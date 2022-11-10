Restaurant header imageView gallery

Champs Nashville Hot Chicken 501 S Palafox St

review star

No reviews yet

501 S Palafox St

PENSACOLA, FL 32502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich COMBO
Jumbo Wings
Jumbo Tenders

Entree

Chicken Sandwich COMBO

Chicken Sandwich COMBO

$14.49

Our flagship 6 Oz. succulent chicken breast topped with coleslaw, champ sauce and pickle. Combined with a side of your choice and a drink!

2 Pcs Jumbo Tender COMBO

2 Pcs Jumbo Tender COMBO

$13.49

Get 2 jumbo tenders, side of choice & a drink! What a DEAL!?

2 Pcs Jumbo Wings COMBO

2 Pcs Jumbo Wings COMBO

$13.49

Get our largest 2 jumbo whole wings, side of choice & a drink!

Tour of Tennessee

Tour of Tennessee

$13.49

4 jumbo tenders to try all flavors! Original, Mild, Nashville Hot, & Reapers Rush! *Waiver Required*

Footlong Champs Dog Combo

Footlong Champs Dog Combo

$12.49

All beef hot dog with your choice of 2 toppings. Additional toppings extra charge. Also comes with a side and drink

Jumbo Tenders

Jumbo Tenders

$9.95

3 juicy jumbo tenders fried to perfection!

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Succulent 6oz. chicken breast. Topped with Champs sauce, coleslaw & pickles on a soft bun!

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$9.95

3 traditional whole wings fried just right!

Kids Meal Tenders

Kids Meal Tenders

$7.95

2 Small Tenders and Fries for the kiddos!

Footlong Champs Dog

Footlong Champs Dog

$7.95

All beef hot dog with your choice of 2 toppings. Additional toppings extra charge.

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$7.95

Limited Time: Chicken and Toasted Waffle sandwich drizzled in syrup!

Side

Fries

Fries

$2.95

Crispy skin on fries. Perfect pairing with any Entree!

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.95

Creamy & Chunky Potato Salad! Just the right balance!

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.95

Tangy And creamy slaw! Great by itself or on top of your chicken!

Extra Pickles

Extra Pickles

$0.99

Side cup of butter chip pickles

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.95

Have yourself some creamy banana pudding with wafers!

Key Lime Pie Cup

Key Lime Pie Cup

$3.95

A cup of Key Lime goodness!

Beverage

Milk

Milk

$2.49Out of stock

Milk comes in handy for the heat!

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.49
Coke

Coke

$2.49
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.49
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.49
Sprite

Sprite

$2.49
Powerade

Powerade

$2.49
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.49
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.49Out of stock

Entree

2 Pcs Jumbo Tender COMBO

2 Pcs Jumbo Tender COMBO

$16.85

Get 2 jumbo tenders, side of choice & a drink! What a DEAL!?

2 Pcs Jumbo Wings COMBO

2 Pcs Jumbo Wings COMBO

$16.85

Get our largest 2 jumbo whole wings, side of choice & a drink!

Tour of Tennessee

Tour of Tennessee

$16.85

4 jumbo tenders to try all flavors! Original, Mild, Nashville Hot, & Reapers Rush! *Waiver Required*

Jumbo Tenders

Jumbo Tenders

$12.95

3 juicy jumbo tenders fried to perfection!

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Succulent 6oz. chicken breast. Topped with Champs sauce, coleslaw & pickles on a soft bun!

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$12.95

3 traditional whole wings fried just right!

Kids Meal Tenders

Kids Meal Tenders

$9.00

2 Small Tenders and Fries for the kiddos!

Side

Fries

Fries

$3.25

Crispy skin on fries. Perfect pairing with any Entree!

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.25

Creamy & Chunky Potato Salad! Just the right balance!

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.25

Tangy And creamy slaw! Great by itself or on top of your chicken!

Extra Pickles

Extra Pickles

$1.30

Side cup of butter chip pickles

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.15

Have yourself some creamy banana pudding with wafers!

Key Lime Pie Cup

Key Lime Pie Cup

$5.15

A cup of Key Lime goodness!

Beverage

Milk

Milk

$3.25Out of stock

Milk comes in handy for the heat!

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.25
Coke

Coke

$3.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.25
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$3.25
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25
Powerade

Powerade

$3.25
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.25
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bringing the good ol' southern Nashville hot flavor to the beach!

Website

Location

501 S Palafox St, PENSACOLA, FL 32502

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Bluefin Poké - 501 S Palafox St Ste 10
orange starNo Reviews
501 S Palafox St Ste 10 Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Aragon Cafe
orange star4.6 • 250
47 N 9th Ave PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Tacos Mexicanos Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
50 East Garden Street Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Pensacola
orange star4.6 • 2,650
509 S Palafox St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in PENSACOLA

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Pensacola
orange star4.6 • 2,650
509 S Palafox St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Union Public House - 309 S. Reus St
orange star4.6 • 1,583
309 S. Reus St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
orange star4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Pensacola FL
orange star4.3 • 1,220
418 E Gregory St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Fisherman's Corner
orange star4.2 • 731
13486 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near PENSACOLA
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston