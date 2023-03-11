  • Home
Champion's steak & seafood 2233 Kalākaua Ave

No reviews yet

2233 Kalākaua Avenue

B-216

Honolulu, HI 96815

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


おすすめメニュー Most Popular

New York Steak

New York Steak

$17.75

8 oz (225g) New York strip loin steak combo come with our original steak sauce, white rice and/or salads. ニューヨークサステーキ (225g) とライスとサラダのセット

NY Steak & Shrimp

NY Steak & Shrimp

$23.75

8 oz (225g) New York strip loin steak and 5 pieces of shell-less shrimp combo come with our original steak sauce, white rice and/or salads. ニューヨークステーキ(225g) とシュリンプ (5匹) とライスとサラダのセット

Mochiko & Teriyaki Chicken

Mochiko & Teriyaki Chicken

$16.75

Crispy and juicy Japanese-style Chicken Karaage and Teriyaki Chicken combo come with white rice and/or salads. カリカリでジューシーなモチコチキン唐揚げと照り焼きチキンとライスとサラダのセット

Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp

Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp

$18.75

Teriyaki chicken and 5 pieces of shell-less shrimp combo come with white rice and/or salads. 照り焼きチキンとシュリンプ (5匹) とライスとサラダのセット

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$15.75

8 pieces of shell-less shrimps with garlic, butter oil and onion come with white rice and/or salads. ガーリックシュリンプ (8匹) とライスとサラダのセット

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$21.75

High quality, choice grade, 8 oz (225g) Ribeye steak come with our original steak sauce, white rice and/or salads. リブロースステーキ (225g) とライスとサラダのセット

NYステーキ　　　New York Steak

Double New York Steak

Ribeye & New York Steak

NY Steak & Shrimp

NY Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

NY Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

$22.75

8 oz (225g) New York strip loin steak and Teriyaki chicken combo come with our original steak sauce, white rice and/or salads. ニューヨークステーキ (225g) と照り焼きチキンとライスとサラダのセット

NY Steak & Mochiko Chicken

NY Steak & Mochiko Chicken

$22.75

8 oz (225g) New York strip loin steak and Mochiko chicken combo come with our original steak sauce, white rice and/or salads. ニューヨークステーキ (225g) とモチコチキンとライスとサラダのセット

1/2 NY Steak & Shrimp

1/2 NY Steak & Shrimp

$17.75

4 oz (113g) New York strip loin steak and 5 pieces of shell-less shrimp combo come with our original steak sauce, white rice and/or salads. ニューヨークステーキ (113g) とシュリンプ (5匹) とライスとサラダのセット

1/2 NY Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

1/2 NY Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

$17.75

4 oz (113g) New York strip loin steak and Teriyaki chicken combo come with our original steak sauce, white rice and/or salads. ニューヨークステーキ (113g) と照り焼きチキンとライスとサラダのセット

1/2 NY Steak & Mochiko Chicken

1/2 NY Steak & Mochiko Chicken

$17.75

4 oz (113g) New York strip loin steak and Mochiko chicken combo come with our original steak sauce, white rice and/or salads. ニューヨークステーキ (113g) とモチコチキンとライスとサラダのセット

リブロース　　　Ribeye Steak

Ribeye & Shrimp

Ribeye & Teriyaki Chicken

Ribeye & Teriyaki Chicken

$26.75

8 oz (225g) Ribeye steak and Teriyaki chicken combo come with our original steak sauce, white rice and/or salads. リブロースステーキ (225g) と照り焼きチキンとライスとサラダのセット

Ribeye & Mochiko Chicken

Ribeye & Mochiko Chicken

$26.75

8 oz (225g) Ribeye steak and Mochiko chicken combo come with our original steak sauce, white rice and/or salads. リブロースステーキ (225g) とモチコチキンとライスとサラダのセット

シュリンプ　　　Shrimp

Lemon Pepper Shrimp

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

Half Garlic Shrimp

Half Garlic Shrimp

$11.75

5 pieces of shell-less shrimps with garlic, butter oil and onion come with white rice and salads. ガーリックシュリンプ (5匹) とライスとサラダのセット

Half Lemon Pepper Shrimp

Half Lemon Pepper Shrimp

$11.75

5 pieces of shell-less shrimps with lemon pepper, butter oil and onion come with white rice and salads. レモンペッパーシュリンプ (5匹) とライスとサラダのセット

Half Spicy Garlic Shrimp

Half Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$11.75

5 pieces of shell-less shrimps with spicy garlic source, butter oil and onion come with white rice and salads. スパイシーガーリックシュリンプ (5匹) とライスとサラダのセット

チキン　　　Chicken

Mochiko Chicken

Mochiko Chicken & Shrimp

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp

Mochiko & Teriyaki Chicken

サイドメニュー　Side Order

French Fries

Rice

5 pcs Shrimp

10 pcs Shrimp

To Go Bag

お飲み物　　Drink

Soda

Hawaiian Sun

Peace Tea

Monster Energy

Dasani Water

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.50Out of stock

Enjoy the crisp taste you love with the 20oz bottled Coca-Cola.

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock

Menehune 23 oz purified drinking water. Bottled in Hawaii.

その他　　　Other

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
