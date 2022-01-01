Champs 785 Bar & Grill 416 Goldenbelt Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
416 Goldenbelt Boulevard, Junction City, KS 66441
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. K's Cafe & Bar - Home of the Cookie Bake!
No Reviews
3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B Manhattan, KS 66503
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Junction City
More near Junction City