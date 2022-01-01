Champs 785 Bar & Grill 416 Goldenbelt Boulevard

Champs 785 Bar & Grill imageView gallery

Champs 785 Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

416 Goldenbelt Boulevard

Junction City, KS 66441

Order Again

Starters

Champs Trio

$13.99

Fried Pickle Fries

$7.99

Garlic Bread Cheese Curds

$8.99

J-Town Chicken Wraps

$9.99

JC Champs Nachos

$13.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Supreme Jalapenos

$8.99

Too Hip 2 Dip Nachos

$8.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Chicken & Baskets

Wings

$9.99+

Blue Jay Basket

$11.99

JC Champs Basket

$11.99

Champs Platters

$10.99+

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$12.99

Southsider

$10.99

Champs Country Fried

$13.99+

Oh My Cod Basket

$10.99

WING WEDNESDAY!

$0.85

Signature Reuben

$12.99

Burgers

The Champ

$11.99

Flaming Blue Jay

$13.99

Bourbon Burger

$12.99

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Whiskey Burger

$13.99

Tacos

Baja Shrimp Taco

$13.99

Fajita Tacos

$10.99+

Champs BCBR (Copy)

$13.99

Steaks and More

6oz Steak

$16.99

10 Oz Steak

$19.99

Shrimp & Steak

$18.99

Fire Grill Chicken Breast

$14.99

Blackened Catfish

$13.99

Bangers, Shrimp, and Mash

$14.99

Kids Meals

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Champs Mac and Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Junior Tenders

$7.99

Future Blue Jay Burger

$7.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.75

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes W/ Brown Gravy

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes W/ White Gravy

$3.75

Onion Rings

$3.75

Side Caesar Salad

$3.75

Side House Salad

$3.75

Steamed Broccoli

$3.75

Steamed Veggies

$3.75

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$3.75

Waffle Fries

$3.75

Loaded Baked Potato (Only After 4pm)

$3.75

Soup

Cup Of Chili

$2.99Out of stock

Bowl Of Chili

$5.99Out of stock

Bowl Tomato Soup W/ Grilled Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

Cup of Tomato Soup W/ Grilled Cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Seafood

Catfish

$12.99

Salmon

$14.99

Draft Beer

Bluemoon

$4.50+

Bud Light

$4.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Free State

$5.00+

KC Dunkel

$4.75+

Mich. Ultra

$4.00+

Sam Seasonal

$4.00+

Stella

$4.75+

Life Coach 16 Oz

$5.00

IPA Lagunitas

$6.00+

Wine By The Glass

Line 39 Cab.

$5.00

Line 39 Chardonnay

$5.00

La Bella Prosecco

$5.00

Cupcake Moscato

$5.00

Barefoot Merlot

$5.00

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Barefoot Chardonnay

$5.00

Apothic

$5.00

Cosmopolitian

$8.00

Favorites

House Margarita

$6.00

Big Red One Fashion

$7.00

Blue Jay Cooler

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mojito

$7.00

Pain Killer

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Blood Mary

$6.00

Ocean Wave

$3.50

Cupids Cocktail

$3.50

Shots & Bombs

Scooby Snack Shot

$5.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Baby Beer Shot

$5.00

Irish Marg. Bomb

$6.50

O-Bomb

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Green Tea

$5.00

Champs Shot

$5.00

Topo Chico

Lemon Lime

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Mango

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Bud Light Next

Bud Light Next

$2.50

Bud Light Hard Soda

Cola

$3.50

Lemon Lime

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$3.50

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy's Cranberry

$5.00

Deep Eddy's Orange

$5.00

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Rum

Well Rum

$3.50

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Appleton

$5.00

Gin

Well Gin

$3.50

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Tanquery

$6.00

Seagrams

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$3.50

Teremana

$6.00

1800 Gold

$6.00

Patron

$6.00

Milagro

$6.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$6.00

Cordial

Blue Curacao

$3.50

Cointreau

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Hennessey

$7.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

Rum Chata

$5.00

Triple Sec

$3.50

Irish Carolina

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

416 Goldenbelt Boulevard, Junction City, KS 66441

