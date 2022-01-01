Main picView gallery

Champs Bar and Grill

287 Main Street

Coopersville, MI 49404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Wrap
Chicken Tenders
Champs Burger

Starters

Cheese Cubes

$8.75

Onion Rings Basket

$4.75+

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.75

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.75

Boneless Wings

$8.75

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.75

Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Chicken Wings

$9.75

Fried Pickle Spears

$9.75

Pretzel Stix With Queso Dip

$6.75

French Fry Basket

$6.75

Tortilla Chips & Queso Dip

$6.75

Chips & Salsa

$5.75

Fried Green Beans

$5.75

Waffle Fry Basket

$6.75

Half Order Fries

$3.25

Half Waffle Fry Basket

$4.25

Baskets

Lake Perch

$15.75

Chicken Wings

$11.75

Chicken Tenders

$10.75

Breaded Shrimp

$10.75

Fish And Chips

$10.75

Wraps

Shredded Wrap

$9.75

Chicken Tender Wrap

$9.75

Club Wrap

$9.75

Turkey Wrap

$9.75

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.75

On The Side

Waffle Fries Side

$4.25

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Baked Potato

$3.75

Extra Bacon

$3.25

Extra Beef Patty

$4.25

Extra Chicken Breast

$4.75

Garlic Bread (2)

$2.75

Small Slaw

$0.75

Koozie

$2.00

Sm Side Queso

$1.50

Lg Side Queso

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

1 extra piece fish for Fish Fry

$2.75

Tortilla chips

$1.50

Garlic Bread (1)

$1.50

Soups & Salads

Super Salad Burger

$10.75

Chef Salad

$10.75

Sirloin Salad

$12.75

Taco Salad

$10.75

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.75

#4 Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.75

Side Salad

$5.25

Side Caesar Salad

$4.75

Soup Of The Day

$4.25+

Sandwiches

Cordon Bleu

$9.75

#1 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.75

#2 BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$9.75

#3 Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.75

Toasted Tom

$10.75

Ham, Swiss & Kraut

$7.75

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.75

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Reuben

$9.75

Krissi Chicken Club

$9.75

Club Sandwich

$9.75

Ham & Bacon Melt

$8.75

B.L.T.

$6.75

Fish Sandwich

$8.75

Cuban Sandwich

$10.75

Dogs

Simple Dog

$2.75

Build Your Own Dog

$4.00

Dog Deal

$8.50

Burgers

Champs Burger

$9.75

Patty Melt

$8.75

Mushroom Burger

$8.75

Olive Burger

$8.75

Bronco Burger

$12.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.75

Double Cheeseburger

$10.75

Cheeseburger

$7.75

Hamburger

$6.75

Burger of the Month

$10.00

Dinners

Char-Broiled Sizzler

$13.75

10 Oz. Ribeye

$20.75

Smothered Chicken

$12.75

Bourbon Chicken

$12.75

Mexican

Nachos Supreme

$8.75+

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.75

Bronco Taco

$7.75

Taco

$3.25

Chips & Cheese

$6.25+

All Meat Burrito

$7.75+

Meat & Bean Burrito

$7.75+

Chicken Burrito

$10.75

Bean Burrito

$9.75

Dessert

Skillet Cookie

$4.99

Kids Menu

K Chicken Tenders

$5.50

K Taco

$5.50

K Battered Fish

$5.50

K Mini Meat & Bean Burrito

$5.50

K Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

K Chips & Cheese

$5.50

K Mac & Cheese

$5.50

K Hamburger

$5.50

K Cheeseburger

$5.50

K Hotdog

$5.50

K Boneless Wings

$5.50

K PB&J

$5.50

K Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Breakfast

Egg Cheese Burrito

$2.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Burrito

$3.00

Sausage Egg Cheese Burrito

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

287 Main Street, Coopersville, MI 49404

Directions

Main pic

