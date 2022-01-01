Champs Bar & Grill
586 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
287 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
THE LOCAL Kitchen + Sports Lounge
No Reviews
4322 Remembrance Rd NW Grand Rapids, MI 49543
View restaurant
More near Coopersville