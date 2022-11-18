Restaurant header imageView gallery

Champions Grille

552 Reviews

$$

3670 WERK RD

CINCINNATI, OH 45248

Order Again

Popular Items

Jungle Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Caesar Salad

Beverages

Champions’ Own Palmer

$3.19

Coffee

$1.75

OJ

$2.09

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.19

Diet Pepsi

$3.19

Dr. Pepper

$3.19

Iced tea

$3.19

Milk

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$3.19

Mug Root Beer

$3.19

Red Bull

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.19

Pink Lemonade

$3.19

Sierra Mist

$3.19

Water

Build Your Own Burgers/Bowls

Build Your Own Burgers/Bowls

$10.74

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$11.29

Bourbon Burger

$11.79

Buckeye Burger

$11.69

Champion Burger

$11.29

Empress Chill Burger

$10.99

Southwest Burger

$11.79

Blackened Chicken Breast - Only

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Breast - Only

$4.99

Beef Patty - Only

$4.99

Finish Line

Funnel Cake Twist

$6.49

Flatbread Pizzas

Bbq Chix Ranch Pizza

$9.19Out of stock

Bbq Chix Ranch W/Bacon Pizza

$11.18Out of stock

Cheese Pizza

$6.99Out of stock

Hawaiian Pizza

$8.49Out of stock

Margherita Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Roasted Veggie Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Sicilian Pizza

$9.19Out of stock

Southwest Pizza

$9.19Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders--KIDS

$6.59

Empress 3 Way--KIDS

$6.39

Grilled Cheese--KIDS

$6.49

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.49

Spaghetti & Cheese--KIDS

$4.39

Lunch Specials

Soup & Side Salad

$8.69

1/2 Sandwich & A Soup

$9.69

1/2 Sandwich & A Salad

$9.69

Sandwiches/Wraps

Baked Italiano

$10.59

BLT

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.59

Champion Chicken Sandwich

$10.69

Cod Sandwich

$9.69

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.69

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$10.29

Jungle Wrap

$11.79

Pot Roast Sandwich

$11.99

Steak Hoagie

$10.29

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.49

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$8.69

Veggie Wrap

$9.49

Soups & Salads

Bowl Chili

$5.99

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.59

Caesar Salad

$8.69

Champions Salad

$11.89

Classic Cobb Salad

$12.79

Cup Chili

$4.99

Cup Soup Of The Day

$4.39

Field Of Dreams Salad

$8.89

Italiano Salad

$11.24

Side Salad

$4.99

Starting Line-Up

Bacon & Ranch Quesadilla

$11.29

Basket of Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.19

Basket Of Kettle Chips

$4.99

Basket of Onion Strings

$7.79

Basket of Tortilla Chips

$3.74

Basket Tater Tots

$4.19

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.69

Champ Tater Tots

$8.99

Champion Fries

$8.99

Cheese Sticks

$8.29

Chicken Tenders

$9.69

Hanky Pankies

$9.49Out of stock

Loaded Potato Cups

$10.29

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.59

Nachos Grande

$8.99

Pickle Fries

$9.49

Quesadilla

$10.59

Soft Pretzels W Cheese

$8.19

Spicy Cheese Curds

$9.59

Wings

8 Wings

$11.99

12 Wings

$16.29

18 Wings

$22.99

8 Boneless Wings

$10.19

12 Boneless Wings

$14.99

18 Boneless Wings

$21.69

Celery Plate

$0.85

Sides

Applesauce

$1.50

Side Crinkle Fries

$2.69

Side Onion Straws

$2.69

Side Tater Tots

$2.69

Side Kettle Chips

$2.00

Xtra Sauce

Bacon Jam

$0.85

BBQ

$0.79

Beer Cheese

$0.79

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Bourbon

$0.79

Buffalo Garlic

$0.79

Buffalo-Hot

$0.79

Buffalo-Medium

$0.79

Carolina Gold

$0.79

Carolina Reaper

$0.79

Champion (Buff & Ranch)

$0.79

Chipotle Aoli

$0.79

Dijon Mustard Horseradish

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Mango Habenaro

$0.79

Marinara

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Salsa

$0.79

Sour Cream

$0.79

Sweet Chili

$0.79

Tartar Sauce

$0.79

Teriyaki Glaze

$0.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI, OH 45248

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

