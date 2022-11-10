Champion's Curry - Los Angeles imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Sandwiches

Los Angeles-Champion's Curry 136 S Central Ave

278 Reviews

$$

136 S Central Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
Pork Katsu Curry Rice
Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice

Curry Rice

☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa ★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, and Dairy ★Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice

Chicken Katsu Curry Rice

$15.50

☆Panko Breaded Chicken Thigh ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives ★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)

Pork Katsu Curry Rice

Pork Katsu Curry Rice

$15.50

☆Panko Breaded Pork Loin ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives ★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)

Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice

Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice

$16.50

☆Panko Breaded Minced US Wagyu Beef ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives ★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)

Fish Katsu Curry Rice

Fish Katsu Curry Rice

$15.50

☆Panko Breaded White Fish ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives ★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)

Wagyu Hamburg Curry Rice

Wagyu Hamburg Curry Rice

$16.50

☆American Wagyu Hamburg Steak ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Chives ★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)

NY Steak Curry Rice

NY Steak Curry Rice

$18.50

☆New York Steak ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Chives ★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gulten Free)

Vegan Curry Rice

Vegan Curry Rice

$17.00

☆Assorted Grilled Vegetables ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Chives ☆Cauliflower Based Vegan Curry Sauce ★Nut Free/ Not Gulten Free

Grilled Vegetable Curry Rice

Grilled Vegetable Curry Rice

$15.50Out of stock

☆Assorted Grilled Vegetables ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Chives ★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gulten Free)

Curry Rice

Curry Rice

$11.00

☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa ★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy ★Nut Free/ Not Gulten Free

Grilled Salmon Curry Rice

Grilled Salmon Curry Rice

$18.00

☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives, Broccolini, Corn, Butter, & Parsley ★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gulten Free)

Buffalo Chicken Curry Rice

Buffalo Chicken Curry Rice

$16.00

☆Kara-Age Style Fried Chicken ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives, Butter ★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gulten Free)

Sandwiches

Chicken Katsu Mustard Mayo Sandwich - Curry Dip

Chicken Katsu Mustard Mayo Sandwich - Curry Dip

$14.50

☆Panko Breaded Chicken Thigh ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Cucumber, Cabbage, Mustard Mayo Sauce, Butter, Worcester Sauce, Sour Cream Sauce, & Chives ★Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free

Pork Katsu Sweet Miso Sandwich - Curry Dip

Pork Katsu Sweet Miso Sandwich - Curry Dip

$14.50

☆Panko Breaded Pork Loin ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Cucumber, Lettuce, Sweet Soy Sauce, Butter, Worcester Sauce, Sour Cream Sauce & Chives ★Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free

Minced Beef Katsu Sandwich - Curry Dip

Minced Beef Katsu Sandwich - Curry Dip

$14.50

☆Panko Breaded Minced Us Wagyu Beef ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Cucumber, Lettuce, Butter, Worcester Sauce, Sour Cream Sauce, & Chives ★Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free

Fish Katsu Cilantro Aioli Sandwich - Curry Dip

Fish Katsu Cilantro Aioli Sandwich - Curry Dip

$14.50

☆Panko Breaded White Fish ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Cucumber, Cabbage, Cilantro Aioli Sauce, Butter, Worcester Sauce, Sour Cream Sauce, & Chives ★Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free

Champion - the - Box

$18.50

Champion’s Signature Sandwich (Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Fish) Kara-Age Choice of Sides (Fries or Egg Macaroni Salad) ※No Curry Dipping Sauce

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.50

☆Gem Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Avocado & Crouton ☆Japanese Roasted Sesame Dressing ★Not Gluten Free

Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$6.50

☆Baby Leaf Salad Mix, Cucumber, & Cherry Tomato ☆Aojiso Ginger & Garlic Dressing ★Not Gluten Free

Chicken Katsu Salad

Chicken Katsu Salad

$13.50

☆Panko Breaded Chicken Thigh ☆Gem Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Egg Macaroni Salad, Chives, & Worcester Sauce ☆Japanese Roasted Sesame Dressing ★Not Gluten Free

Minced Beef Katsu Salad

Minced Beef Katsu Salad

$13.50

☆Panko Breaded Minced US Wagyu Beef ☆Gem Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Egg Macaroni Salad, Chives, & Worcester Sauce ☆Japanese Roasted Sesame Dressing ★Not Gluten Free

