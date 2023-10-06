Champ's Food Menu

Brick Oven Pizza

Slice

$3.00

Two Slice and Soda

$7.00

Medium 14"

$11.99

Large 16"

$13.99

NY Style 18"

$16.99

Sheet

$23.99

Specialty 18"

$23.99

Specialty Sheet

$36.99

Wings

One Order Regular (10)

$13.99

One Order Boneless (10)

$13.99

Friday Only Fish Fry

Haddock Sandwich

$9.99

Haddock Dinner

$12.99

Dinners include Fries & Coleslaw

Calzones/Stromboli

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Made with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Stromboli

$10.99

Made with Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Specialty Calzone

$13.99

Made with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese

Specialty Stromboli

$13.99

Made with Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Fresh Salads

Small Chef

$6.99

Large Chef

$8.99

Hot Heros

Half Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

(w/ Peppers, Onions, Lettuce, Mayo, Tomato, Crushed Red Pepper)

Whole Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99

(w/ Peppers, Onions, Lettuce, Mayo, Tomato, Crushed Red Pepper)

Half Meatball Parmigiana

$8.99

Full Meatball Parmigiana

$10.99

Half Chicken Parmigiana

$8.99

Full Chicken Parmigiana

$10.99

Half Buffalo Chicken Hero

$8.99

Full Buffalo Chicken Hero

$10.99

Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Hero

$8.99

Full Chicken Bacon Ranch Hero

$10.99

Half Chicken Sub

$8.99

(w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo)

Full Chicken Sub

$10.99

(w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo)

Half Chicken Philly

$8.99

(w/ Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms)

Full Chicken Philly

$10.99

(w/ Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms)

Half Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

(w/ Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms)

Full Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

(w/ Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms)

Appetizers

Loaded French Fries

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.99

Everything Fries

$12.99

Steak Loaded Fries

$12.99

Small French Fries

$3.99

Large French Fries

$4.99

Small Cajun Fries

$3.99

Large Cajun Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 Count

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

5 Count

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$8.49

5 Count

Char-grilled Tenders

$8.99

5 Count

Breadsticks

$7.49

Garlic Cheese Breadsticks with Marinara

$8.99

Garlic Knots with Marianara

$7.99

12 Count

Fried Dough

$7.99

Drinks Menu

Drinks

Canned Soda

$1.00

2 Liter Bottle of Soda

$2.50

Bottle of Water

$1.50