

$23.00

A dry press Rosé of Merlot (76%), Pinot Noir (14%) and Cabernet Sauvignon (10%). Each varietal is harvested expressly for making Rosé and vinified separately until blending trials. Notes of bright red fruit with an elegance and weight from Pinot and Cab Sauv.

Monticello Chardonnay

$9.00+

Monticello Doubtless Red Blend

$9.00+

Potter's Petite 6pk

$12.99

Potter's Hibiscus 6pk

$12.99

Potter's Cran/Orange 4pk

$14.99

Enigmatic 4pk

$19.99

Nelson Sauvin 4pk

$19.99

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Juice Pouch

$2.00

N/A Beer

$4.00

Glassware

Pints

$5.00

Sample

$2.00

Stine

$10.00

Ducky Mask

$5.00Out of stock

Growler

$7.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Old Glassware

$3.00

Shirts

Blue Crew Neck Shower Shirt

$10.00

Black "X" Logo

$10.00

Black "Champion" Front

$10.00

Missile Shirt

$10.00

Hats

Trucker

$15.00

Fitted Hat

$15.00

Coozies

Black "X" Logo

$3.00

Camo "X" Logo

$3.00

Rental Fee

Rental Fee

$300.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

324 6th St. SE, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