Pork Katsu Salad

Pork Katsu Salad

$13.50

☆Panko Breaded Pork Loin ☆Gem Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Egg Macaroni Salad, Chives, & Worcester Sauce ☆Japanese Roasted Sesame Dressing ★Not Gluten Free

Egg Macaroni Salad

Egg Macaroni Salad

$5.00Out of stock

☆Elbow Macaroni Pasta, Hard Boiled Eggs, Celery & Chives ☆Mayonnaise & Yellow Mustard

Diner Plate

Hamburg Plate

Hamburg Plate

$18.50

☆American Wagyu Hamburg Steak ☆Kara-Age, Spring Salad, Egg Macaroni Salad, Curry Sauce, Rice, Grated Radish, Chives, Chili Powder, Ponzu Sauce, & Furikake

NY Steak Plate

NY Steak Plate

$20.50

☆New York Steak ☆Kara-Age, Spring Salad, Egg Macaroni Salad, Curry Sauce, Rice, & Furikake

Grilled Salmon Plate

Grilled Salmon Plate

$19.50Out of stock

☆Grilled Salmon ☆Kara-Age, Spring Salad, Egg Macaroni Salad, Curry Sauce, Rice, Corn, Butter, Parsley, & Furikake

Secret

Wagyu Hamburg Gratin

Wagyu Hamburg Gratin

$8.50Out of stock

☆American Wagyu Hamburg ☆Macaroni Pasta, Curry Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, & Chives ★It Will Take Up To 20 Minutes

Champion The Box

Champion The Box

$19.50Out of stock

☆American Wagyu Slider Burgers (2 Pieces) ☆Curry Lemon Kara-Age ☆Egg Macaroni Salad ☆Shoestring French Fries ☆Curry Sauce

Kaiju

Kaiju

$30.00

☆Panko Breaded Chicken Thigh, Pork Loin, Minced US Wagyu Beef, & White Fish ☆Rice, Curry Sauce, Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.50Out of stock

☆Panko Breaded White Fish ☆Shoestring French Fries ☆Rice, Curry Sauce, Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives, Tartar Sauce

Double Double Hamburg

Double Double Hamburg

$22.00

☆American Wagyu Hamburg Steak (2 Pieces), & Mozzarella Cheese ☆Rice, Curry Sauce, Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Chives

Hinotori - Firebird

Hinotori - Firebird

$14.50

☆Panko Breaded Chicken Thigh ☆Champion’s Original Spice ☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Chives ★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50

Can of Coke

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Can of Diet Coke

Kimino Yuzu

Kimino Yuzu

$3.50

Sparkling juice made simply with hand-picked fruit, organic cane sugar, Hyogo mountain spring water.

Kimino Ume

Kimino Ume

$3.50

Sparkling juice made simply with hand-picked fruit, organic cane sugar, Hyogo mountain spring water.

Kimino Mikan

Kimino Mikan

$3.50

Sparkling juice made simply with hand-picked fruit, organic cane sugar, Hyogo mountain spring water.

Kimino Ringo

Kimino Ringo

$3.50

Sparkling juice made simply with hand-picked fruit, organic cane sugar, Hyogo mountain spring water.

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50
Tractor Beverage

Tractor Beverage

$3.50

Uniquely crafted to bring out the best in every ingredient in both flavor and function.<br />Organic and Non-GMO

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Fries & Kara-Age

☆Bite-Sized Fried Chicken ☆Curry Cheddar Powder, Lemon Zest, & Parsley
Steak Cut Fries

Steak Cut Fries

$6.50Out of stock
Curry Cheese Fries

Curry Cheese Fries

$7.50Out of stock

☆Steak Cut Fries ☆Curry Sauce, Cheese Sauce, & Chives

Curry Lemon Kara-Age

Curry Lemon Kara-Age

$7.50Out of stock

☆Bite-Sized Fried Chicken ☆Curry Cheddar Powder, Lemon Zest, & Parsley

Merchandise

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00
Cap

Cap

$25.00

Extra

Extra Curry Spicy

$5.00Out of stock

Extra Rice

$3.50Out of stock

Extra Curry Original

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Like no other, it's Champion

Website

Location

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Champion's Curry - Los Angeles image

Map
