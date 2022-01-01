Champion Brewing Lynchburg imageView gallery

Champion Brewing Lynchburg 1021 Main Street

1021 Main Street

Lynchburg, VA 24504

Canned Beer

Shower 6pk

$9.99

Missile 6pk

$9.99

Shower 15pk

$15.99

Family Recipe 4Pk

$12.99

Cavalier Lager 4pk

$12.99

Reason Hoppy Blonde 6Pk

$9.99

Missile 12pk

$17.99

Crowlers

Shower Beer Crowler

$12.00

Missile Crowler

$13.00

Icarian Bird Crowler

$10.00

Canis Lupulus Crowler

$10.00

Pizza Cat Crowler

$10.00

Reason Saison Crowler

$12.00

Robert Strong

$12.00

Pale Ale Crowler

$10.00

Mosaic Crowler

$14.00

7 Seas Crowler

$12.00

Merch

Glassware

$5.00

Sticker

$1.00

Coozie

$3.00

N/A Drinks

Sodas

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Juice Box

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Champion Brewing Company has been crafting delicious award-winning brews since 2012. Our focus is on the beer we make and the fun-loving, inclusive community that has developed around the pints we serve. We are very excited to bring that experience to the Lynchburg community with our new Tap Room. Cheers!

1021 Main Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504

